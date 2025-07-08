Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice...
THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged...
Stacey Abrams' Rant Explaining Trump's EVIL PLAN to Stay In Power FOREVER Is...
'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA B...
Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest...
Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less...
WTAF?! ABC TROUNCED for Going Straight-Up PRO-Hamas Using THIS Language to Describe Israel...
'Mass Deportations CONTINUE': AG Secretary Rollins Drops the MIC on Amnesty Rumors and...
It's About Time! Brooke Rollins Announces Massive Effort to Secure and Protect American...
VIP
Former CIA Officer Sheds Light on What 'PROBABLY' Happened to the Epstein Files...
Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still...
YIKES: Nutball TikToker Who Claimed It's RACIST to Help TX Flood Victims Posts...
DHS Says HOWDY to San Antonio City Council Candidate Who Said He Wants...
Los Angeles' Mass Deportation Wake-Up Call

Truth, Justice, and the (Un)American Way? Actor Sean Gunn Politicizes 'Superman' Movie (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

This writer confesses she was really looking forward to seeing James Gunn's 'Superman' in theaters. She loves Superman, enjoys movies, and has a particular fondness for eating popcorn.

Advertisement

Alas, James Gunn and his brother, Sean, along with the media, seem determined to deter her from spending the money on a ticket.

Why?

Because they're politicizing the movie.

WATCH:

No, it's not.

It's a superhero movie and an adoption story, where Kal-El is sent to Earth, adopted by the Kents, and raised in Kansas. 

The post continues:

He never needed taxpayer-funded housing.

He never needed taxpayer-funded medical care.

He never joined violent gangs.

He never trafficked drugs, guns, or children.

He never stole jobs from Americans.

And most importantly, he never voted fraudulently in any elections.

Does this clear things up for you, Sean Gunn?

It will not.

Recommended

Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Heh.

With super strength, x-ray vision, and the ability to fly.

Really sad to watch.

And they're not afraid to remind you of that. Repeatedly.

You're not alone.

They're doing a great job of that.

Advertisement

No one knows this better than Nick.

This.

Exactly this.

How does this writer know this? Well, check out what director James Gunn said:

The rule of thumb has always been a movie is profitable when it makes back three times its budget. The reported budget for 'Superman' is $225 million, which means it must gross over $675 million to be considered a success. This isn't a rumor, this is basic math.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT GUN CONTROL HOLLYWOOD ILLEGAL ALIEN WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars
Grateful Calvin
THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged With Threatening ICE Agent and HIS KIDS
Amy Curtis
Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'
Sam J.
Stacey Abrams' Rant Explaining Trump's EVIL PLAN to Stay In Power FOREVER Is Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM
Sam J.
'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA Bullies and LOL
Sam J.
Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest DBAG About Lefty Violence
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hell Hath No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars Grateful Calvin
Advertisement