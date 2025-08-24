Dem Maxwell Frost Laughably Claims MAGA Voters Are Confessing to Him that They...
Denver Parishioners Worry About 'Psychological Safety' Because Their Priest Is Actually Catholic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 24, 2025
imgflip

This writer spent a lot of time writing about the late Pope Francis and his attacks on Catholic traditionalists and the suppression of the Latin Mass. It was -- and remains -- a gross injustice in the Catholic Church, especially because the attacks on the Latin Mass were based on lies.

The push by some to make the Catholic Church 'modern' and 'relevant' to the current culture has turned some parishes into bastions of what this writer calls 'morally therapeutic deism' as opposed to, you know, Catholic Churches.

What does this look like in reality? Well, one priest in Denver is finding out:

This is what a priest should do.

Here's more from the Denver Post (emphasis added):

A rift within the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church parish fueled a petition with more than 750 signatures calling for Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila to address Ciucci’s leadership, accusing the pastor of eroding a vibrant, welcoming faith community with “fire and brimstone,” dogmatic messaging and a refusal to listen to parishioners.

Former Most Precious Blood parishioners said the fracture within the church since Ciucci was installed four years ago — in part because of more progressive Catholics clashing with a traditionalist priest — represents a microcosm of what’s happening within the local archdiocese.

“There has been a liberal schism in the Denver Archdiocese,” said David Thomas, a former Most Precious Blood parishioner. “I really view this as a problem with Aquila and not a problem with Daniel. I think Daniel is a symptom. The bigger problem is the overreach or micromanagement of the parish from Aquila in order to reel it back into compliance with his personal philosophy about what a Catholic parish ought to be.”

After reading the online petition and dozens of accompanying testimonials, Ciucci delivered a homily earlier this month — titled “Why Hell Is Welcoming” — that he said was inspired by the conflict. He lectured about the dangers of putting anything or anyone above God and the sin of not attending Mass every Sunday.

'Faith community' is a way of saying it's often 'Catholic in name only.'

Read Dante's Inferno to see how he felt about Bishops.

Bingo. 

This writer was raised WELS Lutheran and converted to Catholicism in 2005. Why? Because she believes what the Catholic Church professes and not what her Lutheran congregation believes. But rather than stay and try to force the Lutheran church to change, she went to a place that suited her belief system.

These parishioners should do the same.

If you look at traditional Catholics, they believe in the Eucharist, attend Mass weekly, and pray frequently. There's a reason for this.

Serious change.

What a radical notion.

This writer hopes Pope Leo ends the Syondality.

Well, look at that.

A more honest headline.

Yes.

As this writer said.

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM CHRISTIANITY POPE FRANCIS

