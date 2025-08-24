Canada's Newest Military Recruitment Poster Is a Boatload of AI-Generated Cringe

America's Hat has issues. We've told you about them here on Twitchy, including the country's despicable MAiD program, its problems with radical Islamists and anti-Christian/antisemitic attacks, and its insane gun laws.

Like a lot of Western nations governed by Leftists, a once-great country has been reduced to a shell of its former self. And it shows.

Especially in this recruitment poster for the Canadian armed forces:

A new Canadian Armed Forces recruitment poster.



The longer you look at it, the worse it gets. pic.twitter.com/I9ztHbQC51 — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 23, 2025

How many problems can you spot, dear reader?

Whatever it is, that gun isn't shooting anything.

What is the purpose bringing a foam bedroll? Are they supposed to be doing a beach assault hence the wet suit? — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) August 23, 2025

For those sunrise yoga sessions.

What's with the hand tats? She even tats on the palms of her hands? WTF? pic.twitter.com/9xTbCosboH — Muad'dib (@Patrick_M_Jones) August 24, 2025

She's a tough girl boss. Or something.

No mag, barrel plugged, screw down carabiner, ring on finger, weird gloves, is that a scope?, what's with the sleeping pad is it a camp over?, getting out of water but no tanks, fins, mask, just a backpack which would be full of water. I have over 40 years of scuba diving… — scubadogs (@scubadogs) August 23, 2025

It's a laundry list of wrong.

LOL, that CAF poster’s a mess! like playing "Spot the Difference" that backpack’s a swamp trap, and no clip? Amateur hour not recruitment. What’s the worst flaw you see? This poster’s a meme, not a mission!

This is not serious ! pic.twitter.com/fxVB9bG0wH — PhilGervais (@gervap) August 23, 2025

Not serious, but it is hilarious.

She's a wife too! That says a lot about how Canada views women and families, none of it good.

They want this picture to go hard, but all it does is project an image of a country so utterly ill prepared to defend itself that it’s reduced to sending waterlogged post-menopausal women into battle.



Kinda sad when you think about it. — Hepatitis Bea (@Hepatitis_Bea) August 23, 2025

This is the best summation of this poster.

Canada has fallen.

Looks like they even used AI to "enhance" it. I don't even think she's actually wearing the pack. Looks suspended on wires from beneath. https://t.co/BoR7G7laCt — Beebs (@TheRealTrygve) August 24, 2025

It's all so weird.

Diamond Ring

No magazine

BFA https://t.co/oyCZ5mjR22 pic.twitter.com/Hl3cYoiN0V — Beach City Cop (@VBStrong_67) August 23, 2025

No trigger, either.

How to send the wrong message to foreign adversaries. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/mxYVdiCgPV — Eric 🌿🌞🌙 (@FluffyLives) August 24, 2025

Not one of Canada's adversaries is scared of this. Not. One.

Why put out a serious Armed forces recruitment poster when you have the United States next door to protect you https://t.co/tooRCdfYUi — K (@Wolfgang374) August 24, 2025

They want to stick it to President Trump, that's why.

Uh, Canada? This ‘recruitment’ poster is a 💯 fail.

Who goes into battle wearing a diamond ring? No magazine? Barrel plug? Shooters gloves not on? Where’s her mask, air tanks, backpack would be full of water. You get a FAIL. https://t.co/t9pRbxzJAF — Rick McB 🇺🇸 (@RickMcBrid99546) August 23, 2025

Epic fail.