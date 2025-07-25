Weapons-Grade Stupid: Illogical New Republic Doubles Down on Anti-Trump Colbert Cancellation Narrative

Hello, ratio!

The New Republic chimed in on the Colbert cancellation drama, with a take that's just as on-brand as we'd expect for the progressive rag:

The Late Show isn’t dying because people stopped watching late-night TV. It’s being murdered because Stephen Colbert spent the last decade being one of Trump’s most persistent critics on network television.https://t.co/DpNfVJIO0O — The New Republic (@newrepublic) July 25, 2025

Here's more:

What Colbert didn’t say was why CBS would suddenly kill off one of television’s most storied franchises. The network’s press release insisted this was 'purely a financial decision' while defensively adding it was “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.” That second part reads like someone protesting way too much. If you’re thinking that sounds like complete bulls**t, you’re right. Just days earlier, Colbert had openly mocked Paramount for paying Trump $16 million to settle what the company itself called a meritless lawsuit. 'I believe this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles,' Colbert joked on Monday. 'It’s Big Fat Bribe.' He even acknowledged reports that Skydance’s new ownership might “put pressure on late night host and frequent Trump critic Stephen Colbert.'

We see the Democrat memo about using foul language to sound tough made it to the New Republic.

But let's parse out this 'logic' for a minute: Colbert has spent the last decade criticizing President Trump, and now -- ten years later -- President Trump got him fired (even though Colbert gets to stay on-air until May)?

And this has nothing to do with his appalling ratings? Yeah -- he's leading network late-night shows, but that's a low bar. He's at 200,000 in the coveted 25-54 age demographic, and that's a death knell for anyone.

It's losing $40 million a season, too. Does the New Republic think Paramount/CBS have to keep losing tens of millions to give Colbert's political views a platform?

That's adorable.

So uh, let me see if I got this straight... your idiotic theory is that Colbert is getting canceled, because he dogged Trump for 10 years, and they just put up with it for 10 years and suddenly now he's getting canceled because of it? That is weapons-grade stupidity. — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) July 25, 2025

Weapons-grade stupidity is an understatement.

It isn’t “dying” - It was cancelled.



Because it lost $40M+ per year.



And because in big mergers the acquiring company cuts costs.



All you all do with this lunacy is show how much you don’t understood how the world works. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 25, 2025

They work for the New Republic, whose headquarters are in New York City. They have no idea how the rest of the world works or perceives Colbert.

Really? You don't think losing tens of millions for the company every year had something to do with it?



🤡🤡🤡 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 25, 2025

And they think constantly preaching politics didn't turn off viewers?

Yeah, they're not too bright.

Yup, checked, not a single mention of the $40 million annual loss this show was generating. — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) July 25, 2025

Are we surprised?

No. No, we are not.

Yes, the Late Show was absolutely murdered by the decision to focus on criticizing Trump at the expense of being funny https://t.co/PHU4FATFzk — YitzTok (@MeerkatYitz) July 25, 2025

This is correct.

Living in a land of make believe. https://t.co/uFkTlK78FH pic.twitter.com/oVPjebTACm — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) July 25, 2025

They sure are.

Sing it with us: 'Come with me ... and you'll be ... in a world of pure imagination'

He told the same joke every night for 10 years to a fading audience. That stuff gets old. Like his viewers have. Too much internet competition out there for fresh eyeballs these days and he ain't it.

That's showbiz, baby, as the showbiz people say. https://t.co/ZlU01YIQnL — G (@stevensongs) July 25, 2025

The average age of Colbert's viewers is 68.

This is epic copium.



He gained viewership allegedly from 2016 thru 2024 and still couldn't be profitable.



I have to wonder, where was all that money going? https://t.co/NHHynV43Rw — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@chewyantz) July 25, 2025

EPIC copium.

Nah, I’m pretty sure it was the losing $40 million a year. https://t.co/MSkoZCKWvr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 25, 2025

Yep. That's it.

Sorry to disappoint you, New Republic.

