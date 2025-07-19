VIP
USA Today Columnist's Assessment of Trump's Second Term So Far Is a Ratio-Worthy...

As Netflix Revives Eco-Propaganda With Live-Action 'Captain Planet,' Here's How BAD the Animated Show Was

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/Martin Mejia

It was announced the other day that Netflix is working on a live-action remake of the 90s environmental cartoon 'Captain Planet and the Planeteers.'

Here's more from Deadline:

Captain Planet and the Planeteers‘ long-awaited live-action adaptation is getting a big boost — and a major twist. In a competitive situation, Netflix has landed for development Captain Planet, a live-action series based on the cult animated show, Deadline has learned. It hails from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television where Berlanti Prods. is based.

Mrs. Davis co-creator/executive producer Tara Hernandez will be writing the adaptation of the 1990 environmental superhero animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers, which ran on TBS and in syndication for six seasons.

Appian Way previously spearheaded a live-action feature Captain Planet take. Originally set up at Paramount Pictures in 2016 with Glen Powell co-writing with Jono Matt and potentially starring, the project never materialized, with the rights eventually reverting to Warner Bros. Discovery, though Powell had remained passionate about it as his star rose fast post-Top Gun: Maverick.

'Long-awaited?'

Show your work, Deadline. Who was waiting for a remake of woke environmentalist propaganda?

Because that's what 'Captain Planet' was -- even thirty years ago.

WATCH:

The live-action remake will be even worse, if you can imagine it.

But you'll not be shocked to learn the creator of the animated series, Ted Turner, didn't practice what he preached.

Guess he's special.

It is not.

The anti-human part of the environmental movement goes back to its inception.

It was, but ...

That explains so much.

Remember: Rush Limbaugh said that when communism fell, it would be repackaged and sold as environmentalism. The Berlin Wall came down in 1989. 'Captain Planet' debuted less than year later, targeted at kids.

We're glad others noticed the hypocrisy here.

It's not.

We have plenty of propaganda here.

So cringe.

Doing it right.

That's the only proper response.

'Freeze to death for Gaia!' is a heck of a message.

Anyway, as Deadline pointed out, there was an effort to revive this series in 2016 and it was shelved. Here's hoping that happens again.

