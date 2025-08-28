Sky News Australia Beclowns Itself With Contradictory Headline About Minneapolis School Shooting Suspect

The media are twisting themselves into pretzels to defend the trans community and the Leftist agenda in the wake of yesterday's Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis.
Even international outlets aren't immune from the insanity.
Take Sky News Australia, for example, which published this post with a straight face:
The crazed gunman who killed two children in a shooting at a Catholic school in the US before turning the gun on herself had posted a series of videos online in which she flipped through a disturbing handwritten manifesto.https://t.co/nWbgmqgeTh— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 27, 2025
GunMAN.
HERself.
SHE.
Something doesn't jive here.
And here's a screenshot in case they delete it.
😂🤣 https://t.co/Yz2LREdKym pic.twitter.com/S5BFpFIzyX— Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 28, 2025
What a joke.
Himself. Stop blaming women for the actions of mentally ill men. pic.twitter.com/kdn05paDJL— StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) August 28, 2025
And stop bending the knee to trans ideology.
It was a man. Don’t you dare affirm their lunacy by referring to them as anything other than “brutal slaughtering monster scumbag”— 50 ѕнα∂єѕ σƒ 2025 (@ShadesOfPunky) August 28, 2025
THIS.
HIMSELF. Until you idiots stop affirming this insanity we will keep getting more deranged men killing people. ENOUGH.— RMB (@rms432) August 28, 2025
Correct. Trying to 'affirm' mental illness that runs at odds with reality is a recipe for disaster.
*himself— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 28, 2025
**he
— The Emperor of the World.
"Wait a sec! You're not the Emperor of the World, Hux!"
Precisely. Saying I am doesn't make it so.
Precisely.
The media is lying to all of us.— Phil (@icedcoffee) August 28, 2025
The shooter was male. https://t.co/qv44CGi3KX pic.twitter.com/81gGodLLp3
Of course they're lying to us.
She?? 🙄 https://t.co/ZYx4Yjz2ln— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 28, 2025
The biggest eyeroll ever.
The contrast between idiotic, captured, news outlets calling him a woman, and the trans lobby frantically denying he was 'trans' is outstanding. https://t.co/X05JvLXNyF pic.twitter.com/BgTHZvcl8S— Gill R KPSS (@thespiralquirk) August 28, 2025
Grab the popcorn.
Just in this one small tweet, we have "gunman", but also "herself".— James (@ActualJC) August 28, 2025
Orwell's prediction of the power of Newspeak to tie us up in knots was right on the money. https://t.co/XhXprP3Hyz
He was prescient.
This crime was committed by a man - a he, not a she. Don't ascribe to women what is not ours. https://t.co/UJvzgP7Egx— Katinadoc (@katinadoc) August 28, 2025
He was not a woman.
