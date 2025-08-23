Class Act: Scott Jennings Ignores the Haters to Thank His 'Co-Conspirators In Common Sense' (WATCH)

This was an interesting prompt from CNN for the News Night panelists, and it made this writer wonder what she'd say to her haters from high school.

And she kind of has to agree with what Scott Jennings says: she doesn't think about them at all. The last time she saw some of them, it was clear they peaked in high school, while this writer's life has only gotten better with age.

Ever the class act, though, Jennings had a message for his supporters.

WATCH:

To all my haters: I don't think about you at all.



I do, however, have a message to my co-conspirators in common sense: pic.twitter.com/rDkRjoreKW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 23, 2025

That was very kind.

Don Draper was the GOAT.

You really should buy one of @tracegallagher's "common sense" mugs, Scott.



Watch your hosts melt down even further. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 23, 2025

Think of the memes we could make with Scott taking a sip from that mug!

I’m a fan and you do great work, Scott. You’re also likable which is a great quality.



Keep doing what you’re doing and I’ll keep supporting you. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 23, 2025

He's an absolute gem.

Emblematic. The Right seeks out positives. The left grinds away for the opposite. — a p dubya (@AP_Dubya) August 23, 2025

There's a stark contrast.

This is why he is better than almost everyone else on the panel. https://t.co/FUFeBQMLcP — @grandmasboy (@grandmasbo75710) August 23, 2025

Yes, it is.

Haters only drain energy and you are right to not think about them or acknowledge them. https://t.co/rdMYzpHwmi — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) August 23, 2025

Bingo.

Co-Conspirators of Common Sense https://t.co/M5Yk3Yt8Oj — Anacleto Eclat 💎 (@AnacletoEclat) August 23, 2025

He should sell t-shirts.

We do.

This is the way.