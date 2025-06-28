Even Zoolander Wasn't This Dumb: Irony Alerts Blare as Ben Stiller Worries About...
Sean Duffy DROPS Eric Swalwell Over L.A. ICE Riot Costs and Even Goes There With Fang Fang (Screenshot)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on June 28, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

This one's gonna leave a mark!

Sean Duffy called out scummy Rep. Eric Swalwell after Swalwell tried defending L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and her failed leadership during the ICE riots that rocked the city earlier this month.

Swalwell must've felt the heat, because he deleted the post, but Duffy has a screenshot for posterity:

Oof.

The entire post reads:

I know California politicians are pros at burning taxpayer cash but President Trump is not going to let your paid activists destroy LA. Working class Americans - especially business owners - are happy the Nat’l Guard is there.

Since you’re now a budget hawk, let’s talk about the $16 BILLION your state wasted on a high speed rail to nowhere! Californians are sick of paying for your scams while you let mobs torch their cities.

Democrats only care about spending when Republicans do it to enforce laws.

He just sucks.

Newsom did buy a new mansion not too long ago.

Just sayin'.

This is an insult to rocks.

Where'd all that money go?

As he should be.

Voters.

The more pertinent question is: why is he still on any committees?

Swalwell needs it, STAT.

He is not.

It's nice to have a Transportation Secretary who doesn't think bridges and roads are racist.

