Axios Returns to Trump Tariff Alarmism to Warn Next Fourth of July's Fireworks Could Be Duds

We're days away from July 4th and all the Independence Day fun that goes with it, including fireworks.

Well, this year, anyway, if you believe Axios:

Tariff threat could dampen July Fourth fireworks by 2026, industry warns https://t.co/QD3Oi7OLVp — Axios (@axios) June 30, 2025

Here's more:

As Americans prepare to light up the skies this Fourth of July, the fireworks industry is sounding the alarm: without tariff relief, the nation's 250th birthday celebration in 2026 could be in jeopardy. Why it matters: A looming tariff burden on Chinese imports is sparking fears of higher costs, supply shortages and even canceled shows.

'If the tariff increases again back up to triple digits — let's say 145% — it will cripple this industry,' Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, told Axios. The big picture: 99% of consumer fireworks and 90% of professional display fireworks used in the U.S. come from China, Heckman said. A 25% to 145% tariff imposed under a trade provision known as Section 301 is adding strain to the supply chain and pricing.

China typically halts fireworks production during hot summer months due to safety risks, narrowing the window for U.S. importers to place and receive orders.

It's adorable that they pretend to care about America's 250th birthday.

We're nothing but land stealing colonizers, remember?

Oh, darn. So less American drunks and kids might be maimed by defective fireworks in 2026? THE HORROR! — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) June 30, 2025

That's one way of looking at it, we suppose.

by 2026 huh? keep moving the goalposts i guess. — frankdoooooks (@frankdoooooks) June 30, 2025

And they'll keep moving them.

Tariffs will ruin the market they said.... Everyone sold and now the market is at record highs.



All you liberal snowflakes do is cry — Sporting Some Sarcasm (@thesportsgenius) June 30, 2025

Cry and engage in alarmism.

Demean Trump By Any Means Necessary — John Achenbach (@JohnAchenbach) June 30, 2025

It's what they do best.

Unhinged Liberals be mad their rioters can't light the fireworks off at the police horses? — This_and_That (@This_a_n_d_That) June 30, 2025

Hadn't thought about that angle, but yes -- this'll hamper Leftist thugs for sure.

😂 you are all so dumb. — Unexpert (@Unexpert8) June 30, 2025

They sure are.

nobody cares, but they're still beating that drum lol https://t.co/BKFrNoFCCp — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) June 30, 2025

Let them; they're on a roll.

We'll bookmark this post and come back to it next July to see if Axios' prediction comes true or not. This writer says it won't.

