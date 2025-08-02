Mehdi Hassan Rewrites History With Claim Democrats Tried REALLY Hard Not to Politicize...
She's So Cringe! Christine Pelosi Teases That She's Running, but Not the Way You'd Think (VIDEO)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on August 02, 2025
Twitter

She had us going for a minute, we won't lie.

Christine Pelosi, daughter of Nancy, said she's running ... and for a moment, we wondered if she'd set her sights on succeeding her mom in Congress.

But she's not.

WATCH:

She's earned quite the ratio, too.

Same.

Yes, she is.

The Democrats create works of fiction daily. They are already storytellers.

At least we know Nancy can hold her booze.

Hard pass.

The PELOSI Act will make it harder to get rich off being in politics, though.

No favors whatsoever.

Say what you will about Pelosi, she knows how the political game is played.

But No Kings. Or something.

They sure do.

Yes. Yes, she was.

