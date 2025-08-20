The Masks Are OFF! Ben Rhodes Says Dem Leaders Should Endorse Mamdani Because He's the Party's Future

Talk about failing to read the room.

Obama lackey and Iran-loving Ben Rhodes is doubling down on embracing candidates who love terrorists, and is scolding his fellow Democrats in the process.

Democratic leaders refusing to endorse Mamdani are, quite literally, afraid of the future of the party. Shameful given the moment we are in. https://t.co/xCefyt59n0 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 20, 2025

If Mamdani is the future of the Democratic Party, we like where things are headed.

Ok, "Hamas". — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) August 20, 2025

Rhodes sure does love his terror groups, doesn't he?

The future of the party is socialism. You're saying the quiet part out loud. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) August 20, 2025

And he thinks this is a winning argument.

Democrat "leaders" who don't publicly support Mamdani are smarter than you are. FYI, that's not saying much. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) August 20, 2025

It's a very low bar.

Just rebrand as the American Communist Party or ACP because that’s literally where y’all are heading. — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) August 20, 2025

Let us know how that works out for you, Ben.

So glad the masks are off. We always knew you all were socialists, despite your denials. Thanks for confirming. — Fugitive Groove (@FugitiveGroove) August 20, 2025

The masks are completely off.

Or they know it would be political suicide in swing districts to embrace his policies. From the House seats on Long Island and suburbs of PA, to Roy Cooper in NC and Sherrod Brown in OH, they don’t want to own Mamdani’s insanity — dan turrentine (@danturrentine) August 20, 2025

Only rich, White Leftists like Rhodes want Mamdani.

Why are you so invested in a LOCAL ELECTION in a place you👏🏾 don't 👏🏾 live👏🏾in👏🏾? https://t.co/7lvUObteY9 pic.twitter.com/PZvQGQjB67 — annoyed by everything (@anotherdeiinnyc) August 20, 2025

Because reasons.

Yes. Please listen to this man.

Imagine believing that the future of the Communist Democrats party would be Sharia Law and Islamic Terrorists.... https://t.co/ToMEKyT5y0 pic.twitter.com/TNJmU8OcAJ — Vinny Da Vinci 🏴‍☠️🏴🏴‍☠️ (@VinnyVinny6644) August 20, 2025

While they also claim to support women (kinda) and gay rights.

Only one of those things will win, and it's not the women or the gays.

If you think Mamdani and the DSA are the future of the Democratic Party, then that’s a Party I want no part of. I volunteered for Obama twice. I’ve been a Democrat my entire life. I remain a Democrat to prevent it from becoming the Party that Ben desires.



Say NO to the DSA! https://t.co/lZb3jRYKEV — Justin Gordon (@Justin_G0rd0n) August 20, 2025

When you've lost lifelong Dems, you've lost the plot, Ben.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

