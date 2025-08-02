'Good Things Only Come to Those Who Work:' Cam Ward Speaks TRUTH About His Daily Grind (WATCH)

Toxic Male Rep. Eric Swalwell Has More Evidence He Could Bench More Than...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on August 02, 2025
Imgflip

It's refreshing to hear a football player speak so positively about hard work and learning that work ethic fro his father, but Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans did just that at a recent press conference.

WATCH:

TRUTH.

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Here's hoping he does good things.

Yes, they are.

This.

ALL of this.

We'd like to see him succeed.

Earn it.

That's the key here.

We love this attitude.

Same, girl.

Very easy to root for.

His dad, Calvin Ward, is still alive. He worked as a fuel buyer for a nuclear power plant.

Yes, it is.

