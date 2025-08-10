He's a COMMIE: Mamdani's Socialist Backers Want to ABOLISH the Traditional Family

Illinois Lt. Governor Celebrates Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death With an EGREGIOUS Li...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Communists Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels both argued in The Communist Manifesto that the family structure 'perpetuated capitalist exploitation.' Since then, Leftists have worked to abolish the family by any means necessary, because it's an obstacle to their communist vision for the world.

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is also a commie, and he's backed by folks who want to continue the work Marx and Engels started:

Here's more from the New York Post:

Zohran Mamdani’s twisted comrades at the Democratic Socialists of America pushed for the “abolition” of the traditional family at their annual conference, called marriage and sex work “two sides of the same coin” and proclaimed abortions should be done in churches.

Panelists at the “Socialism 2025” conference last month in Chicago did victory laps over Mamdani’s June win in the Democratic primary for NYC mayor, repeatedly touting his lefty agenda over the four-day commie-fest, video of the event shows.

Speakers at “The Left and the Family” seminar ignored the Uganda-born Mamdani’s ultra-privileged upbringing by his Hollywood-director mom and radical Columbia University dad, all while parroting central tenets of Marxist ideology to the audience — that the nuclear family is inherently repressive, racist, sexist and promotes capitalism.

Communism is ideological rot that must be forcefully opposed.

It is surreal. But it's not the working and middle-class voters doing this. It's the wealthy, White Leftists.

Red to the core.

It is demonic.

We note Mamdani got married in a pretty swank ceremony in Uganda.

That's exactly what they mean.

That's what the Left wants: the utter destruction of humanity.

Not a chance he understands either of them.

It's 100% true. They've said it. Repeatedly.

Socialism is diametrically opposed to democracy.

Marx was a lazy, unemployed slob but he, too, had a family.

But it is an honest one.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

