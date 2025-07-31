We Thought It Was OUR MONEY, Timmy! Weirdo Walz Acts Like Privatizing Social Security Is a Bad Thing

A couple of months ago, Wisconsin state Rep. Mark Pocan told us Social Security is 'our f***ing money' -- money we only get a fraction of after years of paying into the system.

Two decades ago, President Bush had a proposal that would have helped make Social Security more solvent, stronger, and more beneficial to Americans. Democrats thwarted that.

And now they're back to fear-monger on Social Security once again.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview that 'Trump accounts' created by the Big Beautiful Bill are a 'backdoor' way to privatize Social Security.

Tim Walz thinks that's a bad thing.

Take them at their word. https://t.co/ac5HmFGGoU — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) July 30, 2025

Spoiler alert, Timmy: it's a good thing.

Man I hope he’s telling the truth — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 31, 2025

So do we.

Take them at their word. pic.twitter.com/OTLW8Oi4cy — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 30, 2025

Heh.

Tell you what? Give me what I paid and let me invest my own d**n money. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 30, 2025

Mark Pocan said it's ours.

Why can't we?

I sure hope so. I would have so much more retirement under the Bush plan and SocSec would have another 10-20,years of solvency. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) July 31, 2025

But Bush was literally Hitler, too.

Make your point, Tampon Boy.



Social Security will be no more unless something changes. What will you buy votes with then? — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) July 31, 2025

Excellent question.

Social Security is a giant Ponzi scheme used by Congress. It never set aside the money you paid into it for your retirement or disability. There was never a Social Security Lockbox. The age to collect it was set to 65 because that was the average life expectancy. https://t.co/XfYSBl8WVl — California Curmudgeon (@NorCalifPatriot) July 31, 2025

All of this.

I wish I could, but I’m not holding my breath.



We’ve openly been advocating for phasing out SS for young people & offering actual voluntary diverse retirement accounts for decades.



Meanwhile, cranks like Tim want to continue the mandatory, monopolized, broke Ponzi Scheme. https://t.co/gRYMTfJqaI — RedBloodedAmerica (@RedBloodedGuy) July 31, 2025

Because it buys him votes and gives him power and control.

Their Plan B is to seize private retirement accounts when Social Security goes belly up.

Tim tweeted this like it's a bad thing.



Take what you pay into Social Security over your lifetime. Assume it's invested in the S&P 500. Do that math, then tell me you're better off with the current system over privatization. https://t.co/Y1d3PZ09bc — Stickballruss (@Stickballruss) July 30, 2025

We are not better off with the current system.

Great. This should have happened 20 years ago (or more). The program is unsustainable and offers a horrible return to people who pay the social security tax. https://t.co/xlCVYjTDDG — Russ Latino (@RussLatino) July 31, 2025

The horrible returns are the point.

Say, Gov. Walz, would this be the correct occasion to bring up the poor performance and bad fiscal health of the state pension funds? https://t.co/t800l2I1XM — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) July 31, 2025

It sure would be.

American workers should have the option to opt out of Social Security. Otherwise politicians will continue to steal our money. https://t.co/br3ORGWdcb — Stephen J (@sleonardo29) July 30, 2025

This.

