PBS Pushes Poll That Finds PBS Viewers Think ICE Goes Too Far In Enforcing Immigration Laws

This poll won't help PBS fight the accusations that it's full of Left-wing, partisan bias and a propaganda netowrk for the Democratic Party.

We're okay with that, because PBS doesn't deserve a dime of our tax dollars.

Advertisement

PBS claims more than half of US adults described ICE’s actions in enforcing the country’s immigration laws as having “gone too far.”



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/pW49xPI9cc — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) July 2, 2025

They polled their viewers; that much is clear.

"Gone too far" in enforcement? What?! They're enforcing the law too much? Make it make sense. — SKAh (@SKAhsom) July 2, 2025

Exactly this. ICE is enforcing immigration laws as they're written. If PBS and its viewers don't like that, they should have their representatives change the law.

This notion that we just don't enforce laws we don't like is ridiculous.

They are so out of touch.

As if anyone believes ANYTHING PBS has to say. — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) July 2, 2025

If PBS said the sky is blue, we'd go outside to look for ourselves.

Given their audience this is better than than expected. — Fuga Mundi (@William12091407) July 2, 2025

Touché.

i was done at PBS — Michael C (@openmikedj) July 2, 2025

Exactly.

No they don’t. What you do is have a lunatic leftist company take a poll in a deep blue area and try to claim that’s indicative of the entire nation. You see this graphic, we ALL collectively overwhelmingly voted for this. The only thing gone too far is activist judges impeding pic.twitter.com/iwiPSBkn2D — Crooked Joe (@Cr00k3dJoe) July 2, 2025

All of this.

PBS are Democrat propaganda. https://t.co/YUXYfvkO8W — Nancy Phelps (@NancyPh32842797) July 2, 2025

Yes.

A PBS poll….and PBS actually thinks that they represent America? How delusional! We made our voice loud and clear.



No, it does not! Over 76 MILLION votes for President Trump…and ICE. The American people spoke in FAVOR of the actions of ICE.



Oh, and thankfully, ALL the PBS… https://t.co/tpNy9Oxc5w — Heralding Angel (@HeraldingAngel) July 2, 2025

The only poll that matters happened in November.

This ridiculous poll should be ample proof why NPR/PBS needs to be defunded https://t.co/QRTbqRvNJT — Tasty Meat BBQ (@TastyMeatBBQ) July 2, 2025

Ample proof.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.