'Good Things Only Come to Those Who Work:' Cam Ward Speaks TRUTH About His Daily Grind (WATCH)

It's refreshing to hear a football player speak so positively about hard work and learning that work ethic fro his father, but Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans did just that at a recent press conference.

Strong words from Cam Ward



“I grew up watching my Dad wake up at 4:30 for a job he didnt like, so if I can’t wake up early and work hard at a job I do like, I shouldn’t be playing Football”



pic.twitter.com/dHiH9w7Lgo — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) August 1, 2025

Wish him the best. He's got the work ethic. Old school soul. — Big Red TLC ♿️ (@Bigredtlc54) August 1, 2025

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Here's hoping he does good things.

Good Dads are so very critically important. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) August 2, 2025

I don’t even know if I appreciated what my dad did everyday because he never talked about work. The man went to work 6 days a week and then came home. Vacations were non existent. You gotta appreciate your dad while you have him around people. — rationalconversations (@really_rational) August 2, 2025

This is the mindset of someone your younger self would look up to.



The kid who dreamed of playing on that field, of being that athlete who shows up, no excuses, and gives it all. Be that person.



Live the work ethic that makes your past self nod in respect. — The Fine-Tuned Athlete (@AthleteOptimize) August 1, 2025

I hope this guy balls the hell out this year. — Rusty the Stock Guy (@rustystockguy) August 1, 2025

We'd like to see him succeed.

Love this guy, even though I am currently lying in bed having ditched the gym plan for 615 and I am shamed. https://t.co/WU8hudOkMr — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 1, 2025

Good kid. Easy to root for https://t.co/XdTuPB0PMf — I’m Mr. Brightside (@_blue42) August 1, 2025

I hope his dad lived to see his success. I saw so much of this growing up. People who dreaded their jobs. Who were tired all the time and never seemed to get ahead. Never complained. I hope they know what an example they set for us. https://t.co/Ep48ljTR63 — Chris DeRose | Hotels, Housing, History (@chrisderose) August 1, 2025

His dad, Calvin Ward, is still alive. He worked as a fuel buyer for a nuclear power plant.

This is the kind of wholesome Americana we need https://t.co/5zz0Lj4UJ5 — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) August 1, 2025

