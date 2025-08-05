Corey DeAngelis Bodies Randi Weingarten From the Top Rope Over Her Teacher Pay Gripe

Teachers' union head Randi Weingarten has done nothing of value for our public schools and students. She is the one who kept schools closed for an extended period time during COVID -- to the detriment of students, of course -- and she embraces radical ideology like critical race theory, a World Economic Forum curriculum, and radical gender ideology in the classroom.

Advertisement

On top of all that, she gets paid a lot of money to be so awful.

So for her to complain about teacher pay is the height

Teacher pay is too low, and so is respect for the profession. Thank you to Rio Rancho School Employees Union President Billie Helean for showing what’s possible when educators organize. For the first time, many in her district are earning a living wage. https://t.co/nV7tn5tqoL — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸❌👑💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) August 5, 2025

This writer dug up the test scores of Rio Ranchero and only 45% of students are proficient in reading and 37% proficient in math -- and that's on the district website.

Corey DeAngelis absolutely bodied Randi in the replies:

Not a single kid was proficient in math in 80 public schools in Illinois in 2024. pic.twitter.com/dqz0q99yCF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2025

Shameful.

You held children’s education hostage to secure billions of dollars in ransom payments from taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/mWcHFS88C1 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2025

Never forget this.

It's all her fault.

Where's all the money going, Randi? pic.twitter.com/ND8ksaH6u6 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2025

In her pocket, of course.

Failure factories. pic.twitter.com/lC27Gm4E5p — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2025

We are setting up a generation of kids to struggle for the rest of their lives.

Defund Randi Weingarten. pic.twitter.com/KkTMCchXxF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2025

$560,000 a year.

You fought to keep schools closed. pic.twitter.com/bVTa3RxViS — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2025

She didn't care about kids, and she doesn't care about teachers unless she can use them for political gain.

Failure factories. pic.twitter.com/BXxvdFgyIG — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2025

Just maddening. In a sane country, people would go to prison over this.

You made $601,279 last year. pic.twitter.com/Gn4PHWh6dp — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2025

Holy cow.

campaign contributions from Randi Weingarten’s union to Democrats:



1994: 99.4%

1996: 99.1%

1998: 98.9%

2000: 99.2%

2002: 99.3%

2004: 98.0%

2006: 99.1%

2008: 99.1%

2010: 99.4%

2012: 99.4%

2014: 99.0%

2016: 99.7%

2018: 99.8%

2020: 99.6%

2022: 99.97%



money laundering. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2025

Advertisement

Absolutely money laundering.

Corey absolutely humiliated Randi.

Teacher pay is low and administrators pay is high.



The problem is the management of funds. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) August 5, 2025

As always.

Respect for the profession is fine.



The respect for union goons like you is another story. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 5, 2025

YUP.

Editors Note: President Trump is working hard to improve education and make public schools work for the people who really matter -- parents and kids. Democrats are desperately trying to stop it.

Help us continue reporting on the state of American education and keep fighting back against the Left. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.