We Thought It Was OUR MONEY, Timmy! Weirdo Walz Acts Like Privatizing Social Security Is a Bad Thing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A couple of months ago, Wisconsin state Rep. Mark Pocan told us Social Security is 'our f***ing money' -- money we only get a fraction of after years of paying into the system.

Two decades ago, President Bush had a proposal that would have helped make Social Security more solvent, stronger, and more beneficial to Americans. Democrats thwarted that.

And now they're back to fear-monger on Social Security once again.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview that 'Trump accounts' created by the Big Beautiful Bill are a 'backdoor' way to privatize Social Security.

Tim Walz thinks that's a bad thing.

Spoiler alert, Timmy: it's a good thing.

So do we.

Heh.

Mark Pocan said it's ours.

Why can't we?

But Bush was literally Hitler, too.

Cincinnati Councilor Stands by Statement That White People Were 'Begging for That Beatdown'
Brett T.
Excellent question.

All of this.

Because it buys him votes and gives him power and control.

Their Plan B is to seize private retirement accounts when Social Security goes belly up.

We are not better off with the current system.

The horrible returns are the point.

It sure would be.

This.

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY SOCIAL SECURITY TIM WALZ

