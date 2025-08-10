AWFL Toxic Empathy: London Journo Is More Sympathetic to Crazed Underground Passenger Than His Victims

This writer, a White woman, knows this truth: White Leftist women are a scourge. And when they're also journalists, they're a scourge magnified.

In London, a crazed underground passenger was harassing other riders, who eventually took things into their own hands.

Check out how My London reporter Katherine Gray headlined her story:

The headline + the reporter.

Why do liberal women want to destroy the West? @KatherineEGray @myldn pic.twitter.com/J2s0wnrFZO — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) August 9, 2025

Leftist women hate themselves, and they want the rest of us to join them.

Unhappy with the blowback she undoubtedly received, Gray locked her X account, too.

Such brave firefighters, those journalists.

Imagine if it was a white guy and brown guys stepped in:



"Brave men step in to protect women from perverted misogynist" — Jake (@TakeMeSerial) August 9, 2025

That's exactly what the headline would be.

Those gents did NOT beat this man up. To say so is slanderous. They restrained and ejected him with good cause. — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) August 9, 2025

Right. You know that, Burrito Queen. We know that. Even journo Gray knows that.

But the narrative is more important.

I wonder if she would’ve had the same opinion if she’d been on the train alone with that guy? — SK (@SteCK1878) August 9, 2025

She'd whine about how no men stepped up to protect her, probably.

Journalist like this are fully complicit in the downfall of the Uk. — Tom Osman 🐦‍⬛ (@tomosman) August 9, 2025

They sure are.

Those offended by the nudity are not mind readers, it looked like a repugnant stunt. Finding out its perhaps a mental health disorder later doesn't change the public nudity. https://t.co/PAkX1VXDb7 — Tom Murray (@clickboss1943) August 10, 2025

Given the astronomical number of rapes and sexual assaults in the U.K., passengers undoubtedly feared one (or more) of them would be the next victims.

So let’s get this straight. A man—an African migrant —decided to strip pantsless and expose himself to women and children and male passengers stepped in to detain him and make sure he wouldn’t assault anyone. But now the media is saying they’re the bad guys. https://t.co/oerIOrHeS9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2025

Yup. You've got it correct.

"You should wait until the mentally deranged man starts attacking you. Then, and only then, can you defend yourself and others. And it better be in a way, I, a person who's never had a physical confrontation, deems appropriate and proportional."@KatherineEGray is the type of… https://t.co/Fn85jNOmwc — justmyopinionman (@PSeaso51593) August 9, 2025

Correct - if you waited until he attacked you and stopped the attack, you would still be the bad guy. Because reasons.

Is there a single person in this country who is aware that journalists do not write their own headlines https://t.co/WpA8QbByNG — Ella Dorn 唐棠 (@elladorn_) August 10, 2025

You realize this makes it worse, right?

Yeah no the man on the train knew what he was doing. You should never use "Metal Health Crisis" as a shield. Also being detained under the mental health act doesn't necessarily mean your mentally ill, it's suspected, not proven. https://t.co/IU5A6t1Txx — illage2 (@illage2) August 9, 2025

Although U.K. laws differ from those in the U.S., there is a common thread: a national will to adequately address mental health. We've decided not to involuntarily commit people because it's 'cruel' and instead let them terrorize our communities and harm themselves.

If this is the future of journalism, we don’t want it.



They’ll enable perverts, paedos and terrorists for their own ego stroke and virtue signal. https://t.co/91TtNCsh3K — Lux (@HelloitsLux) August 10, 2025

This isn't the future of journalism. This is journalism.

