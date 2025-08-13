Giant Leap for Mankind: Here's What Apollo 11 Astronauts Endured When They Returned From Historic Mission

Every once in a while, it's nice to step away from politics and do something fun or interesting. Space and NASA certainly qualify

And with the recent passing of Apollo 13 Astronaut Jim Lovell, there are only five Apollo-era astronauts still living.

So here's a walk down memory lane, detailing what the Apollo 11 crew endured after returning to earth:

On this day in 1969, multiple parades are held in honor of the Apollo 11 astronauts. They’d just been released from quarantine. Many people remember Neil Armstrong’s historic first step on the moon. But how many remember the quarantine that followed?



If you saw the 'Apollo 13' movie, you'll probably remember the astronauts greeting people immediately after landing. The Apollo 11 astronauts did not do that.

The entire crew was isolated for almost three weeks after they’d returned from that historic trip.



That's a long time. They were also quarantined before the trip.

After all, no one knew for sure what the astronauts would bring home from the moon. What if they were exposed to a deadly lunar pathogen? Everyone needed to be sure that the astronauts were healthy before they came into contact with the general public again.



A smart decision, given the unknown they'd just flown into.

The post concludes:

Yet there was another, lesser-known risk that they undertook: It was the risk that they could complete their mission successfully, only to die of a deadly disease in quarantine back on Earth.

Very true. They knew the risks of space flight. Apollo 1 astronauts Virgil 'Gus' Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee died in 1967 when their command module caught fire during pre-flight training.

Naturally, these risks weren’t going to stop Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins from doing what they had to do. They were part of a long line of American pioneers exhibiting the perseverance, bravery, and determination that have always made America great.



They were undeterred and determined, and that's what makes America great.

When Apollo 11’s command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, the quarantine immediately went into effect. It looked a bit like something you might see in an Ebola scare today.



This writer didn't know this.

The crew was met by a receiving party from the USS Hornet. The three men immediately donned special biological containment suits, which they wore until they were safely inside a Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF) aboard the ship.



NASA wasn't playing around.

The helicopter crew sent to retrieve them as they bobbed in the Pacific wore the same suits, too. Just in case.



Better safe than sorry.

USS Hornet transported the men back to Hawaii where a ceremony was held in their honor. Apollo’s crew attended that ceremony in their trailer-like MQF, of course. 😉



Of course.

In a humorous twist, the NASA crew even filed customs forms after they arrived in Hawaii. They declared their “moon rock and moon dust samples” so they could get back into the country.



Fun fact: you have to fill out a customs-like form when traveling to Hawaii from anywhere.

Imagine flying on a plane in a mobile quarantine unit.

The post continues:

Could the sickness push people into a panic? The quarantine might have had scientific reasons, but it provided cover from this type of situation also.

That was wise. Americans were very proud of the moon landing, but illness could've turned public sentiment on a dime.

The astronauts were finally released from quarantine on August 10. Three days later, they were riding down the streets of New York in a ticker-tape parade. In the weeks and months that followed, it was just the first of many such events held in their honor.



They deserved it all.

The risk that they’d taken had been huge. And now they—and America—would reap the benefits.



You'll see the photo at the end of the thread.

P.S. The photo is of the Apollo 11 crew in the MQF aboard USS Hornet. Richard Nixon had come to greet them. From left to right, the astronauts are Neil A. Armstrong (commander), Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin.



Here's the pic:

Here's hoping we can return to exploring space again, and soon.

