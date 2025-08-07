Like the Good Little Hypocrite He Is, Uber-Wealthy Zohran Mamdani Declares War on NYC Charter Schools

The Left has waged war on school choice, including private schools and charter schools, for as long as this writer can remember. They believe they own our children; that's not us saying it -- ask any teachers' union rep and they'll gladly tell you our kids belong to them.

What they want is a captive audience. They want all our kids in often failing public schools, where 2+2 = 5 because math is racist and no one can read.

Champagne socialist Zohran Mamdani is no exception. He's promised war on NYC charter schools if he's elected:

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani says he’ll declare war on charter schools if elected mayor.



He’s vowing to block new schools — even ones serving low-income Black and Hispanic kids — and won’t let them share public buildings.



Where is the outrage? pic.twitter.com/cYDoQ25Uzi — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 6, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Socialist Zohran Mamdani plans to declare war on charter schools if he’s elected mayor, according to a survey he answered — sparking outrage from advocates and parents who called the front-runner’s views 'very misguided.' The 33-year-old Queens assemblyman said he would fight efforts to open more charters, which largely educate minority, working-class students, and even opposed the schools sharing space in city-owned buildings. 'I oppose efforts by the state to mandate an expansion of charter school operations in New York City,' he said in a Staten Island Advance questionnaire before the June 24 Democratic primary.

You won't be shocked to learn that Mamdani went to an elite private grade school and a top-tier public high school.

Rules for thee, but not for me. And all that.

Unfortunately, New Yorkers will overwhelming elect him. They have not learned their lesson. — Perry Bullock (@PerryBullock) August 7, 2025

No, the rich White Leftist will vote for him. He lost the middle- and working-class voters in the primary. Because they know what he means for their neighborhoods and quality of life.

NYC will deserve him if they elect him. — NOW you care about due process? (@DidntUsed2) August 7, 2025

The people voting for him will largely be insulated from his failed policies.

You don't need outrage, you have elections. If New Yorkers want to sink their city further, so be it. Capital and the best people will depart. And everybody who remains will get the city and government they voted for. That's democracy. There are no walls around NYC. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) August 7, 2025

Yep. All the rich Leftists who vote for him will head elsewhere, like the locusts they are.

This isn't the kind of thing that generates 'outrage' per se to begin with, but hopefully it'll generate votes to keep him out — Guild Navigator (@_GuildNavigator) August 7, 2025

Hopefully.

Communists have no logic and hate the people they rule over. https://t.co/fiYENoI3lt — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) August 6, 2025

Communists want to obliterate the middle class and have the poor class and their elite buddies.

So yeah, they hate us.

Like a snake.

He sounds like a tyrant. https://t.co/RHQSJ7sRMh — Suzie-Q Cthulu Kitty (@sioxielegend) August 7, 2025

He is.

But, he's for paying for sex operations. Give me a break. Stop this bs now! https://t.co/8h5o5t6YhT — Denise (@TrumpPence4More) August 7, 2025

Priorities, ladies and gents!

Zohran Mamdani is declaring war on schools that help Black and Hispanic kids succeed….and people are clapping like it’s progressive? When will New Yorkers wake up and realize this is sabotage, not equity? https://t.co/sDVxcW7ZkI — Save NYC (@savetheuws) August 6, 2025

Democrats don't want Black and Hispanic kids to succeed. That's the problem.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

