Toronto International Film Festival Says October 7 Terror Attack Documentary Will Be Screened After All

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Petr David Josek

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has done an about-face on an October 7 documentary.

The other day, TIFF said it wouldn't play the documentary, which highlights Hamas' 2023 terror attack in Israel, saying the documentary filmmakers didn't get the rights to the footage from the terror group.

Now TIFF has changed its tune.

Here's more from the New York Post:

In a stunning reversal, the Toronto International Film Festival will “ensure” the screening of a documentary about Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel after initially booting the film because the terror group hadn’t given permission to use its footage.

TIFF’s turnaround comes only as the festival faced outrage over reports that “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” wouldn’t be screened, because the filmmakers used footage filmed by Hamas but didn’t obtain the rights for the clips.

Festival CEO Cameron Bailey defended the earlier decision to bump the documentary from its September lineup, denying accusations that “censorship” played a role.

Just incredible. So many Western nations are willing to bend the knee to a terror group that would do the same thing to them if given the opportunity.

You Know Who ELSE Got a Cover? X Has Some Fun With Time Magazine's Zohran Mamdani Cover Story
Grateful Calvin
We will never know.

In Canada? A big one, probably.

They're disgusting, so, yeah.

Nailed it.

Yes, they were.

One of the mistakes Israel made after October 7 was not airing that footage 24/7/365.

Yes, it's brutal. Yes, it's hard to watch.

But the world should see what Hamas did.

They did not.

Cry harder, terrorists.

We're glad it did.

Others are saying it wasn't a reversal:

It should be reversed, if that's the case. Keep the pressure on.

