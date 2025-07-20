That Thing That Wasn't Happening WAS Happening (AGAIN!): Chicago Tribune Admits Illegals Did Get Medicaid

Over the last several weeks, while Congress debated -- and ultimately passed -- President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, the Democrats have been screaming that it'll cut Medicare/Medicaid for people who need it.

Republicans, on the other hand, have said the cuts are only for illegal immigrants, who shouldn't be getting Medicare/Medicaid anyway.

Democrats insisted they weren't, of course. How many times have Democrats said that, by the way?

'We don't need the SAVE Act' because illegal immigrants aren't voting!' etc. etc.

Now the Chicago Tribune has exposed that the Democrats were lying. Again.

In Illinois, adult immigrants ages 42-64 without legal status have lost their health care to save an estimated $404 million.https://t.co/DFqIYpIjds — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) July 19, 2025

Well, will ya look at that.

Here's more:

For nearly 20 years, Maria would call her sister — a nurse in Mexico — for advice on how to manage her asthma and control her husband’s diabetes instead of going to the doctor in California. She didn’t have legal status, so she couldn’t get health insurance and skipped routine exams, relying instead on home remedies and, at times, getting inhalers from Mexico. She insisted on using only her first name for fear of deportation. Things changed for Maria and many others in recent years when a handful of Democrat-led states opened up their health insurance programs to low-income immigrants regardless of their legal status. Maria and her husband signed up the day the program began last year. ... At least seven states and the District of Columbia have offered coverage for immigrants since mostly 2020. But three of them have done an about-face, ending or limiting coverage for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who aren’t in the U.S. legally in California, Illinois and Minnesota. The programs cost way more than officials had projected at a time when the states are facing multibillion-dollar deficits now and in the future.

Once again, that thing that wasn't happening was -- in fact -- happening.

And btw, you can phrase it however you want, but what you actually meant was "People here ILLEGALLY". pic.twitter.com/wvEKgVtLiE — Pam D (@soirchick) July 20, 2025

That's what they mean.

And no Orwellian turn of phrase will change that.

Wait a second, I was reasonably assured that this wasn't happening. The health care fraud that is. — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) July 20, 2025

We were. Repeatedly.

“Criminal illegal aliens committing Medicare fraud with the assistance of the democrats in local government, are no longer able to commit theft and fraud.”



Fixed it — Darth Crypto null af (@DefNotDarth) July 20, 2025

That's more accurate.

Democrats and legacy liberal media said it was a hoax to claim that illegal foreign nationals were accessing and draining publicly funded healthcare systems. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 20, 2025

This is money that was taken from Americans' healthcare.

The Feds should seize all of Illinois' Medicaid records and use them to locate and deport every illegal in the state — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) July 20, 2025

Not a bad idea.

What are you talking about? I was assured over and over again that illegal aliens (your adult immigrants) were not receiving federal benefits. https://t.co/JlExlq2vEK — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 20, 2025

They told us that again and again.

They lied.

Shorter: Blue States figure out free s**t draws people to their states & crashes their budget. https://t.co/xXF9njxlzB — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 20, 2025

Math was never their strong suit. But the laws of economics are not forgiving.

It's interesting how casually a news organization will report that illegal immigrants are losing their access to federal funding that those same news organizations previously insisted they never had https://t.co/BcsKOFKBT0 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 20, 2025

So interesting.

You mean the illegals you said for the last 6 months never had healthcare? https://t.co/21wsNKzJnz — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) July 19, 2025

Yeah, those illegals.

