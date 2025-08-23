Class Act: Scott Jennings Ignores the Haters to Thank His 'Co-Conspirators In Common Sense' (WATCH)

Justice, Not Race: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Accusations of Racism In Florida's Death...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 23, 2025
This was an interesting prompt from CNN for the News Night panelists, and it made this writer wonder what she'd say to her haters from high school.

And she kind of has to agree with what Scott Jennings says: she doesn't think about them at all. The last time she saw some of them, it was clear they peaked in high school, while this writer's life has only gotten better with age.

Ever the class act, though, Jennings had a message for his supporters.

WATCH:

That was very kind.

Don Draper was the GOAT.

Think of the memes we could make with Scott taking a sip from that mug!

He's an absolute gem.

There's a stark contrast.

Tags:

CNN SCOTT JENNINGS

