What Happened to Separation of Church and State, Huh? Sen. Warnock Says Votes Are 'Prayers' for Our Kids

The Left screams about the 'separation of church and state' whenever any Republican even so much as acknowledges religion. The Left was livid when President Trump loosened rules governing religious expression in federal workplaces, but we don't see the Freedom From Religion Foundation whining about Sen. Ralph Warnock and his comments.

Advertisement

WATCH:

A vote is a kind of prayer for the future we want for ourselves and for our children. pic.twitter.com/Q9lEWMBjQO — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) July 30, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

What do you care about children, senator? You’re a pro abortion pastor. Own it. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 31, 2025

Millions of children don't have a future thanks to the Democratic Party.

Democrats think the government is God. — Mike, Person of Grievance (@mascotmike12) July 30, 2025

And Congress is their church.

You vote in favor of abortion abd child mutilation. Take a seat, fake reverend. — Deedo (@Deedo_70) July 30, 2025

All the seats.

Separation of church and state*



*unless it’s a Democrat — CaptainWombat (@techroach98) July 30, 2025

There's always an exception.

So quit voting to enslave our kids with debt and taxes. — Matthew (@MTGolfer2) July 30, 2025

But illegal immigrants need free stuff!

Casting a ballot is not in fact like praying. The government is not God. https://t.co/MmlgDQuWtz — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 30, 2025

The Left thinks it is.

Well, that’s a heretical thing to say.



Not surprised given the source, though. https://t.co/dzM0PjMx7X — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 31, 2025

Least surprising heresy ever.

Government is a poor substitute for religion. https://t.co/oEw7DhARCY — XBradTC (@xbradtc) July 30, 2025

Yes.

All they do is lie.

Suddenly not a violation of church and state. https://t.co/Gr03jZwdVz — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 31, 2025

Funny how that works, isn't it?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



