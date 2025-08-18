King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky...
Dear Karen Bass: Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown Doesn't 'Target Black and Brown Youth' It Targets CRIMINALS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Left will never tire of playing the 'racism!' card.

Too bad for them that card is no longer valid with the rest of us, because they've overplayed it.

But L.A. Mayor Karen Bass insists President Trump's D.C. crime crackdown is -- you guessed it -- racist. 

Watch:

Crime was 'going down' in D.C. because the Democrats fudged the crime stats.

That's the only reason why.

You know who are also disproportionately the victims of crime? Black and brown youth.

89% of victims in D.C are male, and 94% of those are Black. Over 60% of homicide victims are between 18 and 34 years old.

Democrats made them afraid to speak up, and refuse to punish the criminals in the name of 'equity.'

Only four rebuilding permits have been issued in L.A., by the way.

Tell us, Karen.

And realize what Bass is saying.

It's racist not to. Or something.

YUP.

97% -- that's a lot.

And she not only demands that the rest of us tolerate it, she wants Black and brown youths to be victims of crime, too.

She sure did.

