Pot, Meet Kettle: Jimmy Kimmel Says 'Repulsive Liberal Scolds' Drive Folks Away From the Democratic Party

Serious question: has late-night host Jimmy Kimmel met ... Jimmy Kimmel?

Because you'd be hard pressed to find a more repulsive liberal scold than Kimmel. You know, the guy who had health care workers on his show to scold unvaccinated Americans and mocked Floridians who died from COVID.

Yet, Kimmel doesn't seem to think he's part of the Democratic Party's problem.

Jimmy Kimmel admits 'repulsive' liberal scolds are driving people away from the Democratic Party https://t.co/UNVdGNhiop — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel admitted 'repulsive' liberal voices are scaring people away from the Democratic Party during an appearance on the 'Sarah Silverman Podcast' on Thursday. The comedians discussed cancel culture persisting on the Left since President Donald Trump returned to office. They criticized those who continue to shun Trump voters who are now expressing regret for supporting the president. Silverman brought up how podcast host Joe Rogan has been attacked online for criticizing Trump's second term after supporting him in the 2024 election. She called it 'ironic' that the party of 'inclusivity' was 'incredibly elitist.' Anti-Trump Kimmel, who campaigned for Democrats in the 2024 election, defended his party while agreeing that some progressive figures have turned people away.

The fact he said this on Sarah Silverman's podcast is the *chef's kiss* too.

Thankfully Kimmel would never scold anyone https://t.co/yVhKR6jmWT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 9, 2025

Yeah, that'll draw people to the Democratic Party, Jimmy! Call them racist and sexist some more!

Kimmel doesn’t own a mirror. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2025

All those millions hosting late night, and he can't afford one. Sad, really.

Hahahahaha. See, now that's comedy 🤣 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 9, 2025

Unintentionally, though.

He just did the meme.

He might want to look for a guy whose name rhymes with Kimmy Jimmel. — J🌞e (@JerseyJoe74) August 9, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

That's another way of putting it.

gm to everyone except repulsive liberal scolds and their adjacent compatriots https://t.co/wKBhdKyjmx pic.twitter.com/Al2VUvhYvy — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) August 9, 2025

Yes, GM to everyone but them.

May they have the day they deserve.

Less than zero.

You sure did. The king of scolds.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



