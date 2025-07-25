Weapons-Grade Stupid: Illogical New Republic Doubles Down on Anti-Trump Colbert Cancellation Narrative

Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia’s Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 25, 2025
Meme

Hello, ratio!

The New Republic chimed in on the Colbert cancellation drama, with a take that's just as on-brand as we'd expect for the progressive rag:

Here's more:

What Colbert didn’t say was why CBS would suddenly kill off one of television’s most storied franchises. The network’s press release insisted this was 'purely a financial decision' while defensively adding it was “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.” That second part reads like someone protesting way too much.

If you’re thinking that sounds like complete bulls**t, you’re right.

Just days earlier, Colbert had openly mocked Paramount for paying Trump $16 million to settle what the company itself called a meritless lawsuit. 'I believe this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles,' Colbert joked on Monday. 'It’s Big Fat Bribe.' He even acknowledged reports that Skydance’s new ownership might “put pressure on late night host and frequent Trump critic Stephen Colbert.'

We see the Democrat memo about using foul language to sound tough made it to the New Republic.

But let's parse out this 'logic' for a minute: Colbert has spent the last decade criticizing President Trump, and now -- ten years later -- President Trump got him fired (even though Colbert gets to stay on-air until May)? 

And this has nothing to do with his appalling ratings? Yeah -- he's leading network late-night shows, but that's a low bar. He's at 200,000 in the coveted 25-54 age demographic, and that's a death knell for anyone.

It's losing $40 million a season, too. Does the New Republic think Paramount/CBS have to keep losing tens of millions to give Colbert's political views a platform?

Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia's Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement
justmindy
That's adorable.

Weapons-grade stupidity is an understatement.

They work for the New Republic, whose headquarters are in New York City. They have no idea how the rest of the world works or perceives Colbert.

And they think constantly preaching politics didn't turn off viewers?

Yeah, they're not too bright.

Are we surprised?

No. No, we are not.

This is correct.

They sure are.

Sing it with us: 'Come with me ... and you'll be ... in a world of pure imagination'

The average age of Colbert's viewers is 68.

EPIC copium.

Yep. That's it.

Sorry to disappoint you, New Republic.

