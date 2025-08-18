King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky Election Joke (WATCH)

President Trump is a master troll. He's hosting Ukrainian President Zelensky at the White House today, and he couldn't resist trolling both Zelensky and the media:

TRUMP: "During the war you can't have elections? So let me just see, 3 & a half years from now, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections?" 😆 pic.twitter.com/wt8Ldvh1Vg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2025

Hoo boy.

The Lefties are going to lose their minds about this.

He's not wrong. If Zelensky is that popular, he should be able to be re-elected — 🇺🇲🇮🇱🦅Jewish MAGA (@JBmode27) August 18, 2025

President Trump is not wrong.

The absolute master 🤣 https://t.co/U2RMHnDHLT — Thomas J McNally 🇺🇸 (@stillold4dis) August 18, 2025

Absolutely.

Can't wait to see the deranged, breathless, wild eyed spin the MSM puts on this masterful trolling. 😂 https://t.co/bps63kF3S0 — janice (@chestnuthell) August 18, 2025

Oh, they're coming. Bank on that.

Yes, they are.

That should keep the MSM occupied for the next six months. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 18, 2025

It sure should.

Its going to be hard to call Trump a dictator for suggesting such a thing when their hero Zelenksy is actively doing it. — The Retard Whisperer🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) August 18, 2025

Oh, but that's (D)ifferent. Because reasons.

Honestly, though, it's the truth.



Zelenskyy's been incentivized to keep the war going for as long as possible.



If the war keeps going, he stays in power indefinitely. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 18, 2025

Right. Why is the 'party of democracy' so opposed to free elections?

Watch some humorless MSM journalist get their shorts in a wad over this. https://t.co/N6aXm0uuBk — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) August 18, 2025

There are lots of shorts getting wadded up as we speak.

President Trump just clowned on Zelensky for cancelling Ukrainian elections, saying he might follow Zelensky’s lead and cancel the 2028 election



The leftist media is going to lose their S**T over this. https://t.co/u6WJOl7WhA — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) August 18, 2025

But, once again, President Trump will draw attention to an issue and make the Democrats take the losing side of yet another issue.

