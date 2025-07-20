Cincinnati Bluesky User Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Murder Kristi Noem and ICE...
That Thing That Wasn't Happening WAS Happening (AGAIN!): Chicago Tribune Admits Illegals Did Get Medicaid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 20, 2025
Over the last several weeks, while Congress debated -- and ultimately passed -- President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, the Democrats have been screaming that it'll cut Medicare/Medicaid for people who need it.

Republicans, on the other hand, have said the cuts are only for illegal immigrants, who shouldn't be getting Medicare/Medicaid anyway.

Democrats insisted they weren't, of course. How many times have Democrats said that, by the way? 

'We don't need the SAVE Act' because illegal immigrants aren't voting!' etc. etc.

Now the Chicago Tribune has exposed that the Democrats were lying. Again.

Well, will ya look at that.

Here's more:

For nearly 20 years, Maria would call her sister — a nurse in Mexico — for advice on how to manage her asthma and control her husband’s diabetes instead of going to the doctor in California.

She didn’t have legal status, so she couldn’t get health insurance and skipped routine exams, relying instead on home remedies and, at times, getting inhalers from Mexico. She insisted on using only her first name for fear of deportation.

Things changed for Maria and many others in recent years when a handful of Democrat-led states opened up their health insurance programs to low-income immigrants regardless of their legal status. Maria and her husband signed up the day the program began last year.

...

At least seven states and the District of Columbia have offered coverage for immigrants since mostly 2020. But three of them have done an about-face, ending or limiting coverage for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who aren’t in the U.S. legally in California, Illinois and Minnesota.

The programs cost way more than officials had projected at a time when the states are facing multibillion-dollar deficits now and in the future.

Once again, that thing that wasn't happening was -- in fact -- happening.

That's what they mean.

And no Orwellian turn of phrase will change that.

We were. Repeatedly.

That's more accurate.

This is money that was taken from Americans' healthcare.

Not a bad idea.

They told us that again and again.

They lied.

Math was never their strong suit. But the laws of economics are not forgiving.

So interesting.

Yeah, those illegals.

