This Explains the Wealth and the Antisemitism: Qatar Bankrolled Mamdani Mama's Film Career for a Decade

We've written quite a bit about New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the champagne socialist who is going to ruin the Big Apple if he wins the election.

He's wealthy; so wealthy that his parents have a compound in Uganda where he got married (with armed guards). Now it turns out that his mom had a decade of her film career bankrolled by Qatar, which might explain some of the family's wealth and its rampant anti-semitism:

Oh mama! Qatar bankrolled over a decade worth of films directed by Zohran Mamdani’s mom https://t.co/HVlHXNz4qU pic.twitter.com/IbIdrHr4X2 — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2025

More from the New York Post:

Hamas-backing Qatar has bankrolled film and stage projects by socialist Zohran Mamdani’s Israel-bashing movie-director mom — and one of its royals is now pushing her son’s mayoral bid, The Post has found. Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, sister to the ruling emir, and the state-funded cultural institutions she controls, have supported Mira Nair and her creative projects since at least 2009, even extending a personal invitation to participate in the cultural program the country organized as part of the festivities around hosting the 2022 World Cup. Since mid-June, Sheikha Al-Thani has taken to promoting Mamdani’s mayoral candidacy on social media, boosting news of favorable polling on Instagram and posting fire emojis under a TikTok video of him embracing Nair.

Now it all makes even more sense.

I've seen zero enthusiasm for this person. As far as I can tell, it's 100% manufactured. Dude is being installed. — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) August 31, 2025

The GOP has failed to run a solid candidate in opposition, and the other opponents are both corrupt Democrats.

The Mamdani clan sure loves those evil billionaires pic.twitter.com/bFpggTawZN — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) August 31, 2025

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

When Mamdani becomes mayor of NYC, it will be Qatar with its hand up his back and moving his mouth. — Elicia Brand #IStandWithIsrael. (@EliciaBrand) August 31, 2025

Probably.

The commie sure loves taking millionaire money for his campaign while he preaches against capitalism and wealth🤪 — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) August 31, 2025

Some billionaires are okay.

He is bought and paid for by Qatar…shocker — Kris Mac (@krismac67) August 31, 2025

Not a shocker.

Rich on oil money from Qatar — one of the world’s worst patriarchal oppressors of women and minorities, a massive polluter, and a proud sponsor of terrorism. And yet this odious, corrupt family still LARPs as the socialist champions of equality and social justice. You’d have to… https://t.co/itIB2myVKa — Maral Salmassi (@MaralSalmassi) August 31, 2025

The post concludes:

You’d have to be willfully blind — or ridiculously stupid — to still believe these wicked parasites.

YUP.

In this bad remake of the Manchurian Candidate, the politician is Zohran Mamdani, his mother is a rich filmmaker, and the country bankrolling the operation is Qatar.



And unlike the original movie, it's all true and happening right now in New York City. https://t.co/518CbI6ZwV — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) August 31, 2025

And nothing good will come of this.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

