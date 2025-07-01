Hot Dog! Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb About a Fourth of July Tradition (WATCH)

Scott Jennings has yet to be wrong.

Even when he's giving his 'unpopular opinion' on something, he's actually more correct than he knows.

Like hot dog eating contests. This writer has long found them off-putting and disgusting, and Jennings finally shared that opinion on national television.

WATCH:

Every single one of you knows that the hot dog eating contest is disgusting.



It's time to stop pretending otherwise. pic.twitter.com/qKlwX60GzV — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 29, 2025

Thank you.

Hot dogs themselves? Delicious. Especially on the grill.

Stuffing dozens of them down your gullet in the fastest time imaginable? Not so much.

I have always thought this. Just disgusting and unwatchable — elizabeth bennett (@ebennett74) June 30, 2025

Yep.

I love that in America we have the right to be disgusting.



If you don't like it, don't watch. It's not like anyone is shoving it down your throat.🌭 — Area Man (@lheal) June 30, 2025

The best part of America is that people of good faith can disagree.

Finally, someone mustard up the courage to say this. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 29, 2025

We see what you did there.

You should see a brat eating contest in Wisconsin. — KeithH (@kch50014) June 29, 2025

Hard pass.

I'm sorry but this crosses the line, Scott. Off to El Salvador with you — Stoic Gulag Inmate #69420 (@stoicfather) June 30, 2025

That's a little harsh.

Appreciate @ScottJenningsKY fighting the good fight on CNN and love his takes, but this is a bridge too far. I stand with the hot dog eating contest and patriot Joey Chestnut. https://t.co/7h7KA2zbP0 — Peyton Griffee (@PeytonGriffeeKY) June 29, 2025

Heh.

Any kind of food eating contest is disgusting. https://t.co/sw6lb0GeCg — ƘαтƝαHαт™ (^..^)ﾉ (@katnahat7) June 30, 2025

Pie is worse, true.

Nope. Never.

See, this is the social function conservative pundits are supposed to perform. Instead of whipping up the masses for race war or cheering on foreign interventions, the conservative pundit should be a grump with a hilarious grievance that he turns into a minor crusade. https://t.co/h2oDssScZo — Unworthy Hand (@kisstheblade_) June 30, 2025

We chuckled a little.

Another 80/20 idea for MAGA? Would DJT call Nathan's event beautiful or disgusting? https://t.co/5a2dhHXAvY — Chuck Lee (@chuckdlee) June 30, 2025

Someone should ask him.

This is the bipartisanship that will bring America together https://t.co/B87X7PPL9V — lex (@AlexaTeachey) June 30, 2025

God bless the USA.