Axios Returns to Trump Tariff Alarmism to Warn Next Fourth of July's Fireworks Could Be Duds

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

We're days away from July 4th and all the Independence Day fun that goes with it, including fireworks.

Well, this year, anyway, if you believe Axios:

Here's more:

As Americans prepare to light up the skies this Fourth of July, the fireworks industry is sounding the alarm: without tariff relief, the nation's 250th birthday celebration in 2026 could be in jeopardy.

Why it matters: A looming tariff burden on Chinese imports is sparking fears of higher costs, supply shortages and even canceled shows.


  • 'If the tariff increases again back up to triple digits — let's say 145% — it will cripple this industry,' Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, told Axios.

The big picture: 99% of consumer fireworks and 90% of professional display fireworks used in the U.S. come from China, Heckman said.

  • A 25% to 145% tariff imposed under a trade provision known as Section 301 is adding strain to the supply chain and pricing.
  • China typically halts fireworks production during hot summer months due to safety risks, narrowing the window for U.S. importers to place and receive orders.

It's adorable that they pretend to care about America's 250th birthday.

We're nothing but land stealing colonizers, remember?

That's one way of looking at it, we suppose.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
And they'll keep moving them.

Cry and engage in alarmism.

It's what they do best.

Hadn't thought about that angle, but yes -- this'll hamper Leftist thugs for sure.

They sure are.

Let them; they're on a roll.

We'll bookmark this post and come back to it next July to see if Axios' prediction comes true or not. This writer says it won't.

