Girl, BYE: Actress Robin Wright Is the Latest to Leave America for the 'Freedom' of England

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on September 01, 2025
Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File

This writer fully supports Leftists leaving America if they don't like the current state of things. It's the intellectually honest course of action, and it takes away Leftist votes from Democrats. That's a win-win.

Actress Robin Wright is the latest to liberate herself to another country:

Here's more from the New York Post:

The Texas-born, California-raised star — who has joined the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Rosie O’Donnell, Richard Gere and Lena Dunham in bidding adieu to the US for good — revealed that she and her boyfriend, architect Henry Smith, are currently renting a home on the English seaside.'

'I love being in this country,' she said of her new home. 'There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed.'

There's only roving gangs of migrant rapists, and the authorities are arresting people for waving the Union Jack or saying they like bacon, and radical Islam is on the rise.

Other than that, it's free. Or something.

Worst. Movie. Villain. Ever.

Yeah, if you live in CA, it's no surprise you think America sucks.

She'll have to flee back here when the Islamists take over the U.K. though.

Fair point.

Because all they want to do is virtue signal.

Then again, English demographics are changing, so she might be the minority there soon.

But freedom. Or something.

That's SO much better!

Not.

She literally called America a s**t show, but go on.

It sure is.

