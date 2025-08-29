Trump Administration to Deny or Revoke Palestinian Authority and PLO Visas Before U.N. General Assembly

The next United Nations General Assembly is set to convene on September 9, and the Trump administration is making it very clear members of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian Authority (PA) are not welcome:

Today the Trump Administration is announcing it will deny and revoke visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly per U.S. law.



Before we take them seriously as partners in… — Tommy Pigott (@StateDeputySpox) August 29, 2025

The entire post reads:

Before we take them seriously as partners in peace, the PA and PLO must completely reject terrorism and stop counterproductively pursuing the unilateral recognition of a hypothetical state.

And here's more from the State Department:

In accordance with U.S. law, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. The Trump Administration has been clear: it is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace. Before the PLO and PA can be considered partners for peace, they must consistently repudiate terrorism — including the October 7 massacre — and end incitement to terrorism in education, as required by U.S. law and as promised by the PLO. The PA must also end its attempts to bypass negotiations through international lawfare campaigns, including appeals to the ICC and ICJ, and efforts to secure the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state. Both steps materially contributed to Hamas’s refusal to release its hostages, and to the breakdown of the Gaza ceasefire talks. The PA Mission to the UN will receive waivers per the UN Headquarters Agreement. The United States remains open to re-engagement that is consistent with our laws, should the PA/PLO meet their obligations and demonstrably take concrete steps to return to a constructive path of compromise and peaceful coexistence with the State of Israel.

This is the right move.

GD Bless America. 🇺🇸

Thank you for this principled stand. — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) August 29, 2025

It's nice to have an administration that doesn't suck up to terrorists, isn't it?

They will never be partners in peace. They don’t want peace. They want victory. — Laura✡️Marcus🇬🇧🇮🇱🤟🎗️ (@MissLauraMarcus) August 29, 2025

This writer agrees and opposes a 'two-state solution.'

But she also believes the Trump administration knows the PLO/PA won't agree to do away with its terrorist element (or it's hatred of Jews and Israel), so they'll be the reason they don't get their own land.

Why not do this with the regime in Iran too? — Sarah Raviani (@sarahraviani) August 29, 2025

It's a joke Iran has any influence on the U.N.

For once, terrorism and Jew hatred don't pay at the UN. Thank you @SecRubio. https://t.co/Po7PTKna5K — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) August 29, 2025

A refreshing change of pace.

A great move by @SecRubio and the @POTUS Trump administration! For decades, the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization have acted against the interests of the United States and its people, including fomenting the Second Intifada and incentivizing the… https://t.co/zWSmQ9H7pI — Daniel Flesch (@daniel_flesch) August 29, 2025

Rubio's State Department has been most impressive.

And yet it has no borders and doesn't exist.

Cope and seethe.

President Trump is scheduled to address the UNGA on Sept. 23. Several other nations are expected to formally recognize Palestine as a state at the meeting. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said this has hampered hostage talks. https://t.co/5Ij9M66Ox6 — Carolina Lumetta (@CarolinaLumetta) August 29, 2025

Of course it has. Hamas has no incentive to release the hostages when stupid nations will give them what they want regardless.

After 32 years, holding the PLO accountable. https://t.co/E0GrfmzGd0 — David Gerstman (@soccerdhg) August 29, 2025

Took long enough.

