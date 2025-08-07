The Crypto President: Trump Signs EO to Allow Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Into 401(k)s

For those of you who invest in cryptocurrencies, President Trump just gave your 401(k)s a massive boost. Today, he signed an executive order allowing the addition of Bitcoin, etc. to certain retirement accounts.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just signed an executive order allowing Americans to add Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into their 401(k)s



Trump is truly THE crypto President! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5cZTOkdXOJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 7, 2025

Here's more from the White House:

EXPANDING INVESTMENT CHOICES FOR 401(K) PLANS: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to allow 401(k) investors to access alternative assets for better returns and diversification. The Order directs the Secretary of Labor to reexamine the Department of Labor’s guidance on a fiduciary’s duties regarding alternative asset investments in ERISA-governed 401(k) and other defined-contribution plans.

The Order instructs the Secretary of Labor to clarify the Department of Labor’s position on alternative assets and the appropriate fiduciary process associated with offering asset allocation funds containing investments in alternative assets.

The Order directs the Secretary of Labor to consult with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other federal regulators to determine whether parallel regulatory changes should be made at those agencies to give effect to the purpose of the Order.

The Order directs the Securities and Exchange Commission to facilitate access to alternative assets for participant-directed defined-contribution retirement savings plans by revising applicable regulations and guidance.

MAGA!

If he somehow gets crypto into Roths, this may be the biggest innovation in financial freedom since the early 1920s. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 7, 2025

That would be sweet.

I love this by the admin. Finally a pro-crypto president — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 7, 2025

A refreshing change of pace.

Now you can stack digital assets for retirement while bypassing the Fed circus entirely.



Trump just gave Americans a real shot at building future WEALTH. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 7, 2025

Democrats are gonna hate this.

This is awesome, this will solidify crypto and make it less volatile — Mark Sullivan (@Sullie870125) August 7, 2025

It just might.

That's a game changer! This could really boost crypto adoption among mainstream investors. — Raffael (@Raffael_AI) August 7, 2025

We'l see.

Very noice.

Jump on that cryptocurrency bandwagon.

If you had bought $100 in Bitcoin in 2009, it would be worth over $11 billion today.

Do you see what's coming?



The Fed is going to be obsolete. https://t.co/pCUKBMd99q — Banner Freeborn 🇺🇸 (@BannerFreeborn) August 7, 2025

That would be the cherry on top of all of this.

