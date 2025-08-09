Resurfaced Footage Shows Texas Mayor in Vulgar Tirade Against Christian Preacher
ORWELLIAN: U.K. Authorities Prove They Believe Racism Is the Worst 'Crime' of Them...
From GOP Guru to Gaffe King: The 10-Year Anniversary of Bill Kristol’s Trump...
Runaway Texas House Democrat Says Ted Cruz's Flight to Cancun Was Real Abandonment
AOC’s Former Organizer Unleashes Nasty Antisemitic Hate, Arrested for Targeting Jewish Stu...
ALPHA: Watch As Tiny Dog Shows a Curious Black Bear Who's Boss
Dr. Phil Smacks Down Bill Maher’s ICE Raid Whining: Hypocrisy Gets a Reality...
Trust the Experts! Economists Warn Labubu Craze Is REALLY a Sign of Coming...
Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each...
Kristi Noem EMBRACES 'South Park' Portrayal by Adopting a New Avatar for Her...
Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magic...
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Gavin Newsom Is Lying About TX Democrats'...
Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH)

Pot, Meet Kettle: Jimmy Kimmel Says 'Repulsive Liberal Scolds' Drive Folks Away From the Democratic Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 09, 2025
Meme

Serious question: has late-night host Jimmy Kimmel met ... Jimmy Kimmel?

Because you'd be hard pressed to find a more repulsive liberal scold than Kimmel. You know, the guy who had health care workers on his show to scold unvaccinated Americans and mocked Floridians who died from COVID.

Advertisement

Yet, Kimmel doesn't seem to think he's part of the Democratic Party's problem.

Here's more from Fox News:

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel admitted 'repulsive' liberal voices are scaring people away from the Democratic Party during an appearance on the 'Sarah Silverman Podcast' on Thursday.

The comedians discussed cancel culture persisting on the Left since President Donald Trump returned to office. They criticized those who continue to shun Trump voters who are now expressing regret for supporting the president.

Silverman brought up how podcast host Joe Rogan has been attacked online for criticizing Trump's second term after supporting him in the 2024 election. She called it 'ironic' that the party of 'inclusivity' was 'incredibly elitist.'

Anti-Trump Kimmel, who campaigned for Democrats in the 2024 election, defended his party while agreeing that some progressive figures have turned people away.

The fact he said this on Sarah Silverman's podcast is the *chef's kiss* too.

Yeah, that'll draw people to the Democratic Party, Jimmy! Call them racist and sexist some more!

Recommended

Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each Other Off a Ledge on Election Night
Doug P.
Advertisement

All those millions hosting late night, and he can't afford one. Sad, really.

Unintentionally, though.

He just did the meme.

EL. OH. EL.

That's another way of putting it.

Yes, GM to everyone but them.

May they have the day they deserve.

Less than zero.

You sure did. The king of scolds.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY FREE SPEECH JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each Other Off a Ledge on Election Night
Doug P.
From GOP Guru to Gaffe King: The 10-Year Anniversary of Bill Kristol’s Trump Prophecy Fail
justmindy
ORWELLIAN: U.K. Authorities Prove They Believe Racism Is the Worst 'Crime' of Them All
Amy Curtis
ALPHA: Watch As Tiny Dog Shows a Curious Black Bear Who's Boss
Amy Curtis
Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy
Dr. Phil Smacks Down Bill Maher’s ICE Raid Whining: Hypocrisy Gets a Reality Check
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Just for Fun, Let's Flash Back to MSNBC Hosts Trying to Talk Each Other Off a Ledge on Election Night Doug P.
Advertisement