Sky News Australia Beclowns Itself With Contradictory Headline About Minneapolis School Shooting Suspect

The media are twisting themselves into pretzels to defend the trans community and the Leftist agenda in the wake of yesterday's Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Even international outlets aren't immune from the insanity.

Take Sky News Australia, for example, which published this post with a straight face:

The crazed gunman who killed two children in a shooting at a Catholic school in the US before turning the gun on herself had posted a series of videos online in which she flipped through a disturbing handwritten manifesto.https://t.co/nWbgmqgeTh — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 27, 2025

GunMAN.

HERself.

SHE.

Something doesn't jive here.

And here's a screenshot in case they delete it.

What a joke.

Himself. Stop blaming women for the actions of mentally ill men. pic.twitter.com/kdn05paDJL — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) August 28, 2025

And stop bending the knee to trans ideology.

It was a man. Don’t you dare affirm their lunacy by referring to them as anything other than “brutal slaughtering monster scumbag” — 50 ѕнα∂єѕ σƒ 2025 (@ShadesOfPunky) August 28, 2025

THIS.

HIMSELF. Until you idiots stop affirming this insanity we will keep getting more deranged men killing people. ENOUGH. — RMB (@rms432) August 28, 2025

Correct. Trying to 'affirm' mental illness that runs at odds with reality is a recipe for disaster.

*himself

**he



— The Emperor of the World.



"Wait a sec! You're not the Emperor of the World, Hux!"



Precisely. Saying I am doesn't make it so. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 28, 2025

Precisely.

The media is lying to all of us.

The shooter was male. https://t.co/qv44CGi3KX pic.twitter.com/81gGodLLp3 — Phil (@icedcoffee) August 28, 2025

Of course they're lying to us.

The biggest eyeroll ever.

The contrast between idiotic, captured, news outlets calling him a woman, and the trans lobby frantically denying he was 'trans' is outstanding. https://t.co/X05JvLXNyF pic.twitter.com/BgTHZvcl8S — Gill R KPSS (@thespiralquirk) August 28, 2025

Grab the popcorn.

Just in this one small tweet, we have "gunman", but also "herself".



Orwell's prediction of the power of Newspeak to tie us up in knots was right on the money. https://t.co/XhXprP3Hyz — James (@ActualJC) August 28, 2025

He was prescient.

This crime was committed by a man - a he, not a she. Don't ascribe to women what is not ours. https://t.co/UJvzgP7Egx — Katinadoc (@katinadoc) August 28, 2025

He was not a woman.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.