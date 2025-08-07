Trump Demands Proof: Universities Must Show Admissions Data to End Affirmative Action Dece...
Like the Good Little Hypocrite He Is, Uber-Wealthy Zohran Mamdani Declares War on NYC Charter Schools

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

The Left has waged war on school choice, including private schools and charter schools, for as long as this writer can remember. They believe they own our children; that's not us saying it -- ask any teachers' union rep and they'll gladly tell you our kids belong to them.

Advertisement

What they want is a captive audience. They want all our kids in often failing public schools, where 2+2 = 5 because math is racist and no one can read.

Champagne socialist Zohran Mamdani is no exception. He's promised war on NYC charter schools if he's elected:

Here's more from the New York Post:

Socialist Zohran Mamdani plans to declare war on charter schools if he’s elected mayor, according to a survey he answered — sparking outrage from advocates and parents who called the front-runner’s views 'very misguided.'

The 33-year-old Queens assemblyman said he would fight efforts to open more charters, which largely educate minority, working-class students, and even opposed the schools sharing space in city-owned buildings.

'I oppose efforts by the state to mandate an expansion of charter school operations in New York City,' he said in a Staten Island Advance questionnaire before the June 24 Democratic primary.

You won't be shocked to learn that Mamdani went to an elite private grade school and a top-tier public high school.

Advertisement

Rules for thee, but not for me. And all that.

No, the rich White Leftist will vote for him. He lost the middle- and working-class voters in the primary. Because they know what he means for their neighborhoods and quality of life.

The people voting for him will largely be insulated from his failed policies.

Yep. All the rich Leftists who vote for him will head elsewhere, like the locusts they are.

Hopefully.

Advertisement

Communists want to obliterate the middle class and have the poor class and their elite buddies.

So yeah, they hate us.

Like a snake.

He is.

Priorities, ladies and gents!

Democrats don't want Black and Hispanic kids to succeed. That's the problem.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION WOKE ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement