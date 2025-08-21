'You Didn't Earn That:' British Journo Insists on 100% Inheritance Tax Because It'll 'Incentivize Work'

This writer genuinely wonders if journalists have ever met real people or understand how the human mind works. They constantly advocate for policies and laws that run contrary to basic human nature because they run in small circles of like-minded Leftists and never talk to us normies.

Advertisement

Take British journo Lewis Goodall, for example. He thinks the inheritance tax should be 100%.

WATCH:

‘You don’t have a right to inherit money from mummy and daddy that you did nothing to earn.'

@Lewis_Goodall suggests hiking inheritance tax to 100% in order to reduce income tax and 'incentivise work.' pic.twitter.com/Godf79yDIM — LBC (@LBC) August 21, 2025

In what world does taking everything you've earned upon your death -- making it illegal to leave it to your children -- 'incentivize work'?

It does the opposite: it discourages work, because there's no financial incentive to do so.

So I don’t have a right to leave money that I earned to my children…but you have a “right” to take it and redistribute it the way you see fit?



Tell me more about your strange and nonsensical approach to “rights.” — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) August 21, 2025

Because reasons.

Piss off. Most of us love our children and work to help them as much as possible. I’m sorry your family don’t feel the same about you. — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) August 21, 2025

Oof.

'Real communism hasn't been tried.'

What a tosser… — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) August 21, 2025

An absolute tosser.

Inheritance taxes mean that if your father, instead of buying a TV, a videgame console, etc. every year for $1,000, set aside the same amount of money sacrificing his immediate happiness for your future, the government thinks it's entitles to that money. Immoral and corrupt — MrTate (@MrTate) August 21, 2025

Absolutely immoral and corrupt.

How about incentivizing work for people on the dole instead — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) August 21, 2025

Nah. Giving them money isn't selfish and greedy. Or something.

This is the economic version of digital downloads - the idea that your money isn't actually yours and you're only leasing the right to have and use it so long as you're alive, after which time it reverts back to the state. https://t.co/kenNEZBG52 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 21, 2025

It's grotesque.

They have whatever right to their parents’ money that their parents say they have. The government shouldn’t be able to take one red cent of it. It was already taxed on the way in. https://t.co/Xz9QMliJot — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) August 21, 2025

It won't stop with money, either.

'You have no right to what you didn't earn' is an exciting position for a Left-winger to take, and I look forward to this being applied to the welfare state. https://t.co/9g7rx14zDN — Guy Dampier (@dampierguy) August 21, 2025

Advertisement

No, no. That's (D)ifferent.

If you have no right to money you did not “earn,” then no gifts should be allowed either.



Nor should you be allowed to have capital gains nor interest. After all, how did you “earn” that?



I just ask that people do 5 seconds worth of thinking rather than be rage monkeys. https://t.co/6RHlPSpaP3 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) August 21, 2025

They're too busy being rage monkeys.

The fun thing about inheritance tax is that it doesn’t affect the old money super rich families at all. They have the resources to set up trusts and foundations to shield their money and keep their useless kids rich forever.



It does affect the middle class, though. https://t.co/9TGI5tGvvV — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 21, 2025

Commies hate the middle class, and always have.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.