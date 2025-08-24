This Is (D)ifferent, You See! Zohran Mamdani's Campaign Doesn't Hate ALL Billionaires

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any. They hate billionaires, arguing that at some point you've made 'enough money,' and seek to confiscate billionaires' wealth.

Well, not every billionaire.

Guys like George Soros get a pass, because they're (D)ifferent. They spend money to advance the Leftist agenda, and that's the good kind of billionaire.

So does Elizabeth Simons, a billionaire heiress, who just made a hefty donation to a super PAC supporting Zohran Mamdani's run for Mayor of New York:

A super PAC supporting New York City socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani took $250,000 from a billionaire heiress despite Mamdani's fierce opposition to billionaires. https://t.co/9W2GXXJKaQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 24, 2025

More from Fox News:

The heiress to the fortune of a billionaire hedge fund manager has made a substantial donation to a super PAC aligned with socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani , a candidate who has said he does not believe billionaires should exist. In what amounts to the largest contribution received this cycle, the Mamdani-aligned New Yorkers for Lower Costs PAC recently received $250,000 from philanthropist Elizabeth Simons, the New York Post reported. Simons is the daughter of Jamie Simons, the late billionaire hedge fund manager who founded the successful hedge fund Renaissance Technologies who built up a personal fortune worth $31.4 billion over the course of his lifetime and donated billions of that money to charity. 'I don’t think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality, and, ultimately, what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country,' Mamdani told NBC News in June.

If Mamdani wanted to show he's not a total flaming hypocrite, he'd return the money.

But this is a guy who had his wedding at his wealthy parents' Ugandan compound -- complete with armed guards -- so don't expect him to do that.

Socialists like Mamdani also don't really hate the rich. After all, who will fund their campaigns and lavish lifestyles if they get rid of all the rich? They want an elite class, like Ms. Simons, and they want the rest of us to be poor so they can control our lives.

That's how socialism always works and why they enact policies that harm the middle class.

Yup. Soros gives money to elect DAs and AGs who will be soft-on-crime and help the Democrats spread chaos. To undermine the middle class and destroy our country.

I think he’s opposed to corrupt billionaires — not the ones who appreciate his efforts. But Fox News has never been into nuance. — Wealth Foresight (@wealthforesight) August 24, 2025

Sure, that's it.

If by 'corrupt billionaires' you mean 'conservatives.'

Zohran Mamdani: “Billionaires shouldn’t exist.”

PAC: “But their money does-and it’s delicious.” — Satirical Tweet (@k_c_shivansh) August 24, 2025

Bingo.

Neo socialism is a billionaires game everyone knows that - it’s also winner take all — SaaSguY (@wbfactor) August 24, 2025

This is correct.

Yes, remind us, Zohran.

That billionaire hate? Yeah, that was a lie. https://t.co/qQTcRRRQ35 — Elaine F. Miller (@MillerElaine1) August 24, 2025

Always a lie.

They're all the same. "Money is for me" https://t.co/qm48EusTba — Al Bulldog Pujol 🇺🇲 (@Al_BulldogPujol) August 24, 2025

Those weddings in Uganda don't come cheap.

Democrats the party of hypocrisy. https://t.co/jiieHKNywL — Mountain Valkyrie 🇺🇸 (@WVValkeryie) August 24, 2025

They sure are.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

