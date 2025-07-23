NY Rep. Yvette Clarke Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Democrats Love Illegal Immigration (WATCH)

For a long time, this writer didn't understand how Democrats could support unfettered illegal immigration. Then she realized it was not motivated by altruism or their desire to give migrants a better life.

It was about power, and the ability to sway elections enough to give Democrats a permanent majority at the state and federal level.

Here's Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York admitting as much:

Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY): "I need more migrants in my district, for redistricting purposes"



This is how you hijack democracy pic.twitter.com/hhQNioQoTO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2025

They're hijacking democracy.

Sometimes they admit the plan right out in the open. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2025

Because they know the media will seal clap or bury the story.

Democrats just openly announce they’re cheating and love illegals.



They don’t even try to hide it anymore.



This is why they hate deportations.



This is why America hates Dems. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 22, 2025

They absolutely despise us.

They aren’t very smart to begin with but the least intelligent among them can’t even keep up with the lies. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 23, 2025

They're coming to the point where they won't even attempt to lie about it.

Invariably, they say the quiet part out loud. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 22, 2025

Always.

ICE needs to focus on her district. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) July 22, 2025

They sure do.

That’s quite the thing to admit https://t.co/hkuJruYgGM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 23, 2025

Yes it is.

I...worked on this story for a decade...and...she just...she tweeted it out. https://t.co/YhpJedmKmc — Matt Forney (@realmattforney) July 22, 2025

Oof.

This is a major reason why Democrats are panicking about deportations, by the way. https://t.co/9KW3dEzx99 pic.twitter.com/4stymYEWKq — Zarathustra (@zarathustra5150) July 22, 2025

Yes, it is.

They see their electoral votes and Congressional districts going away.

They don't believe in "democracy." They believe in power.



They don't believe in "equality." They believe in rigging the system for their special patronage groups—at your expense.



Never forget that. https://t.co/ODcjVA6CzI — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 23, 2025

Never forget that.

I was specifically told this was a conspiracy https://t.co/EXut9dDwjp — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 23, 2025

Yesterday's conspiracy is today's headline.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

