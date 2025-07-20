VILE: Watch As ICU Nurse Gleefully Tells TikTok She Hopes President Trump Has Congestive Heart Failure

A few days ago, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the press and nation that President Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes swelling in the legs.

🚨FULL VIDEO: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Briefs Members of the Media - 7/17/25



President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, following reports of swelling in the legs, nothing serious, per Karoline Leavitt.



Karoline Leavitt just announced the… pic.twitter.com/19CJsynKT0 — AJ Huber (@Huberton) July 17, 2025

It's a condition that affects 6-7 million Americans, mostly women, and is caused when valves in the veins do not work properly and fluid doesn't return to the heart as efficiently as it should.

It's easily managed.

But one alleged ICU nurse is hoping it's a sign President Trump has a much more serious condition.

WATCH:

ICU nurse hopes President Trump has congestive heart failure.



Terrifying that activists like this are in the medical field and we put our lives in their handspic.twitter.com/b2Es7ZwFKh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 20, 2025

It's terrifying to think people like this work in health care. Especially the ICU.

This writer personally knew three people with CHF, and it contributed to their deaths.

This woman is why I’m terrified of hospitals in Democrat-led cities. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 20, 2025

It's justified. They seem willing and eager to harm patients who don't have the same political views as they do.

You would think by now these people would realize they’re going to lose their jobs. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) July 20, 2025

They think they are immune.

And if they do lose their jobs, they'll just blame President Trump.

Well, I’m sure it won’t be long until she’s identified and then she loses her job and then comes back to whine about it on social media. Frankly, she should just be fired for being so stupid as to make her nasty comments on public social media. — Amy JayBee (@BossClaw) July 20, 2025

She'd deserve it, and you're right: she'll be whining when it happens.

Imagine saying this as a medical professional and thinking you’re the good guy.



If a nurse said this about anyone else, they’d be fired yesterday.



But because it’s Trump, it’s “activism”?

This is why trust in healthcare is collapsing. It’s not science anymore, it’s tribalism in… — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 20, 2025

DEI ruins everything.

Errybody got their own opinions about Errybody else, but you don't much say it out loud, unless it's a politician...



But why would you wish ill health on them?



And then to tell on yourself across the internet... are you challenging your bosses to fire you? https://t.co/hjy1d30SFf — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) July 20, 2025

She thinks she's the good guy.

She should be fired and never again work in the medical field. https://t.co/wFmNu0EdSr — W. K. (@WenKroy4) July 20, 2025

Correct. She's unfit to take care of patients because she clearly has a bias.

The chances of running into a health care worker like this are 5 to 1.



I recently took care of an old man who kept saying "I'm a trump guy". As a professional you don't engage. You're there for a purpose. 🐸 https://t.co/gAo3ZfNRWz — Studoggydogg (@StudoggydoggX) July 20, 2025

You have professional standards. That nurse does not.

Fire her and yank her license. https://t.co/Rd5Gea9lUK — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) July 20, 2025

That would be justice.