Understanding The Yearslong Witch Hunt Against President Trump
Runaway Texas Dem Compares Ordeal to Blacks Fleeing Slavery or Jews Fleeing Nazis
WATCH: Wait Until You See What Trump’s Takeover of D.C. Has Done to...
HOO BOY: MN DFL Seeks to Rescind Endorsement of Socialist Omar Fateh Citing...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO...
Donald Trump Jr. Updates Letitia James' 18-Month-Old Attempted Brag (She WON'T Find It...
After Years of Girl-Boss Garbage, Disney Wonders How It Can Win Back Young...
Scott Jennings Asks Dems What They Thought Would Happen After Picking Losing Side...
Seriously, Dude?! CNN Senior Reporter Insists There Are No Negative Polls About Gavin...
Duoling-NO: Language App Reverses Course After User Discovers Mean Dig Directed at J.K....
New Sheriff In Town! Guess Who's Going to Join the DC Patrol Tonight...
Joe Biden's Spox Chatted with Him ONLY Twice, Yet Spoke for Him Daily:...
VIP
Ex WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler's Latest Doesn't Exactly Validate Past Claims of...
Florida Teacher’s Vile Bullying: Slaps Conservative Student with ‘Dictator’ Award and Gree...

'You Didn't Earn That:' British Journo Insists on 100% Inheritance Tax Because It'll 'Incentivize Work'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 21, 2025
meme

This writer genuinely wonders if journalists have ever met real people or understand how the human mind works. They constantly advocate for policies and laws that run contrary to basic human nature because they run in small circles of like-minded Leftists and never talk to us normies.

Advertisement

Take British journo Lewis Goodall, for example. He thinks the inheritance tax should be 100%.

WATCH:

In what world does taking everything you've earned upon your death -- making it illegal to leave it to your children -- 'incentivize work'?

It does the opposite: it discourages work, because there's no financial incentive to do so.

Because reasons.

Oof.

'Real communism hasn't been tried.'

Recommended

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

An absolute tosser.

Absolutely immoral and corrupt.

Nah. Giving them money isn't selfish and greedy. Or something.

It's grotesque.

It won't stop with money, either.

Advertisement

No, no. That's (D)ifferent.

They're too busy being rage monkeys.

Commies hate the middle class, and always have.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM ECONOMY MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Wait Until You See What Trump’s Takeover of D.C. Has Done to the Homicide Rate
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings Asks Dems What They Thought Would Happen After Picking Losing Side of Every Issue (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
HOO BOY: MN DFL Seeks to Rescind Endorsement of Socialist Omar Fateh Citing Faulty Voting Machines
Amy Curtis
After Years of Girl-Boss Garbage, Disney Wonders How It Can Win Back Young Men
Amy Curtis
Runaway Texas Dem Compares Ordeal to Blacks Fleeing Slavery or Jews Fleeing Nazis
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is Amy Curtis
Advertisement