Karen Bass Plays DUMB on CBS, Pretends Unmasked ICE Agents Won't Be Targeted Cause They Don't Live In LA

Talk about tone deaf!

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is either really this stupid or she's just pretending to be this stupid for the cameras. Either way, a party with 19% approval might do well not to be so flippant about the safety of law enforcement officers and their families.

Or does that only matter to Democrats on January 6?

Watch as Bass glosses over the very real threats to ICE agents and their families:

Karen Bass is not worried about the families of ICE agents being retaliated against if the agents’ identities are revealed:



“The masked men are not from Los Angeles. And so how their families could be retaliated against…that makes absolutely no sense at all."



Holy crap. https://t.co/FUQ0HUJvqj pic.twitter.com/f8LjRM4ekj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

This is Bolshevik behavior.

And Bass learned from communists, so she'd know.

Everyone -- everyone -- knows why the Left wants to take the masks off ICE: so their thuggish foot soldiers can identify and harass them (and their families).

Good thing there are no TVs/computers/newspapers in other far flung places. pic.twitter.com/M65cR2KTvH — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) July 20, 2025

Does she really think that people don't have cars? Internet? Cell phones?

No, she does.

It's always disconcerting to see how muddled her thought process is and then remember that she runs one of the biggest cities in our nation. — Ser Gregor (@GregorJmacs) July 20, 2025

And it shows. L.A. is a disaster area. Even sans wildfires.

Dangerous AND stupid. A true Marxist. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) July 20, 2025

Marxist to the bone.

During the Ferguson riots, my friends in law enforcement were followed home and had death threats sent to them over Facebook.



Karen Bass is a malicious moron. https://t.co/Ibwzx655Cb — PK of the Norco Kellys (@pkelly1330) July 20, 2025

That's what they want.

Of course Karen Bass has no issue with masked protesters destroying Los Angeles, but she has an issue with ICE protecting themselves when enforcing immigration law. https://t.co/ewaioEzDd9 pic.twitter.com/tud77xEN8L — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) July 20, 2025

Those masks are (D)ifferent.

FFS, the Internet just outed a CEO and his side-piece from a grainy, underlit JumboTron capture in about 3 hours. https://t.co/H8ArvwLQp2 — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 21, 2025

Bass knows this. Bass knows those ICE agents would be identified and their homes targeted.

That's what she wants.

She’s a Democrat. They have an agenda. This one can’t govern at all. None of them can. Because everything that they do is for the Democrats agenda. Every single thing. The only way they can do this is, lawlessness. It’s why the DOJ, courts and media are so important to the left. https://t.co/VyzHOCWzcu — Tom MAGA 🇺🇸 (@itstommaga) July 20, 2025

ALL of this.

This is who the Democrats are: They can't win an argument on its merits, so they resort to violence and intimidation, including intimidation of people's families.