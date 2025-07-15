California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Says the Texas GOP is Racist and Wants to ‘Mute...
VIP
Account Compiles Video of Dems Inciting Violence Against ICE
Thanks, Democrats! DHS Secretary Noem Says Assaults on ICE Have Increased Eightfold
Excuse Us, but WUT? X Users Are Left GROSSED OUT by NY Post...
White House Agrees to Exempt Global Anti-AIDS Initiative From Cuts
Elmo Addresses X Account Hack
Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of...
HACK Aaron Rupar Continues to Deflect From Biden's Dementia With LAME Dunk on...
'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar': Killer's Letter Released
ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish...
Republicans Vote to BLOCK the Release of the Epstein Files … Or Did...
'Crowds on Demand' CEO Says He Was Offered $20 Million for Anti-Trump Protesters
We Bet the Left Won't Scream 'Separation of Church and State' About Detroit's...

Oh, Honey, NO: Jasmine Crockett Says USAID Is Necessary to Fund Sesame Street So Iraqis Don't Hate Us

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on July 15, 2025
Twitchy

Hey, Democrats?

Please keep making Jasmine Crockett the face of your party.

Cause she's doing a great job!

Advertisement

If you think Sesame Street in Iraq is going to stop radical Islamists from being radicalized against us, you might be an idiot.

Truth.

Our question exactly.

And that's some stiff competition.

We do not need to fund this. At all.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Recommended

California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots
Brett T.
Advertisement

Right. While screaming about our 'white supremacy' and 'colonialism.'

Everyone.

Correct. It's not about Sesame Street.

Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY ISLAMIC TERRORISM JASMINE CROCKETT TERRORISM USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots
Brett T.
'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar': Killer's Letter Released
Brett T.
Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of Staff Face Layoffs
Amy Curtis
Excuse Us, but WUT? X Users Are Left GROSSED OUT by NY Post Story About Grandfathers and Periods
Amy Curtis
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Says the Texas GOP is Racist and Wants to ‘Mute Voices of Color’
Warren Squire
ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish to Hardliner
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots Brett T.
Advertisement