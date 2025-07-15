Oh, Honey, NO: Jasmine Crockett Says USAID Is Necessary to Fund Sesame Street So Iraqis Don't Hate Us

Hey, Democrats?

Please keep making Jasmine Crockett the face of your party.

Cause she's doing a great job!

Jasmine Crockett: We need USAID to fund Sesame Street in Iraq to prevent people from being "radicalized against us."



"This is so that there is not this warped thought process about the Western world." pic.twitter.com/EhGeANfbrC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2025

If you think Sesame Street in Iraq is going to stop radical Islamists from being radicalized against us, you might be an idiot.

Apparently, Sesame Street has not prevented some Democrats from being radicalized against us. — MacJediKev ✝️ 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇯🇲 (@KevinLedgister) July 15, 2025

Truth.

Our question exactly.

One the dumbest Congresswomen in our country. https://t.co/y7f8QIXgLd — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) July 15, 2025

And that's some stiff competition.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: "It is critical that we fund Sesame Street in Iraq" pic.twitter.com/7jeYMQ1dtb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 15, 2025

We do not need to fund this. At all.

@elmo did you see this? — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 15, 2025

Laughed. Out. Loud.

So American taxpayers should fund every government in the world, instead of just our own. That's basically the argument the foreign aid folks are making. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 15, 2025

Right. While screaming about our 'white supremacy' and 'colonialism.'

Who else thinks we shouldn’t be funding Sesame Street at all anywhere? https://t.co/BjEGacRWbn — Drew Wiseman music🇺🇸🧑🏽‍🦯 (@dwwwiseman) July 15, 2025

Everyone.

Jasmine - they've hated us long before Sesame Street. No amount of puppetry is going to change that. https://t.co/r6MSMW4xxr — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) July 15, 2025

Correct. It's not about Sesame Street.