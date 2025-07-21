Tulsi Gabbard Releases 230,000 Files Related to Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination

DNI head Tulsi Gabbard is having a great week. She not only nuked Obama and the Russiagate scandal from orbit (including referring criminal charges to the DOJ today), she's released files from the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Here's what Gabbard had to say:

Today, after nearly 60 years of questions surrounding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are releasing 230,000 MLK assassination files, available now at https://t.co/71P3p5jBgK. The documents include details about the FBI’s investigation into the assassination… pic.twitter.com/l96t9tgYmn — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 21, 2025

The entire post reads:

The documents include details about the FBI’s investigation into the assassination of MLK, discussion of potential leads, internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case, information about James Earl Ray’s former cellmate who stated he discussed with Ray an alleged assassination plot, and more. Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership, Executive Order 14176 resulted in three, unprecedented interagency efforts to identify, digitize, declassify and release files related to the federal government's investigations into the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. King.

Make transparency great again!

We appreciate this.

This writer likes Gabbard a lot.

