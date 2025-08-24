This Is Why They LOSE: Hakeem Jeffries Shows Dems Have No Platform Outside...
Canada's Newest Military Recruitment Poster Is a Boatload of AI-Generated Cringe

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 24, 2025
Meme

America's Hat has issues. We've told you about them here on Twitchy, including the country's despicable MAiD program, its problems with radical Islamists and anti-Christian/antisemitic attacks, and its insane gun laws.

Like a lot of Western nations governed by Leftists, a once-great country has been reduced to a shell of its former self. And it shows.

Especially in this recruitment poster for the Canadian armed forces:

How many problems can you spot, dear reader?

Whatever it is, that gun isn't shooting anything.

For those sunrise yoga sessions.

She's a tough girl boss. Or something.

It's a laundry list of wrong.

Not serious, but it is hilarious.

She's a wife too! That says a lot about how Canada views women and families, none of it good.

This is the best summation of this poster. 

Canada has fallen.

It's all so weird.

No trigger, either.

Not one of Canada's adversaries is scared of this. Not. One.

They want to stick it to President Trump, that's why.

Epic fail.

