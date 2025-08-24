Canada's Newest Military Recruitment Poster Is a Boatload of AI-Generated Cringe

America's Hat has issues. We've told you about them here on Twitchy, including the country's despicable MAiD program, its problems with radical Islamists and anti-Christian/antisemitic attacks, and its insane gun laws.
Like a lot of Western nations governed by Leftists, a once-great country has been reduced to a shell of its former self. And it shows.
Especially in this recruitment poster for the Canadian armed forces:
A new Canadian Armed Forces recruitment poster.— Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 23, 2025
The longer you look at it, the worse it gets. pic.twitter.com/I9ztHbQC51
How many problems can you spot, dear reader?
WTH is this?! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bSYc39hrdl— Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) August 23, 2025
Whatever it is, that gun isn't shooting anything.
What is the purpose bringing a foam bedroll? Are they supposed to be doing a beach assault hence the wet suit?— DeadYup (@DeadYup1) August 23, 2025
For those sunrise yoga sessions.
What's with the hand tats? She even tats on the palms of her hands? WTF? pic.twitter.com/9xTbCosboH— Muad'dib (@Patrick_M_Jones) August 24, 2025
She's a tough girl boss. Or something.
No mag, barrel plugged, screw down carabiner, ring on finger, weird gloves, is that a scope?, what's with the sleeping pad is it a camp over?, getting out of water but no tanks, fins, mask, just a backpack which would be full of water. I have over 40 years of scuba diving…— scubadogs (@scubadogs) August 23, 2025
It's a laundry list of wrong.
LOL, that CAF poster’s a mess! like playing "Spot the Difference" that backpack’s a swamp trap, and no clip? Amateur hour not recruitment. What’s the worst flaw you see? This poster’s a meme, not a mission!— PhilGervais (@gervap) August 23, 2025
This is not serious ! pic.twitter.com/fxVB9bG0wH
Not serious, but it is hilarious.
Lmao 😂 a diamond wedding ring…yeah 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/7FbLtahSJK— JoJo🇺🇸 🏴☠️🏴 (@69Skoal69) August 23, 2025
She's a wife too! That says a lot about how Canada views women and families, none of it good.
They want this picture to go hard, but all it does is project an image of a country so utterly ill prepared to defend itself that it’s reduced to sending waterlogged post-menopausal women into battle.— Hepatitis Bea (@Hepatitis_Bea) August 23, 2025
Kinda sad when you think about it.
This is the best summation of this poster.
Canada has fallen.
Looks like they even used AI to "enhance" it. I don't even think she's actually wearing the pack. Looks suspended on wires from beneath. https://t.co/BoR7G7laCt— Beebs (@TheRealTrygve) August 24, 2025
It's all so weird.
Diamond Ring— Beach City Cop (@VBStrong_67) August 23, 2025
No magazine
BFA https://t.co/oyCZ5mjR22 pic.twitter.com/Hl3cYoiN0V
No trigger, either.
How to send the wrong message to foreign adversaries. 🤦♂️ https://t.co/mxYVdiCgPV— Eric 🌿🌞🌙 (@FluffyLives) August 24, 2025
Not one of Canada's adversaries is scared of this. Not. One.
Why put out a serious Armed forces recruitment poster when you have the United States next door to protect you https://t.co/tooRCdfYUi— K (@Wolfgang374) August 24, 2025
They want to stick it to President Trump, that's why.
Uh, Canada? This ‘recruitment’ poster is a 💯 fail.— Rick McB 🇺🇸 (@RickMcBrid99546) August 23, 2025
Who goes into battle wearing a diamond ring? No magazine? Barrel plug? Shooters gloves not on? Where’s her mask, air tanks, backpack would be full of water. You get a FAIL. https://t.co/t9pRbxzJAF
Epic fail.
