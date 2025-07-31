VIP
What Happened to Separation of Church and State, Huh? Sen. Warnock Says Votes Are 'Prayers' for Our Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 31, 2025
imgflip

The Left screams about the 'separation of church and state' whenever any Republican even so much as acknowledges religion. The Left was livid when President Trump loosened rules governing religious expression in federal workplaces, but we don't see the Freedom From Religion Foundation whining about Sen. Ralph Warnock and his comments.

WATCH:

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Millions of children don't have a future thanks to the Democratic Party.

And Congress is their church.

All the seats.

There's always an exception.

But illegal immigrants need free stuff!

The Left thinks it is.

Least surprising heresy ever.

Yes.

All they do is lie.

Funny how that works, isn't it?

