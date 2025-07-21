VIP
James Gunn's Superman Is a Complete Failure and It’s Not Because of Wokeness
President Trump’s Letter to Grieving Mother of Slain Intern Showcases His Deep Compassion...
Sen. Elissa Slotkin Agrees Republicans Worry About Their 'Physical Security' If They Defy...
Can You DEFINE 'Woman' Please? UN Says 'Any Job Is a Woman's Job'
Colbert's Cancellation Cry-Fest: Fallon and Friends Throw a Pity Party for Late Night's...
Aaron Rupar Forgets NO ONE Is Above the Law As He WHINES About...
Illegal 'Just Here for Jobs' Allegedly Moonlights in Texas as Kidnapper-Rapist: Total Non-...
VIP
Hunter Biden Swears He's Sober, Yet His Actions Scream 'Something's Off' ... Big...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Reaffirms Sanctuary City Status After CBP Officer Shot by...
Now THIS Is an Attack on the Judiciary! Hakeem Jeffries Faces Ethics Complaint...
House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All...
Mary Katharine Ham Comes to an Extremely Sarcastic Defense of Hunter Biden After...
Here's Chris Cillizza Totally Not Rooting for a Side As He Tells Hunter...
Ha! Harry Sisson Sends a Workout Selfie to MAGA Fanboy Losers

Tulsi Gabbard Releases 230,000 Files Related to Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/File

DNI head Tulsi Gabbard is having a great week. She not only nuked Obama and the Russiagate scandal from orbit (including referring criminal charges to the DOJ today), she's released files from the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Advertisement

Here's what Gabbard had to say:

The entire post reads:

The documents include details about the FBI’s investigation into the assassination of MLK, discussion of potential leads, internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case, information about James Earl Ray’s former cellmate who stated he discussed with Ray an alleged assassination plot, and more.

Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership, Executive Order 14176 resulted in three, unprecedented interagency efforts to identify, digitize, declassify and release files related to the federal government's investigations into the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. King.

Make transparency great again!

We appreciate this.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This writer likes Gabbard a lot.

Mark Warner is a lawn flamingo.

She's a great addition to the administration.

That's why guys like Warner don't like

Gabbard and Rubio.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN TULSI GABBARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All They Do Is Lie
justmindy
Aaron Rupar Forgets NO ONE Is Above the Law As He WHINES About RussiaGate Bombshell
Amy Curtis
Sen. Elissa Slotkin Agrees Republicans Worry About Their 'Physical Security' If They Defy Trump
Brett T.
President Trump’s Letter to Grieving Mother of Slain Intern Showcases His Deep Compassion and Humanity
justmindy
Colbert's Cancellation Cry-Fest: Fallon and Friends Throw a Pity Party for Late Night's Least Funny
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement