The Masks Are OFF! Ben Rhodes Says Dem Leaders Should Endorse Mamdani Because He's the Party's Future

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 20, 2025
ImgFlip

Talk about failing to read the room.

Obama lackey and Iran-loving Ben Rhodes is doubling down on embracing candidates who love terrorists, and is scolding his fellow Democrats in the process.

If Mamdani is the future of the Democratic Party, we like where things are headed.

Rhodes sure does love his terror groups, doesn't he?

And he thinks this is a winning argument.

It's a very low bar.

Let us know how that works out for you, Ben.

The masks are completely off.

Only rich, White Leftists like Rhodes want Mamdani.

Because reasons.

Yes. Please listen to this man.

While they also claim to support women (kinda) and gay rights.

Only one of those things will win, and it's not the women or the gays.

When you've lost lifelong Dems, you've lost the plot, Ben.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

