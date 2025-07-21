Hypocrite Zohran Mamdani Slams the US from a Dubai Penthouse While Silent on...
Karen Bass Plays DUMB on CBS, Pretends Unmasked ICE Agents Won't Be Targeted Cause They Don't Live In LA

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Talk about tone deaf!

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is either really this stupid or she's just pretending to be this stupid for the cameras. Either way, a party with 19% approval might do well not to be so flippant about the safety of law enforcement officers and their families.

Or does that only matter to Democrats on January 6?

Watch as Bass glosses over the very real threats to ICE agents and their families:

This is Bolshevik behavior.

And Bass learned from communists, so she'd know.

Everyone -- everyone -- knows why the Left wants to take the masks off ICE: so their thuggish foot soldiers can identify and harass them (and their families).

Does she really think that people don't have cars? Internet? Cell phones?

No, she does.

And it shows. L.A. is a disaster area. Even sans wildfires.

Marxist to the bone.

That's what they want.

Those masks are (D)ifferent.

Bass knows this. Bass knows those ICE agents would be identified and their homes targeted.

That's what she wants.

ALL of this.

This is who the Democrats are: They can't win an argument on its merits, so they resort to violence and intimidation, including intimidation of people's families.

