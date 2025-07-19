AP Gets DRAGGED for Dishonest Headline About Car Driven Into Crowd Outside East Hollywood Nightclub

This Flashback to John Brennan Warning Against Tulsi Gabbard As DNI Makes a...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:10 AM on July 19, 2025
Journalism meme

Here is some developing news out of Los Angeles.

A car was driven into a crowd outside of nightclub in East Hollywood, and dozens are injured.

At this time, we don't know the suspect or the motive, and the 48-hour rule applies.

But here's the AP, doing what the media does best: blaming the inanimate object.

A vehicle was driven into the crowd.

The AP reports (emphasis added):

A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people.

Victims were transported to local hospitals and trauma centers, according to Capt. Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department. At least three were in critical condition after being injured along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, the Fire Department said in a statement.

Van Gerpen said that a line of people — the majority female — were waiting to enter a nightclub when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit a taco truck and valet stand.

They used the same passive language in the first sentence. 

We don't despise the media enough.

People in the nightclub came outside to help the victims.

X users didn't waste a moment dragging the AP:

Universal background checks and red flag laws.

They sure did. A couple of times.

This isn't hard to understand.

The absolute state of journalism these days.

We all know why.

They keep doing that.

Very bad vehicle.

A crowd of women outside a nightclub.

Probably. But we'll give it the 48-hour rule, as we said.

This didn't go unnoticed, however.

Not a word.

And often, what the media don't tell us tells us everything we need to know.

