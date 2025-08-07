The Crypto President: Trump Signs EO to Allow Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Into 401(k)s

For those of you who invest in cryptocurrencies, President Trump just gave your 401(k)s a massive boost. Today, he signed an executive order allowing the addition of Bitcoin, etc. to certain retirement accounts.
🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just signed an executive order allowing Americans to add Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into their 401(k)s— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 7, 2025
Here's more from the White House:
EXPANDING INVESTMENT CHOICES FOR 401(K) PLANS: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to allow 401(k) investors to access alternative assets for better returns and diversification.
- The Order directs the Secretary of Labor to reexamine the Department of Labor’s guidance on a fiduciary’s duties regarding alternative asset investments in ERISA-governed 401(k) and other defined-contribution plans.
- The Order instructs the Secretary of Labor to clarify the Department of Labor’s position on alternative assets and the appropriate fiduciary process associated with offering asset allocation funds containing investments in alternative assets.
- The Order directs the Secretary of Labor to consult with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other federal regulators to determine whether parallel regulatory changes should be made at those agencies to give effect to the purpose of the Order.
- The Order directs the Securities and Exchange Commission to facilitate access to alternative assets for participant-directed defined-contribution retirement savings plans by revising applicable regulations and guidance.
If he somehow gets crypto into Roths, this may be the biggest innovation in financial freedom since the early 1920s.— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 7, 2025
I love this by the admin. Finally a pro-crypto president— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 7, 2025
Now you can stack digital assets for retirement while bypassing the Fed circus entirely.— Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 7, 2025
This is awesome, this will solidify crypto and make it less volatile— Mark Sullivan (@Sullie870125) August 7, 2025
That's a game changer! This could really boost crypto adoption among mainstream investors.— Raffael (@Raffael_AI) August 7, 2025
Noice https://t.co/ZJd68jfoct— Numberonepal🐝 (@numberonepal) August 7, 2025
Let's freaking go https://t.co/vPSlcUK3Xk— J (@JayTC53) August 7, 2025
If you had bought $100 in Bitcoin in 2009, it would be worth over $11 billion today.
Do you see what's coming?— Banner Freeborn 🇺🇸 (@BannerFreeborn) August 7, 2025
The Fed is going to be obsolete. https://t.co/pCUKBMd99q
