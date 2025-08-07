Trump Demands Proof: Universities Must Show Admissions Data to End Affirmative Action Dece...
SNAPPED: Milwaukee DoorDash Driver Has Car Vandalized Over Order Error

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

This is scary and ridiculous.

In Milwaukee, WI, a DoorDash driver says a customer followed her home after a failed order and did $6,000 worth of damage to her car:

WATCH:

Just crazy.

She should be.

DoorDash is usually responsive when something goes wrong with an order.

When a driver is en route to your house with an order, you can track his location to see his ETA. Once the order is delivered, that stops. It appears this order was never marked as delivered so the driver's location was known to the customer.

Bingo.

Yes they are.

Fair point.

Heh.

This was never true.

There are procedures for when a delivery can't be completed, so it's not true she 'stole' the food.

This is the way.

