He's a COMMIE: Mamdani's Socialist Backers Want to ABOLISH the Traditional Family

Communists Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels both argued in The Communist Manifesto that the family structure 'perpetuated capitalist exploitation.' Since then, Leftists have worked to abolish the family by any means necessary, because it's an obstacle to their communist vision for the world.

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is also a commie, and he's backed by folks who want to continue the work Marx and Engels started:

Zohran Mamdani’s Democratic Socialists of America comrades push ‘abolition’ of traditional family. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/Oq1Z2jbCTd pic.twitter.com/d3cad8KC8A — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Zohran Mamdani’s twisted comrades at the Democratic Socialists of America pushed for the “abolition” of the traditional family at their annual conference, called marriage and sex work “two sides of the same coin” and proclaimed abortions should be done in churches. Panelists at the “Socialism 2025” conference last month in Chicago did victory laps over Mamdani’s June win in the Democratic primary for NYC mayor, repeatedly touting his lefty agenda over the four-day commie-fest, video of the event shows. Speakers at “The Left and the Family” seminar ignored the Uganda-born Mamdani’s ultra-privileged upbringing by his Hollywood-director mom and radical Columbia University dad, all while parroting central tenets of Marxist ideology to the audience — that the nuclear family is inherently repressive, racist, sexist and promotes capitalism.

Communism is ideological rot that must be forcefully opposed.

Watching New York choose to spiral into a dystopian hellscape seems surreal. 😖 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) August 10, 2025

It is surreal. But it's not the working and middle-class voters doing this. It's the wealthy, White Leftists.

They are Communists through and through! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) August 10, 2025

Red to the core.

It is demonic.

In his vision you will own nothing but he will still be a millionaire. See how Socialism works? — Dave Falcone (@jeepu67) August 10, 2025

We note Mamdani got married in a pretty swank ceremony in Uganda.

He means “traditional white family” so just calm down. — D McCoy (@CoffinWax) August 10, 2025

That's exactly what they mean.

Look at the arc of human history, at how much progress has been made since Babylon. The family was the core unit throughout this entire evolution.



The only reason to destroy the family is to destroy humanity. https://t.co/WTeBRWWZv3 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 10, 2025

That's what the Left wants: the utter destruction of humanity.

Gotta love the “Socialism beats fascism” sign, like the nimrod holding it has any clue what either of them really are 🙄🤣 https://t.co/6STQXm2ZCK — TheRealMAGACaleb 🇺🇸 (@The_Caleb_Con) August 10, 2025

Not a chance he understands either of them.

It is true that Marxism aims to abolish the family. https://t.co/4eUrfViw02 — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) August 10, 2025

It's 100% true. They've said it. Repeatedly.

There is no such think as a Democratic Socialist. Its a contrived term to hide who these people really are. In this case a Marxist/ Communist & Dems are selling him use of their brand to try & gain relevance & maintain power https://t.co/pttE02gb34 — Peter J. Dawson (@PeterDawsonUSA) August 10, 2025

Socialism is diametrically opposed to democracy.

Carl Marx Communist Manifesto 1848 called for the "abolition of the traditional family".

He understood it was the quickest way to destroy Western civilization https://t.co/Se9XaqlBbQ — Charles Freedberg (@cbergmaga) August 10, 2025

Marx was a lazy, unemployed slob but he, too, had a family.

This is not a good look, Z. https://t.co/NxvWYnFj3X — Lois Rogers (@lois_rogers) August 10, 2025

But it is an honest one.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

