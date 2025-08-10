Kathy Hochul Joined Fox News Sunday to LIE REPEATEDLY About NY Dems Following...
Despite All Their Rage, Florida Democrats Are Still Just Rats In a Cage...
Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymande...
VIP
JD Vance Just Bodied the Already-Tanking Democrats About 'Rigging the Game' and I...
The RIGHT People Are Scared RIGHT Now: Check Out 'Warning' Former FBI Swampies...
No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden...
Oh, Francis ... REALLY? Guy Who Likely Sits to Pee Claims Texas Democrats'...
Israel/Hamas, MAGA, India, and the California Governors Race - This Week on Capitol...
FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on...
Bro, YOU RAN: TX Dem Rep. Ron Reynolds Thinks He's HEROIC for Running...
DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abig...
When the Press Clowns Around, The WH Communications Team Gives Them the Big...
Trump's 'Retribution Tour' Has Critics Crying Foul, but MAGA Supporters Say It's Just...
The Left's Relentless Crusade: From Lawfare to Debanking, No Tactic Too Low to...

AWFL Toxic Empathy: London Journo Is More Sympathetic to Crazed Underground Passenger Than His Victims

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on August 10, 2025
Journalism meme

This writer, a White woman, knows this truth: White Leftist women are a scourge. And when they're also journalists, they're a scourge magnified.

In London, a crazed underground passenger was harassing other riders, who eventually took things into their own hands.

Advertisement

Check out how My London reporter Katherine Gray headlined her story:

Leftist women hate themselves, and they want the rest of us to join them.

Unhappy with the blowback she undoubtedly received, Gray locked her X account, too.

Such brave firefighters, those journalists.

That's exactly what the headline would be.

Right. You know that, Burrito Queen. We know that. Even journo Gray knows that.

But the narrative is more important.

She'd whine about how no men stepped up to protect her, probably.

Recommended

Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymanders to Oblivion
justmindy
Advertisement

They sure are.

Given the astronomical number of rapes and sexual assaults in the U.K., passengers undoubtedly feared one (or more) of them would be the next victims.

Yup. You've got it correct.

Correct - if you waited until he attacked you and stopped the attack, you would still be the bad guy. Because reasons.

Advertisement

You realize this makes it worse, right?

Although U.K. laws differ from those in the U.S., there is a common thread: a national will to adequately address mental health. We've decided not to involuntarily commit people because it's 'cruel' and instead let them terrorize our communities and harm themselves.

This isn't the future of journalism. This is journalism.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS PROTECTION RACKET MEDIA UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymanders to Oblivion
justmindy
FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Kathy Hochul Joined Fox News Sunday to LIE REPEATEDLY About NY Dems Following Redistricting Rules
Amy Curtis
The RIGHT People Are Scared RIGHT Now: Check Out 'Warning' Former FBI Swampies Just Issued About Trump
Sam J.
Despite All Their Rage, Florida Democrats Are Still Just Rats In a Cage Protesting Alligator Alcatraz
Grateful Calvin
No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden REALLY Was In Covering Russiagate UP
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymanders to Oblivion justmindy
Advertisement