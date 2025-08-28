SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is REALLY About

Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 28, 2025
ImgFlip

A couple of days ago, we told you about the Scottish teenager arrested for defending herself and her sister from an assault at the hands of a migrant. Yesterday and today, we've told you quite a bit about the Democrats' push for gun control in the wake of the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting.

X user Cynical Publius linked these two events, and why they're so important and telling:

This is correct.

The powers-that-be here and across the pond want us to submit to whatever political whim they have today.

Do not submit.

Pepper spray is also illegal. Someone on X pointed out the only thing women can carry is a rape whistle, and eventually they'll outlaw that, too.

Realize where we are.

The Democrats want it to, and they'll never stop trying to make it happen.

We have to keep fighting back.

THIS.

That's part of the submission -- the trans community is their latest cause du jour and preferred political class, so they expect us to submit to that ideology.

Always them.

Never.

Correct. A disarmed populace is a target for tyrants.

And we will never be serfs.

This isn't wrong.

Too much is at stake to give in.

