As Netflix Revives Eco-Propaganda With Live-Action 'Captain Planet,' Here's How BAD the Animated Show Was

It was announced the other day that Netflix is working on a live-action remake of the 90s environmental cartoon 'Captain Planet and the Planeteers.'

‘Captain Planet’ Live-Action Series In Works At Netflix From Berlanti Productions & Appian Way https://t.co/DGbTNepPJw pic.twitter.com/gZyziMbJdh — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 17, 2025

Advertisement

Here's more from Deadline:

Captain Planet and the Planeteers‘ long-awaited live-action adaptation is getting a big boost — and a major twist. In a competitive situation, Netflix has landed for development Captain Planet, a live-action series based on the cult animated show, Deadline has learned. It hails from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television where Berlanti Prods. is based. Mrs. Davis co-creator/executive producer Tara Hernandez will be writing the adaptation of the 1990 environmental superhero animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers, which ran on TBS and in syndication for six seasons. Appian Way previously spearheaded a live-action feature Captain Planet take. Originally set up at Paramount Pictures in 2016 with Glen Powell co-writing with Jono Matt and potentially starring, the project never materialized, with the rights eventually reverting to Warner Bros. Discovery, though Powell had remained passionate about it as his star rose fast post-Top Gun: Maverick.

'Long-awaited?'

Show your work, Deadline. Who was waiting for a remake of woke environmentalist propaganda?

Because that's what 'Captain Planet' was -- even thirty years ago.

WATCH:

“Remember that the Earth’s resources are limited. You do not need to have a big family, because all the world’s people are your brothers and sisters.”



You live in the most propagandized society in history. pic.twitter.com/rXiSvdI6tu — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) July 18, 2025

The live-action remake will be even worse, if you can imagine it.

But you'll not be shocked to learn the creator of the animated series, Ted Turner, didn't practice what he preached.

The creator of this show had 5 kids btw. They're not principled, they just hate you. https://t.co/bzQ3zZeTT4 — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) July 18, 2025

Guess he's special.

Please tell me this is Ai. — People of Impact (@ImpactfulPerson) July 18, 2025

It is not.

Nope, Captain Planet Season 2 Episode 4:https://t.co/HMyR1cSK7o — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) July 18, 2025

The anti-human part of the environmental movement goes back to its inception.

That show was considered a joke when it came out — GeronL (@geronl) July 18, 2025

It was, but ...

It was the most-watched kids show for 5 straight years according to Nielsen ratings — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) July 18, 2025

That explains so much.

Advertisement

Remember: Rush Limbaugh said that when communism fell, it would be repackaged and sold as environmentalism. The Berlin Wall came down in 1989. 'Captain Planet' debuted less than year later, targeted at kids.

Ted Turner essentially wrote this show...



He has 5 kids.



Leftists never apply their own rules to themselves. pic.twitter.com/BPCN5oxNXl — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 18, 2025

We're glad others noticed the hypocrisy here.

The problem is that most people think propaganda is only something that OTHER countries have. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 18, 2025

It's not.

We have plenty of propaganda here.

The power to refuse to have children, de-populate your nation and import hostile foreigners to replace you, is yours. What a great message.



Love how they all look uncomfortably at one another after striking their pose. "Are we doing this right?" — dabhidh m (@clannanrothaich) July 18, 2025

So cringe.

Five kids with a grandson spending the weekend and another on the way in September. Outbreeding those nitwits is the easiest thing I’ve ever done. https://t.co/sLp05l3J3v — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) July 19, 2025

Doing it right.

I remember when I was kid, all high on bulls**t Captain Planet episodes, I told my father —a floor layer with a work van—that he was polluting and needed to ride a bicycle to work. Nearly 35yr later and I’ve still never seen him laugh in my face as hard as he did that day. https://t.co/FjegNTB1MX — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) July 19, 2025

Advertisement

That's the only proper response.

I distinctly remember watching an episode as a kid where Captain Planet recommends conserving energy by not using the heater in your car.



“If it’s cold just wear a sweater!” https://t.co/MMv98nIixG pic.twitter.com/lvlWhZGWar — littlebayschool (@littlebayschool) July 18, 2025

'Freeze to death for Gaia!' is a heck of a message.

Anyway, as Deadline pointed out, there was an effort to revive this series in 2016 and it was shelved. Here's hoping that happens again.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.