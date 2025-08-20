Scott Jennings Drops More TRUTH BOMBS About America's History, Slavery, and the Civil War (WATCH)

Leftists hate America, and they see it as nothing but bad -- racist, imperialistic, and oppressive. It's not. Sure, it's had some dark moments and is not perfect, but no nation is perfect.

Advertisement

But there's no country in the world like the United States of America, and no amount of Leftist retconning will change that. And now that President Trump is pushing to talk about American history in terms of our finest moments (and not just negatively), the Left are losing their minds.

Scott Jennings was back on CNN to talk about America's history and how we define our country.

WATCH:

It's true that slavery is one of the DARKEST chapters of American history. But it's also true that lot of brave Americans fought a war to END it.



The question President @realDonaldTrump is asking is: Are we going to define our country based on our worst moments or our best? pic.twitter.com/sRLK2dF6yb — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 20, 2025

This is why we can't erase the bad parts of history by melting Confederate statues. We should look at all of history.

Another way to phrase this:

"Are we going to define America by the side that won the Civil War or the side that lost?" — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) August 20, 2025

The Left wants whatever is negative and makes America look bad.

They don't speak about the history of how it was ended, and that those who were slaves also fought against those who enslaved them. — Just Patrick Hall™ 🦎 (@Better4Pat) August 20, 2025

And they certainly won't mention a Republican ended slavery.

Democrats will forever pretend to be so against slavery because in the past they were so for it.



And they still are. Look at how they use illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 20, 2025

Bingo.

That’s right: the Civil War was fought over slavery. Celebrating the end of slavery is good, like the Civil Rights Act or suffrage.



Celebrating men who sought to preserve slavery is not. Right?



Which means Confederate memorials belong in museums, not public squares. Right? — Alexander B. Howard (@digiphile) August 20, 2025

Those men were asked by their governments to fight. They served, whether or not you like what they did.

But none of those statues went to museums. They were torn down, vandalized, and melted.

Put them all back up. In public.

It's gay that 160 years after slavery ended, people are still squabbling over it. slavery was terrible, it's dead and gone, thank God. But some derive power and money from keeping the argument going. — Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) August 20, 2025

There are some people who genuinely believe President Trump would bring back slavery. They're insane, of course, but they're out there.

Here's what I observed in the US educational system and culture in general in the last 15 years: This country is openly hating on itself, and the words like Duty, Honor, Patriotism, and Pride in the context of America practically disappeared or are only used to describe… https://t.co/klemxyUYAD — Hana Kabele G (@HanaKabeleGala) August 20, 2025

When you make citizens hate their nation, it's easier to get them to remake it.

That's the Left's agenda here.

There is an effort to bring us down. It's called neo communism. It's draped in the cloak of DEI and Wokeism but it's just communism rebranded. They failed to divide us on class and now they use race. I used to run in these circles. They're cancer on the nation and must be… https://t.co/EfXXB0x292 — 🇺🇸 Commander Flatus 🇺🇸 (@p3dro_cul3bra) August 20, 2025

Advertisement

They are absolutely a cancer.

American history should never be defined by slavery.

It was an acceptable form of economic function going back to the beginning of civilization.

Singling out America is insane. https://t.co/GgXB3cHVKy — AllanMontreal (@alnbkrgrdnguru) August 20, 2025

The Left acts as if slavery were uniquely American -- it's not. It still exists in some parts of the world today. They're strangely quiet about that, though.

Might not hurt to remind your colleagues at @CNN that Republicans fought to end slavery, while Demokkkrats fought to sustain it, even in its actions after the Civil War (Jim Crow laws, segregation, etc.) https://t.co/VTDHm8zao8 — DBNicholls (@NichollsDb3) August 20, 2025

And continue to push for modern-day slavery in the form of illegal immigration.

In the 1860s, ~2% of white people in America owned slaves. Hundreds of thousands of white men died to end slavery. As a nation, we must push past this dark mark on our history, the future is what we make of it. https://t.co/oB7ixSq1vj — NottherealKennyG (@KGZ83_) August 20, 2025

We can acknowledge history and learn from it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



