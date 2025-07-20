THAR She Blows! Rachel Bitecofer's Nasty Dig at PREGNANT Riley Gaines for Coming...
VILE: Watch As ICU Nurse Gleefully Tells TikTok She Hopes President Trump Has Congestive Heart Failure

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 20, 2025
Meme screenshot

A few days ago, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the press and nation that President Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes swelling in the legs.

It's a condition that affects 6-7 million Americans, mostly women, and is caused when valves in the veins do not work properly and fluid doesn't return to the heart as efficiently as it should.

It's easily managed.

But one alleged ICU nurse is hoping it's a sign President Trump has a much more serious condition.

WATCH:

It's terrifying to think people like this work in health care. Especially the ICU.

This writer personally knew three people with CHF, and it contributed to their deaths.

It's justified. They seem willing and eager to harm patients who don't have the same political views as they do.

They think they are immune.

And if they do lose their jobs, they'll just blame President Trump.

She'd deserve it, and you're right: she'll be whining when it happens.

DEI ruins everything.

She thinks she's the good guy.

Correct. She's unfit to take care of patients because she clearly has a bias.

You have professional standards. That nurse does not.

That would be justice.

Tags:

COVID-19 DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE MEDIA BIAS

