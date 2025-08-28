Sky News Australia Beclowns Itself With Contradictory Headline About Minneapolis School Shooting Suspect

The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Sang Tan

The media are twisting themselves into pretzels to defend the trans community and the Leftist agenda in the wake of yesterday's Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis.

Even international outlets aren't immune from the insanity.

Take Sky News Australia, for example, which published this post with a straight face:

GunMAN. 

HERself.

SHE.

Something doesn't jive here.

And here's a screenshot in case they delete it.

What a joke.

And stop bending the knee to trans ideology.

THIS.

Correct. Trying to 'affirm' mental illness that runs at odds with reality is a recipe for disaster.

Precisely.

Of course they're lying to us.

The biggest eyeroll ever.

Grab the popcorn.

He was prescient.

He was not a woman.

