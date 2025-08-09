ALPHA: Watch As Tiny Dog Shows a Curious Black Bear Who's Boss

In this writer's experience, the smaller the dog, the bigger the personality. Most tiny dogs are friendly, cute, and just want to sit in your lap.

Some tiny dogs are the embodiment of Satan, who will rip off your face if you look at them wrong, and who bark when a leaf falls from a tree.

Advertisement

Then there's dogs like Scout, a Pomeranian who guarded his home from a black bear many times his size.

WATCH:

NEW: Tiny Pomeranian chases down a black bear out of its home after the bear broke in and started wandering around.



The 5 pound Pomeranian named ‘Scout’ was seen coming to the rescue to get the bear out of the home in Vancouver, Canada.



“I had music playing (and) didn’t hear… pic.twitter.com/MMokYDifmT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2025

An adult black bear can weigh anywhere from 90 pounds to 500 pounds, depending if it's male or female.

No joke, and not trying to be funny: I would bet my reputation as a dog analyst that the dog is not neutered. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 9, 2025

A safe bet.

Proof that black bears aren't aggressive. They are more of a nuisance than anything. — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) August 9, 2025

You still don't want to mess with one, though.

You can tell it’s an alpha thing by the way he kicks his feet into the grass at the end. That’s how they mark their scent on their territory. — ᗰᗩᘜᘜIᗴ␈ (@MF_Ball) August 9, 2025

Huh. This writer didn't know that.

I used to detest those little dogs. Now I gotta rethink my position. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 9, 2025

Probably wise.

'I believe I can fly ... I believe I can touch the sky ... '

When he swan dives off of the deck 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XsqIOEr6WJ — B.J. Nash (@bjnno1) August 9, 2025

That was great.

Little dogs are fierce. This little guy didn't fail to defend his family. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 9, 2025

Very fierce.

A very good boy.

Man’s best friend. https://t.co/9v6XFoEY0U — John Gunden, Jesus is Lord, LBC1689 (@johngunden) August 9, 2025

Sure is.

That little dog is a boss who was protecting his home and master. Great dog. https://t.co/XbrvJSEeyZ — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 9, 2025

We hope he got all the treats.

It's not the size of the dog in the fight... https://t.co/McODf7vxoo — The Disciples Chronicle (@tdc_icu812) August 9, 2025

It's the size of the fight in the dog.

And Scout's got a lot of fight in him.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



