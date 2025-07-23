NY Rep. Yvette Clarke Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Democrats Love Illegal Immigration (WATCH)

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

For a long time, this writer didn't understand how Democrats could support unfettered illegal immigration. Then she realized it was not motivated by altruism or their desire to give migrants a better life.

It was about power, and the ability to sway elections enough to give Democrats a permanent majority at the state and federal level.

Here's Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York admitting as much:

They're hijacking democracy.

Because they know the media will seal clap or bury the story.

They absolutely despise us.

They're coming to the point where they won't even attempt to lie about it.

Always.

They sure do.

Yes it is.

Oof.

Yes, it is.

They see their electoral votes and Congressional districts going away.

Never forget that.

Yesterday's conspiracy is today's headline.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

