Justice, Not Race: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Accusations of Racism In Florida's Death...
Class Act: Scott Jennings Ignores the Haters to Thank His 'Co-Conspirators In Common...
Chronic Liar Miles Taylor Is Back Citing WaPo's False Claims of Trump's Stalinesque...
Ted Cruz and Others Made It Awkward for Dems After Gavin Newsom Blamed...
MSNBC Muppets: Joy Reid Compares Her Old Network to Sesame Street and Says...
'I Accept Your Terms:' J.K. Rowling Slaps Down Trans Activist's Demand for Intimacy...
CRINGE WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Plans NYC Scavenger Hunt (Is There a Prize If...
L.A. Consequential: Karen Bass Earns Epic Ratio Over Claim City's Recovery Is 'Fastest...
When Trying to Explain Low Dem Party Polling, 'Look No Further Than Awesome...
Rachel Bitecofer Warns That Bolton Is Just the Start and Trump Will Go...
All Roads Lead to Uganda: Activist Judge May Have Unintentionally Cleared Maryland Man...
Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Is THRILLED by This Kilmar Abrego Garcia News (but...
UPDATE: It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are...
VIP
As Trump Fulfills a Campaign Promise, It's Increasingly Clear Just How Disastrous the...

President of United Earth Stacey Abrams Makes Bizarre Claim 'Ayatollah Trump' Will End Elections (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 23, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Stacey Abrams keeps trying to remain politically relevant, and all she ends up doing is reminding us why voters have rejected her multiple times.

Now she's claiming something about President Trump being a 'Grand Ayatollah' who will cancel elections.

Advertisement

WATCH:

She is not okay.

Nailed it.

LMAO.

Probably.

Right?

Absolutely fascinating.

Hahahahaha.

Well done.

We remember.

And that's the closest she'll ever come to elected office.

Thank goodness.

Recommended

Class Act: Scott Jennings Ignores the Haters to Thank His 'Co-Conspirators In Common Sense' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Because she's saying what her fellow Democrats want to hear, not something she actually thinks.

Nice.

We love it.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Class Act: Scott Jennings Ignores the Haters to Thank His 'Co-Conspirators In Common Sense' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'I Accept Your Terms:' J.K. Rowling Slaps Down Trans Activist's Demand for Intimacy Equity
Amy Curtis
UPDATE: It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are 'No Red Hats' There
Grateful Calvin
Ted Cruz and Others Made It Awkward for Dems After Gavin Newsom Blamed High Energy Costs on Trump
Doug P.
Chronic Liar Miles Taylor Is Back Citing WaPo's False Claims of Trump's Stalinesque FBI Investigations
Amy Curtis
The Chomping Will Proceed: DeSantis Pulls an Andrew Jackson on Order to Shut Down Alligator Alcatraz
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Class Act: Scott Jennings Ignores the Haters to Thank His 'Co-Conspirators In Common Sense' (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement