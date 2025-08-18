Dear Karen Bass: Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown Doesn't 'Target Black and Brown Youth' It Targets CRIMINALS

The Left will never tire of playing the 'racism!' card.

Too bad for them that card is no longer valid with the rest of us, because they've overplayed it.

But L.A. Mayor Karen Bass insists President Trump's D.C. crime crackdown is -- you guessed it -- racist.

BREAKING: LA Mayor Karen Bass disapproves of President Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., saying it mainly impacts “black and brown youth.” — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 17, 2025

Watch:

WATCH: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says Trump addressing crime in D.C. is "going after young black & brown youth."



"Crime was going down in D.C.!" pic.twitter.com/GzzAg0DUrp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 17, 2025

Crime was 'going down' in D.C. because the Democrats fudged the crime stats.

That's the only reason why.

Tell me black and brown youth are the cause of crimes, without actually telling me — Patty Girl MAGA X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) August 17, 2025

You know who are also disproportionately the victims of crime? Black and brown youth.

89% of victims in D.C are male, and 94% of those are Black. Over 60% of homicide victims are between 18 and 34 years old.

Or, maybe, here me out, it is the black and brown youth of DC who are causing all the crime in the D.C. area and people are too afraid to speak up and point the malcontents out. — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) August 18, 2025

Democrats made them afraid to speak up, and refuse to punish the criminals in the name of 'equity.'

Breaking: Karen Bass is noticing — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) August 18, 2025

Only four rebuilding permits have been issued in L.A., by the way.

Why does it mainly impact black and brown youth? Specifically. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) August 18, 2025

Tell us, Karen.

Read this out loud slowly over and over https://t.co/5z3oohZ7jM — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 18, 2025

And realize what Bass is saying.

“We should let black and brown youths commit crimes.” https://t.co/5k30Wh3p5j — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 18, 2025

It's racist not to. Or something.

YUP.

97% -- that's a lot.

The communist @mayorofla comes out strongly in favor of allowing black and brown youths to commit crimes. https://t.co/9fyOrCgLFW — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) August 18, 2025

And she not only demands that the rest of us tolerate it, she wants Black and brown youths to be victims of crime, too.

It sounds like Mayor Bass is saying the quiet part out loud. The crimes are being committed by "Black and Brown youth" https://t.co/9xk9ZZllfK — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) August 18, 2025

She sure did.

