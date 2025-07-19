AP Gets DRAGGED for Dishonest Headline About Car Driven Into Crowd Outside East Hollywood Nightclub

Here is some developing news out of Los Angeles.

A car was driven into a crowd outside of nightclub in East Hollywood, and dozens are injured.

BREAKING: Sad and chaotic news coming from East Hollywood, Los Angeles where over 20 people injured and many in critical condition!



A vehicle had plowed into a crowd of people, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported on Saturday.



The incident occurred on Santa Monica… pic.twitter.com/i0JuEJyhlN — I Came, I Saw, They died 🇺🇸📢🇺🇸 (@4ortunefame) July 19, 2025

At this time, we don't know the suspect or the motive, and the 48-hour rule applies.

But here's the AP, doing what the media does best: blaming the inanimate object.

BREAKING: A vehicle has driven into a crowd of people in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20, the Los Angeles Fire Department says. https://t.co/3aoOOAs5Zy — The Associated Press (@AP) July 19, 2025

A vehicle was driven into the crowd.

The AP reports (emphasis added):

A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people. Victims were transported to local hospitals and trauma centers, according to Capt. Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department. At least three were in critical condition after being injured along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, the Fire Department said in a statement. Van Gerpen said that a line of people — the majority female — were waiting to enter a nightclub when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit a taco truck and valet stand.

They used the same passive language in the first sentence.

We don't despise the media enough.

People in the nightclub came outside to help the victims.

X users didn't waste a moment dragging the AP:

This country needs better car control. You can buy a car same day! That's insane! No mere person should be able to do this. We need car common sense laws immediately. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 19, 2025

Universal background checks and red flag laws.

You misspelled “was” driven — Skred The Rogue (@SkredTheRogue) July 19, 2025

They sure did. A couple of times.

Unless it was a driverless Tesla, the vehicle didn’t do anything. A person drove a car into a crowd. — Becca C. (@AchtungBecca) July 19, 2025

This isn't hard to understand.

No. A person drove a car into a crowd. Or you could say a person attempted murder by hitting people with his/her car. — GB (@GBtablereads) July 19, 2025

The absolute state of journalism these days.

Cars do not drive themselves.



Why is the AP always so passive when Americans are attacked on their own soil? pic.twitter.com/wARQI370pI — Grant Smith Ellis (@GrantSmithEllis) July 19, 2025

We all know why.

The vehicles have struck again https://t.co/QGprdzReo7 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 19, 2025

They keep doing that.

Very bad vehicle.

The vehicle drove itself? What kind of crowd? Interesting reporting https://t.co/YcZxSzq11d — Sir Edwin (@enjoiSirEdwin) July 19, 2025

A crowd of women outside a nightclub.

Strange, they don’t report no one driving it, he must be part of a favored group. https://t.co/gw2r7rPiUm — Marc (@Marcstout2) July 19, 2025

Probably. But we'll give it the 48-hour rule, as we said.

This didn't go unnoticed, however.

Not a word.

And often, what the media don't tell us tells us everything we need to know.

