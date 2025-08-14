Toronto International Film Festival Says October 7 Terror Attack Documentary Will Be Screened After All

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has done an about-face on an October 7 documentary.

The other day, TIFF said it wouldn't play the documentary, which highlights Hamas' 2023 terror attack in Israel, saying the documentary filmmakers didn't get the rights to the footage from the terror group.

Now TIFF has changed its tune.

Toronto International Film Festival reverses course, will ‘ensure’ Oct. 7 doc is screened following swift backlash https://t.co/lAv6Ehzugf pic.twitter.com/eDccTLvqgO — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

In a stunning reversal, the Toronto International Film Festival will “ensure” the screening of a documentary about Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel after initially booting the film because the terror group hadn’t given permission to use its footage. TIFF’s turnaround comes only as the festival faced outrage over reports that “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” wouldn’t be screened, because the filmmakers used footage filmed by Hamas but didn’t obtain the rights for the clips. Festival CEO Cameron Bailey defended the earlier decision to bump the documentary from its September lineup, denying accusations that “censorship” played a role.

Just incredible. So many Western nations are willing to bend the knee to a terror group that would do the same thing to them if given the opportunity.

Would they tell us who was behind this decision in the first place? And they better not throw it on their “legal” team because any stupid lawyer knows that this nonsense is BULLS**T — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) August 14, 2025

We will never know.

What kind of riot is that going to cause? — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) August 14, 2025

In Canada? A big one, probably.

Neoliberals who excuse barbaric savagery disgust me. pic.twitter.com/LADiHTyPr6 — John Bush (@abazoo_) August 14, 2025

They're disgusting, so, yeah.

Nailed it.

The filmmakers were within their rights to use the footage under the Fair Use Doctrine. — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) August 14, 2025

Yes, they were.

Funny how hard the media, the news stations around the world, and most advertisers and sponsors do everything in their power to make sure nobody ever sees or talks about anything that happened on October 7th. — The Sean Mitchell (@TheSeanMitchell) August 14, 2025

One of the mistakes Israel made after October 7 was not airing that footage 24/7/365.

Yes, it's brutal. Yes, it's hard to watch.

But the world should see what Hamas did.

So they didn’t need permission from Hamas after all? — Lexi (@Lexi58746074319) August 14, 2025

They did not.

Cry harder, terrorists.

Obscene that it took public pressure, but good. https://t.co/0RUEGt8Xsm — Captain Allen (@CptAllenHistory) August 14, 2025

We're glad it did.

Others are saying it wasn't a reversal:

This appears to be a misread of the TIFF letter. Merely said it will work with the film makers to meet screening requirements with a request to legal team to consider all options. No public announcement of a reversal.https://t.co/SVws9YflMg — Michael Geist (@mgeist) August 14, 2025

It should be reversed, if that's the case. Keep the pressure on.

