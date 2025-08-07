SNAPPED: Milwaukee DoorDash Driver Has Car Vandalized Over Order Error

This is scary and ridiculous.

In Milwaukee, WI, a DoorDash driver says a customer followed her home after a failed order and did $6,000 worth of damage to her car:

WATCH:

"She did this over a 10 piece chicken wing!"



Milwaukee DoorDasher says customer came to her home, vandalized her car over chicken orderpic.twitter.com/XVkOX6CKZk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2025

Absolute insanity. Contact Door Dash and b***h all you want, but to go to the drivers home is bulls**t. I hope they are charged and prosecuted. @RantyAmyCurtis — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 7, 2025

DoorDash is usually responsive when something goes wrong with an order.

Story aside, WHY does the doordash app even allow their drivers' exact location to be tracked like that!!! Do drivers even know this is the case??? — Sylvie Lienard Perez-Kuchma (@SylvettePK) August 7, 2025

When a driver is en route to your house with an order, you can track his location to see his ETA. Once the order is delivered, that stops. It appears this order was never marked as delivered so the driver's location was known to the customer.

This isn’t about wings. It’s about how anger, unchecked, turns small issues into real harm. — States Radar (@statesradar) August 6, 2025

What!?!? People are insane. — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) August 6, 2025

So she could get up and drive to this woman’s house to vandalize her car but she couldn’t get her a** up to go get her own food? Smh. — Murphy O’Meyer. (@fj62cruisergirl) August 7, 2025

In all fairness, fried chicken is delicious. https://t.co/h6vIumf2bH — Drew (@dangitdale66) August 7, 2025

Lol this is what happens when you tell them "the customers is always right" https://t.co/bAdG9jVg8u — Jay (@Gbeensaying) August 7, 2025

I'm torn. She stole the food. But that reaction was a little much https://t.co/MHBJfBxIw2 — 🇺🇸McCarthy was right about commies (@oifoeffml) August 7, 2025

There are procedures for when a delivery can't be completed, so it's not true she 'stole' the food.

Ole girl was obviously a crook and on a bike. I knew it had no chance of arriving so when it didn’t come, I just ordered another smh. https://t.co/gl81s0PU7W — Lil Quincy (@RevolutionaryLQ) August 7, 2025

