Truth, Justice, and the (Un)American Way? Actor Sean Gunn Politicizes 'Superman' Movie (WATCH)

This writer confesses she was really looking forward to seeing James Gunn's 'Superman' in theaters. She loves Superman, enjoys movies, and has a particular fondness for eating popcorn.

Alas, James Gunn and his brother, Sean, along with the media, seem determined to deter her from spending the money on a ticket.

Why?

Because they're politicizing the movie.

WATCH:

Sean Gunn on the new Superman movie: "It is about how we support immigrants and if you don't like it, you're not an American" pic.twitter.com/ugYiYqrphe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 8, 2025

No, it's not.

It's a superhero movie and an adoption story, where Kal-El is sent to Earth, adopted by the Kents, and raised in Kansas.

To be clear:



Superman is neither an immigrant, nor a refugee.



He’s more of an ILLEGAL ALIEN.



He didn’t flee here, his father sent him here.



He was then adopted by an America First family, and went on to stay here to help the American people.



He never went on welfare.



He… — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) July 8, 2025

The post continues:

He never needed taxpayer-funded housing. He never needed taxpayer-funded medical care. He never joined violent gangs. He never trafficked drugs, guns, or children. He never stole jobs from Americans. And most importantly, he never voted fraudulently in any elections. Does this clear things up for you, Sean Gunn?

It will not.

Hey @JamesGunn come and get your boy — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 8, 2025

Heh.

Superman is an ALIEN from OUTER SPACE lol — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 8, 2025

With super strength, x-ray vision, and the ability to fly.

Superman took on Lex Luthor, Zod, and Doomsday. In the end it was a raging woke leftist that ended up destroying him. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 8, 2025

Really sad to watch.

The core motivation of every person on the left is, 'I'm better than you.' https://t.co/ZYAAQIO6et — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 8, 2025

And they're not afraid to remind you of that. Repeatedly.

Another middle finger to America from the High Priests of Political Correctness in Hollywood.



I wish I could NOT watch this movie more than once. https://t.co/k2Cj7kW1lO — Cruadin (@cruadin) July 8, 2025

You're not alone.

Superman is a literal alien.

He didn’t come to America illegally.

He landed here.



Oh, and by the way, he’s not REAL.



Hollywood is determined to self-destruct. https://t.co/w12IkqEwyt — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 8, 2025

They're doing a great job of that.

No one understands this:



The box office doesn’t matter to these people.



Their next job does. And their next job will come from the leftist in charge who agrees with everything they are saying. https://t.co/Qc0jrOg2Im — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 8, 2025

No one knows this better than Nick.

The movie is terrible, test audiences hated it, and they’re now running the Lady Ghostbusters marketing op so they can blame bigotry for their movie tanking instead of taking responsibility for making a garbage movie. https://t.co/f9XWPG0F1Q — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 8, 2025

This.

Exactly this.

How does this writer know this? Well, check out what director James Gunn said:

James Gunn says rumors that Superman needs to make $700m at the box office to be successful are "just complete and utter nonsense." https://t.co/lbFOIAmVWJ pic.twitter.com/ZJLejj2ojN — IGN (@IGN) July 8, 2025

The rule of thumb has always been a movie is profitable when it makes back three times its budget. The reported budget for 'Superman' is $225 million, which means it must gross over $675 million to be considered a success. This isn't a rumor, this is basic math.