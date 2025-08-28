SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is REALLY About

A couple of days ago, we told you about the Scottish teenager arrested for defending herself and her sister from an assault at the hands of a migrant. Yesterday and today, we've told you quite a bit about the Democrats' push for gun control in the wake of the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting.

X user Cynical Publius linked these two events, and why they're so important and telling:

The same people saying the answer to the Transgender Minnesota Slayer of Catholic Children is to ban guns are also saying that Scottish Braveheart Lass was wrong for brandishing edged weapons in the face of her creeper Muslim stalker.



They want you to submit. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 27, 2025

This is correct.

The powers-that-be here and across the pond want us to submit to whatever political whim they have today.

Do not submit.

About 12 years ago a friend posted on Facebook that, having banned guns, the UK was going to go after knives next. I thought he was being silly, and I said so. Were we still in touch now, I would apologize to him as it is obvious that he was correct, and I was wrong. — Ima_Pseudonym (@ima_pseudo41406) August 27, 2025

Pepper spray is also illegal. Someone on X pointed out the only thing women can carry is a rape whistle, and eventually they'll outlaw that, too.

They want you

1. Defenseless

2. Voiceless

3. Dependent

4. Afraid



I know I post this a lot, but I'm begging people to see the pattern and realize the end game is literally a Brave New World. — Mark Poling (@markpoling) August 27, 2025

Realize where we are.

Not gonna happen in the US. — Polybius Champion🐂💨🇺🇸 (@PolybiusChamp) August 27, 2025

The Democrats want it to, and they'll never stop trying to make it happen.

We have to keep fighting back.

The correct response to both situations is to make sure next time any potential victims have access to reliable firearms and the legal authority to carry them. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) August 27, 2025

THIS.

Same people that insist we keep indulging mentally ill people, and ignore that those mentally ill people will hurt other people. — Unserious Stoic (@kingsfan231) August 27, 2025

That's part of the submission -- the trans community is their latest cause du jour and preferred political class, so they expect us to submit to that ideology.

They want to deflect away from the elephant in the room. They don’t want to talk about their role in pushing the transgender ideology, pushing violent, hateful rhetoric. Calling to fight Trump. It’s them, it’s always them. — LizG (@ItWillBeOk24) August 27, 2025

Always them.

Never.

to be defenseless to be slaughtered in killing fields by the next Pol Pot no thx https://t.co/eFpABGLfMs — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) August 28, 2025

Correct. A disarmed populace is a target for tyrants.

Not going to happen

We're armed

We're not serfs https://t.co/vLXovDqkar — Meredith Marshall (@MeredithMarsha1) August 27, 2025

And we will never be serfs.

They want you to die. https://t.co/twMdwp2jrx — Bryan (@CommieLosers) August 27, 2025

This isn't wrong.

Too much is at stake to give in.

