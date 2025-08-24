Denver Parishioners Worry About 'Psychological Safety' Because Their Priest Is Actually Catholic

This writer spent a lot of time writing about the late Pope Francis and his attacks on Catholic traditionalists and the suppression of the Latin Mass. It was -- and remains -- a gross injustice in the Catholic Church, especially because the attacks on the Latin Mass were based on lies.

Advertisement

The push by some to make the Catholic Church 'modern' and 'relevant' to the current culture has turned some parishes into bastions of what this writer calls 'morally therapeutic deism' as opposed to, you know, Catholic Churches.

What does this look like in reality? Well, one priest in Denver is finding out:

Priest in Denver preaches Gospel, warns of hell, reminds them missing Mass is a sin, removes feminist art and the laity spaz out and are concerned about their "psychological safety." Can't make this up.https://t.co/wepBQEXchN — David 🇻🇦 (@DMStThomas) August 21, 2025

This is what a priest should do.

Here's more from the Denver Post (emphasis added):

A rift within the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church parish fueled a petition with more than 750 signatures calling for Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila to address Ciucci’s leadership, accusing the pastor of eroding a vibrant, welcoming faith community with “fire and brimstone,” dogmatic messaging and a refusal to listen to parishioners. Former Most Precious Blood parishioners said the fracture within the church since Ciucci was installed four years ago — in part because of more progressive Catholics clashing with a traditionalist priest — represents a microcosm of what’s happening within the local archdiocese. “There has been a liberal schism in the Denver Archdiocese,” said David Thomas, a former Most Precious Blood parishioner. “I really view this as a problem with Aquila and not a problem with Daniel. I think Daniel is a symptom. The bigger problem is the overreach or micromanagement of the parish from Aquila in order to reel it back into compliance with his personal philosophy about what a Catholic parish ought to be.” After reading the online petition and dozens of accompanying testimonials, Ciucci delivered a homily earlier this month — titled “Why Hell Is Welcoming” — that he said was inspired by the conflict. He lectured about the dangers of putting anything or anyone above God and the sin of not attending Mass every Sunday.

'Faith community' is a way of saying it's often 'Catholic in name only.'

Apparaently for some Catholics, heaven is available via democratic consensus... Surprises await all suffering psychological safety issue, and the priest will be moved because his Bishop agrees with the fragile wicked ones. — Andy Malone (@ducinaltumus) August 22, 2025

Read Dante's Inferno to see how he felt about Bishops.

Being Catholic isn't for the weak hearted.



If millennia old teachings from the Church causes you stress, then you need to look into what you are.



Honestly, I think some Catholics regard their parish Church as some form of a community centre and not a place of worship. — Freecanuck; I Stand with Canadian Freedoms🇨🇦 (@Freecanuck1) August 22, 2025

Bingo.

This writer was raised WELS Lutheran and converted to Catholicism in 2005. Why? Because she believes what the Catholic Church professes and not what her Lutheran congregation believes. But rather than stay and try to force the Lutheran church to change, she went to a place that suited her belief system.

These parishioners should do the same.

Absolutely. Given that 70% of U.S. Catholics don't believe in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist and only 13% pray daily and go to Mass weekly, we have a loooooong road ahead. — David 🇻🇦 (@DMStThomas) August 22, 2025

If you look at traditional Catholics, they believe in the Eucharist, attend Mass weekly, and pray frequently. There's a reason for this.

Advertisement

One of the issues the Priest had to address was “ensuring people were not taking the Eucharist home”. I had to read that one twice to believe it. If that’s an issue this place is in need of serious change. — Lance (@lboecker1) August 22, 2025

Serious change.

Sounds like hes actually leading his flock. — Micah Warren (@MicahWarren2076) August 22, 2025

What a radical notion.

This is a foretaste of what Synodality will bring to every parish. Malcontented heretics will form committees and push for the removal of pastors deemed a danger to “psychological safety” by preaching the Truth. https://t.co/l9qZJSQeph — Lepanto Institute (@LepantoInst) August 24, 2025

This writer hopes Pope Leo ends the Syondality.

Pretty much the same thing happened in our diocese.



Years ago, one pastor was "exiled" to oblivion for daring to teach the Truth.



Then, several years later, under a new bishop, said priest was made diocesan exorcist.



Funny how that works. . . https://t.co/4B9AMHtdVg — MarianLuther (@Luther_MarianM) August 22, 2025

Well, look at that.

Priest in Denver is Catholic: Parishioners in uproar. https://t.co/Nk7CwT1YyH — shuliecharles (@shuliecharles) August 23, 2025

A more honest headline.

Priests like this are why I converted to Catholicism. https://t.co/tGIWjXZ1gQ — A Paradise for Parents (@HalCranmer) August 23, 2025

Yes.

This touches on what I mean about how the modern Church is treated as therapeutic.



Even if Christianity can produce some calm, Church really isn't for "psychological safety". In fact you may be doing a lot wrong in life that needs addressing. Most people are. https://t.co/GRuaOwu5Ce — God Arguments (@ArgumentsGod) August 24, 2025

Advertisement

As this writer said.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



