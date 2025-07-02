Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements
Elie Mystal: We Are the Bad Guys on the World Stage and Need...
Elizabeth Warren Calls CBS News' Settlement With Trump 'Bribery In Plain Sight' (the...
Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border
It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based...
'How Is This Real?' Democratic Doctors Caucus Held a Capitol Presser Opposing BBB...
Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-1...
Independence Day Vigilance: FBI Warns of Possible 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Over July 4...
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger...
VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for...
Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate...
Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is...
VIP
Bill Kristol's Call to Defund Helps Prove DHS and ICE Are Doing a...
'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking...

PBS Pushes Poll That Finds PBS Viewers Think ICE Goes Too Far In Enforcing Immigration Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 02, 2025
Twitter

This poll won't help PBS fight the accusations that it's full of Left-wing, partisan bias and a propaganda netowrk for the Democratic Party.

We're okay with that, because PBS doesn't deserve a dime of our tax dollars.

Advertisement

They polled their viewers; that much is clear.

Exactly this. ICE is enforcing immigration laws as they're written. If PBS and its viewers don't like that, they should have their representatives change the law.

This notion that we just don't enforce laws we don't like is ridiculous.

They are so out of touch.

If PBS said the sky is blue, we'd go outside to look for ourselves.

Touché.

Exactly.

Recommended

Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

All of this.

Yes.

The only poll that matters happened in November.

Ample proof.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE MEDIA BIAS PBS POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements
Amy Curtis
It Turns Out Pope Francis' Ban on the Catholic Latin Mass Was Based on a Lie
Amy Curtis
Elizabeth Warren Calls CBS News' Settlement With Trump 'Bribery In Plain Sight' (the FAIL Is Massive)
Doug P.
Elie Mystal: We Are the Bad Guys on the World Stage and Need to Be Sanctioned
Brett T.
Activist Judge Overturns Trump’s Declaration of an Invasion at the Border
Brett T.
Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-13 Gang
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lifeline, Not Lifestyle: Scott Jennings Welcomes Debate on Medicaid Work Requirements Amy Curtis
Advertisement