This Explains the Wealth and the Antisemitism: Qatar Bankrolled Mamdani Mama's Film Career for a Decade

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We've written quite a bit about New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the champagne socialist who is going to ruin the Big Apple if he wins the election.

He's wealthy; so wealthy that his parents have a compound in Uganda where he got married (with armed guards). Now it turns out that his mom had a decade of her film career bankrolled by Qatar, which might explain some of the family's wealth and its rampant anti-semitism:

More from the New York Post:

Hamas-backing Qatar has bankrolled film and stage projects by socialist Zohran Mamdani’s Israel-bashing movie-director mom — and one of its royals is now pushing her son’s mayoral bid, The Post has found.

Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, sister to the ruling emir, and the state-funded cultural institutions she controls, have supported Mira Nair and her creative projects since at least 2009, even extending a personal invitation to participate in the cultural program the country organized as part of the festivities around hosting the 2022 World Cup.

Since mid-June, Sheikha Al-Thani has taken to promoting Mamdani’s mayoral candidacy on social media, boosting news of favorable polling on Instagram and posting fire emojis under a TikTok video of him embracing Nair.

Now it all makes even more sense.

The GOP has failed to run a solid candidate in opposition, and the other opponents are both corrupt Democrats.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Probably.

Some billionaires are okay.

Not a shocker.

The post concludes:

You’d have to be willfully blind — or ridiculously stupid — to still believe these wicked parasites.

YUP.

And nothing good will come of this.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK QATAR

