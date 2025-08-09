Dr. Phil Smacks Down Bill Maher’s ICE Raid Whining: Hypocrisy Gets a Reality...
VIP
Journo Sharing Letter Kash Patel Sent to Fired FBI Agent Makes a Point...

ALPHA: Watch As Tiny Dog Shows a Curious Black Bear Who's Boss

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

In this writer's experience, the smaller the dog, the bigger the personality. Most tiny dogs are friendly, cute, and just want to sit in your lap.

Some tiny dogs are the embodiment of Satan, who will rip off your face if you look at them wrong, and who bark when a leaf falls from a tree.

Then there's dogs like Scout, a Pomeranian who guarded his home from a black bear many times his size.

WATCH:

An adult black bear can weigh anywhere from 90 pounds to 500 pounds, depending if it's male or female.

A safe bet.

You still don't want to mess with one, though.

Huh. This writer didn't know that.

Probably wise.

'I believe I can fly ... I believe I can touch the sky ... ' 

That was great.

Very fierce.

A very good boy.

Sure is.

We hope he got all the treats.

It's the size of the fight in the dog.

And Scout's got a lot of fight in him.

