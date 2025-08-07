The Crypto President: Trump Signs EO to Allow Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Into 401(k)s

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:10 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

For those of you who invest in cryptocurrencies, President Trump just gave your 401(k)s a massive boost. Today, he signed an executive order allowing the addition of Bitcoin, etc. to certain retirement accounts. 

Here's more from the White House:

EXPANDING INVESTMENT CHOICES FOR 401(K) PLANS: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to allow 401(k) investors to access alternative assets for better returns and diversification.

  • The Order directs the Secretary of Labor to reexamine the Department of Labor’s guidance on a fiduciary’s duties regarding alternative asset investments in ERISA-governed 401(k) and other defined-contribution plans.
  • The Order instructs the Secretary of Labor to clarify the Department of Labor’s position on alternative assets and the appropriate fiduciary process associated with offering asset allocation funds containing investments in alternative assets.
  • The Order directs the Secretary of Labor to consult with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other federal regulators to determine whether parallel regulatory changes should be made at those agencies to give effect to the purpose of the Order.
  • The Order directs the Securities and Exchange Commission to facilitate access to alternative assets for participant-directed defined-contribution retirement savings plans by revising applicable regulations and guidance.

MAGA!

That would be sweet.

A refreshing change of pace.

Democrats are gonna hate this.

It just might.

We'l see.

Very noice.

Jump on that cryptocurrency bandwagon.

If you had bought $100 in Bitcoin in 2009, it would be worth over $11 billion today.

That would be the cherry on top of all of this.

