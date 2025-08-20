Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown...
Keep It Classy, Camille! Gavin Newsom Press Office Continues Cringe Mockery of Trump...
Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut
Do You Hear Yourself? Leftist Ghoul Doubles Down on Insulting the Memory of...
Stephen Miller ROASTS Rent-a-Mob Protesting Trump's DC Law Enforcement; Vance and Hegseth...
We're Not the Awful Ones: Snobby Podcaster Scolds Those of Us Who Object...
Hollywood Reporter Helps Documentary Filmmakers Project Their Rabid TDS Onto the Late Chri...
Here Come the Food Deserts! Kroger to Close Stores in Washington State Thanks...
Colorado Secretary of State Stomps on a Projection Rake While Trying to Pin...
A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over...
Listen to the Lady: Molly Jong-Fast Says Dems Can Win Back Voters by...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Bails on California: No Store Openings, No Apologies
Bank Execs Engage In Some Massive CYA and Place Conservative De-Banking Blame on...
VIP
Voter Registration Trends By Party In 30 States Shows Dem Lunacy Is Working...

Scott Jennings Drops More TRUTH BOMBS About America's History, Slavery, and the Civil War (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 20, 2025
Twitchy

Leftists hate America, and they see it as nothing but bad -- racist, imperialistic, and oppressive. It's not. Sure, it's had some dark moments and is not perfect, but no nation is perfect.

Advertisement

But there's no country in the world like the United States of America, and no amount of Leftist retconning will change that. And now that President Trump is pushing to talk about American history in terms of our finest moments (and not just negatively), the Left are losing their minds.

Scott Jennings was back on CNN to talk about America's history and how we define our country.

WATCH:

This is why we can't erase the bad parts of history by melting Confederate statues. We should look at all of history.

The Left wants whatever is negative and makes America look bad.

And they certainly won't mention a Republican ended slavery.

Recommended

Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Bingo.

Those men were asked by their governments to fight. They served, whether or not you like what they did.

But none of those statues went to museums. They were torn down, vandalized, and melted.

Put them all back up. In public.

There are some people who genuinely believe President Trump would bring back slavery. They're insane, of course, but they're out there.

When you make citizens hate their nation, it's easier to get them to remake it.

That's the Left's agenda here.

Advertisement

They are absolutely a cancer.

The Left acts as if slavery were uniquely American -- it's not. It still exists in some parts of the world today. They're strangely quiet about that, though.

And continue to push for modern-day slavery in the form of illegal immigration.

We can acknowledge history and learn from it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HISTORY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Stephen Miller ROASTS Rent-a-Mob Protesting Trump's DC Law Enforcement; Vance and Hegseth Point and Laugh
Doug P.
Keep It Classy, Camille! Gavin Newsom Press Office Continues Cringe Mockery of Trump Administration
Amy Curtis
Do You Hear Yourself? Leftist Ghoul Doubles Down on Insulting the Memory of Corey Comperatore
Amy Curtis
We're Not the Awful Ones: Snobby Podcaster Scolds Those of Us Who Object to the Left's Toxic Empathy
Amy Curtis
Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement