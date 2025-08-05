Corey DeAngelis Bodies Randi Weingarten From the Top Rope Over Her Teacher Pay Gripe

AWFL ALERT: Leftist History Teacher Defends Incan Child Sacrifice Against 'Judgemental' Wh...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Teachers' union head Randi Weingarten has done nothing of value for our public schools and students. She is the one who kept schools closed for an extended period time during COVID -- to the detriment of students, of course -- and she embraces radical ideology like critical race theory, a World Economic Forum curriculum, and radical gender ideology in the classroom.

On top of all that, she gets paid a lot of money to be so awful.

So for her to complain about teacher pay is the height

This writer dug up the test scores of Rio Ranchero and only 45% of students are proficient in reading and 37% proficient in math -- and that's on the district website.

Corey DeAngelis absolutely bodied Randi in the replies:

Shameful.

Never forget this.

It's all her fault.

In her pocket, of course.

We are setting up a generation of kids to struggle for the rest of their lives.

$560,000 a year.

She didn't care about kids, and she doesn't care about teachers unless she can use them for political gain.

Just maddening. In a sane country, people would go to prison over this.

Holy cow.

Absolutely money laundering.

Corey absolutely humiliated Randi.

As always.

YUP.

Editors Note: President Trump is working hard to improve education and make public schools work for the people who really matter -- parents and kids. Democrats are desperately trying to stop it.

