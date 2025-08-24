After Quitting WaPo Over Editorial Policy, Jonathan Capehart Complains About Cracker Barre...
JOURNALISM FAIL: NBC News Fails to Play the Sympathy Card Over CA Day...
Get Wrecked! David Weigel Tries to Blame 2020 Census Troubles on Trump, Gets...
Loudoun County Moms Just ENDED Arlington Democrats for LYING About Protester With RACIST...
Redistricting Battles Brewing Nationwide - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-23-2025
Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid...
VIP
Eric Adams Comes Up With New Nickname for Zohran Mamdani That STICKS After...
Governor Press Office Account's MULTIPLE Self-Owns About Violent Crime in DEM-Run (Oopsie)...
Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and...
Just When We Think Things Can't Get Worse for VA Dems, They Release...
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part About Chicago Crime OUT LOUD in Moment...
Strength Requires Work Which Explains Why Nepo Baby Zohran Mamdani Can't Do One...
HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG...
VIP
Newsom’s Gerrymandering Plan Has Red State Kansas Possibly Following Texas’ Lead and Redis...

This Is (D)ifferent, You See! Zohran Mamdani's Campaign Doesn't Hate ALL Billionaires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any. They hate billionaires, arguing that at some point you've made 'enough money,' and seek to confiscate billionaires' wealth.

Advertisement

Well, not every billionaire.

Guys like George Soros get a pass, because they're (D)ifferent. They spend money to advance the Leftist agenda, and that's the good kind of billionaire.

So does Elizabeth Simons, a billionaire heiress, who just made a hefty donation to a super PAC supporting Zohran Mamdani's run for Mayor of New York:

More from Fox News:

The heiress to the fortune of a billionaire hedge fund manager has made a substantial donation to a super PAC aligned with socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a candidate who has said he does not believe billionaires should exist.

In what amounts to the largest contribution received this cycle, the Mamdani-aligned New Yorkers for Lower Costs PAC recently received $250,000 from philanthropist Elizabeth Simons, the New York Post reported.

Simons is the daughter of Jamie Simons, the late billionaire hedge fund manager who founded the successful hedge fund Renaissance Technologies who built up a personal fortune worth $31.4 billion over the course of his lifetime and donated billions of that money to charity.

'I don’t think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality, and, ultimately, what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country,' Mamdani told NBC News in June.

Recommended

Get Wrecked! David Weigel Tries to Blame 2020 Census Troubles on Trump, Gets Fact-Checked by EVERYONE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

If Mamdani wanted to show he's not a total flaming hypocrite, he'd return the money.

But this is a guy who had his wedding at his wealthy parents' Ugandan compound -- complete with armed guards -- so don't expect him to do that.

Socialists like Mamdani also don't really hate the rich. After all, who will fund their campaigns and lavish lifestyles if they get rid of all the rich? They want an elite class, like Ms. Simons, and they want the rest of us to be poor so they can control our lives.

That's how socialism always works and why they enact policies that harm the middle class.

Yup. Soros gives money to elect DAs and AGs who will be soft-on-crime and help the Democrats spread chaos. To undermine the middle class and destroy our country.

Sure, that's it.

If by 'corrupt billionaires' you mean 'conservatives.'

Bingo.

Advertisement

This is correct.

Yes, remind us, Zohran.

Always a lie.

Those weddings in Uganda don't come cheap.

They sure are.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY GEORGE SOROS SOCIAL SECURITY ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get Wrecked! David Weigel Tries to Blame 2020 Census Troubles on Trump, Gets Fact-Checked by EVERYONE
Amy Curtis
After Quitting WaPo Over Editorial Policy, Jonathan Capehart Complains About Cracker Barrel 'Snowflakes'
Amy Curtis
JOURNALISM FAIL: NBC News Fails to Play the Sympathy Card Over CA Day Laborers Being Targeted by ICE
Amy Curtis
Loudoun County Moms Just ENDED Arlington Democrats for LYING About Protester With RACIST AF Sign (PIC)
Sam J.
Moronic Chicago Mayor Threatens to RIOT If ... Trump Stops Violent Crime and WOW, That Was Dumb (Watch)
Sam J.
HOO BOY! Things Just Got WORSE for the (Drunk) Screeching Rhode Island AG Caught Threatening a Cop
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Get Wrecked! David Weigel Tries to Blame 2020 Census Troubles on Trump, Gets Fact-Checked by EVERYONE Amy Curtis
Advertisement