Girl, BYE: Actress Robin Wright Is the Latest to Leave America for the 'Freedom' of England

This writer fully supports Leftists leaving America if they don't like the current state of things. It's the intellectually honest course of action, and it takes away Leftist votes from Democrats. That's a win-win.

Actress Robin Wright is the latest to liberate herself to another country:

Robin Wright says fleeing the US has been ‘liberating’: ‘America is a s–tshow’ https://t.co/PH0V6Ixhrr pic.twitter.com/sZGnEHAF0S — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

The Texas-born, California-raised star — who has joined the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Rosie O’Donnell, Richard Gere and Lena Dunham in bidding adieu to the US for good — revealed that she and her boyfriend, architect Henry Smith, are currently renting a home on the English seaside.' 'I love being in this country,' she said of her new home. 'There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed.'

There's only roving gangs of migrant rapists, and the authorities are arresting people for waving the Union Jack or saying they like bacon, and radical Islam is on the rise.

Other than that, it's free. Or something.

Worst. Movie. Villain. Ever.

Maybe don’t base your opinions on California and check out small town USA. — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) September 1, 2025

Yeah, if you live in CA, it's no surprise you think America sucks.

Good for her. Now revoke your American citizenship. — NASCARNAC🏆🇺🇸🇨🇴🏁🏒 (@NASCARNAC) September 1, 2025

She'll have to flee back here when the Islamists take over the U.K. though.

I lived in Europe nine years and cannot say she is wrong. I can say ignis people like her who have made America the s**t show she now seeks to flee. — Unity LeatherAl (@AllanKirkhart) September 1, 2025

Fair point.

So she didn't go to Mexico? Guatemala? Nigeria? The Gaza Strip? Why didn't she go to a country that's not majority white? Funny how all of these liberals never go to one of the countries that are filled with the people they defend publicly. — Spikey Hair Guy (@PatriotGlasses) September 1, 2025

Because all they want to do is virtue signal.

Then again, English demographics are changing, so she might be the minority there soon.

She went to England where they're arresting people for social media posts https://t.co/1PGW9KuPwg — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) September 1, 2025

But freedom. Or something.

I'm glad she prefers this. https://t.co/BoTlkib5ee pic.twitter.com/9Qy07YMbdx — NEW ALGORITHM TAKE NOTE-Life is beautiful (@mpceddington) September 1, 2025

That's SO much better!

Not.

She didn’t rip on America or Trump or anything political. She was just talking about living a more simple life outside of the rat race. Not spending your life living in a mansion and on a freeway sitting in traffic. https://t.co/rkQzIAwGVI — Holly Galloway (@holloway923) September 1, 2025

She literally called America a s**t show, but go on.

Being rich and insulated has its privileges. Ignorance is one of them. https://t.co/uVo0bjnwmC — Lou Granite (@TheCriticsSay) September 1, 2025

It sure is.

