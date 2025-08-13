THERE It Is! Tulsi Gabbard Shares 2016 Email From James Clapper to Brennan,...
Giant Leap for Mankind: Here's What Apollo 11 Astronauts Endured When They Returned From Historic Mission

Amy Curtis
August 13, 2025
AP Photo/NASA, Buzz Aldrin, File

Every once in a while, it's nice to step away from politics and do something fun or interesting. Space and NASA certainly qualify

And with the recent passing of Apollo 13 Astronaut Jim Lovell, there are only five Apollo-era astronauts still living.

So here's a walk down memory lane, detailing what the Apollo 11 crew endured after returning to earth:

If you saw the 'Apollo 13' movie, you'll probably remember the astronauts greeting people immediately after landing. The Apollo 11 astronauts did not do that.

That's a long time. They were also quarantined before the trip.

A smart decision, given the unknown they'd just flown into.

The post concludes:

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous
Doug P.
Yet there was another, lesser-known risk that they undertook: It was the risk that they could complete their mission successfully, only to die of a deadly disease in quarantine back on Earth.

Very true. They knew the risks of space flight. Apollo 1 astronauts Virgil 'Gus' Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee died in 1967 when their command module caught fire during pre-flight training.

They were undeterred and determined, and that's what makes America great.

This writer didn't know this.

NASA wasn't playing around.

Better safe than sorry.

Of course.

Fun fact: you have to fill out a customs-like form when traveling to Hawaii from anywhere.

Imagine flying on a plane in a mobile quarantine unit.

The post continues:

Could the sickness push people into a panic?  The quarantine might have had scientific reasons, but it provided cover from this type of situation also.

That was wise. Americans were very proud of the moon landing, but illness could've turned public sentiment on a dime.

They deserved it all.

You'll see the photo at the end of the thread.

Here's the pic:

Here's hoping we can return to exploring space again, and soon.

