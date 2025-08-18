Understanding Donald Trump’s Masterclass Negotiations
King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky Election Joke (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 18, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump is a master troll. He's hosting Ukrainian President Zelensky at the White House today, and he couldn't resist trolling both Zelensky and the media:

Hoo boy.

The Lefties are going to lose their minds about this.

President Trump is not wrong.

Absolutely.

Oh, they're coming. Bank on that.

Yes, they are.

It sure should.

Oh, but that's (D)ifferent. Because reasons.

Right. Why is the 'party of democracy' so opposed to free elections?

There are lots of shorts getting wadded up as we speak.

But, once again, President Trump will draw attention to an issue and make the Democrats take the losing side of yet another issue.

