She's So Cringe! Christine Pelosi Teases That She's Running, but Not the Way You'd Think (VIDEO)

She had us going for a minute, we won't lie.

Christine Pelosi, daughter of Nancy, said she's running ... and for a moment, we wondered if she'd set her sights on succeeding her mom in Congress.

Advertisement

But she's not.

WATCH:

She's earned quite the ratio, too.

Same.

I'm not interested. Nor am I going to play the video because I can already tell you are a mediocre spawn. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) August 2, 2025

Yes, she is.

Nobody "needs" "storytellers". — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 2, 2025

The Democrats create works of fiction daily. They are already storytellers.

I think your mom is way more fun. 🍹 — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 2, 2025

At least we know Nancy can hold her booze.

Great. That’s all we need, another corrupt Pelosi in politics. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) August 2, 2025

Hard pass.

Gotta keep the family trading business going right?! We had enough Pelosi to last a lifetime. No thanks. — askew (@Conn4Patrick) August 2, 2025

The PELOSI Act will make it harder to get rich off being in politics, though.

It’s like Camelot, but different.



And again guys, whoever is advising the party to do extreme closeups is not doing anyone any favors… https://t.co/CGQbiaZXjj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 2, 2025

No favors whatsoever.

No one asked for this!! Now it makes sense why ur mom was trying to push an open primary and get Biden out of the way.. She’s trying to fill the spots with HER replacements… https://t.co/VL6ROykNqr pic.twitter.com/FGVu9WY1ev — LA-Tiere (@LuvLaTiere) August 2, 2025

Say what you will about Pelosi, she knows how the political game is played.

No more legacy Congress politicians. This sh!t is a big part of why we had the Revolution. https://t.co/F7psTw9iLA — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) August 2, 2025

But No Kings. Or something.

They sure do love family legacies ... https://t.co/uB2WeUhKsE — EnthusiasticallyBored (@Verbish75) August 2, 2025

They sure do.

The DNC is pushing another Pelosi. Isn’t she the one that admitted on camera that J6 wasn’t an insurrection? https://t.co/Y8xdBz1480 — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) August 2, 2025

Yes. Yes, she was.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



