Hot Dog! Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb About a Fourth of July Tradition (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 01, 2025
Twitchy

Scott Jennings has yet to be wrong.

Even when he's giving his 'unpopular opinion' on something, he's actually more correct than he knows.

Like hot dog eating contests. This writer has long found them off-putting and disgusting, and Jennings finally shared that opinion on national television.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Thank you.

Hot dogs themselves? Delicious. Especially on the grill.

Stuffing dozens of them down your gullet in the fastest time imaginable? Not so much.

Yep.

The best part of America is that people of good faith can disagree.

We see what you did there.

Hard pass.

That's a little harsh.

Heh.

Pie is worse, true.

Nope. Never.

We chuckled a little.

Someone should ask him.

God bless the USA.

