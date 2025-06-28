Sean Duffy DROPS Eric Swalwell Over L.A. ICE Riot Costs and Even Goes There With Fang Fang (Screenshot)

This one's gonna leave a mark!
Sean Duffy called out scummy Rep. Eric Swalwell after Swalwell tried defending L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and her failed leadership during the ICE riots that rocked the city earlier this month.
Swalwell must've felt the heat, because he deleted the post, but Duffy has a screenshot for posterity:
Did you delete this tweet because Fang Fang wrote it?— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) June 27, 2025
I know California politicians are pros at burning taxpayer cash but President Trump is not going to let your paid activists destroy LA. Working class Americans - especially business owners - are happy the Nat’l Guard is… pic.twitter.com/o1MY8iq4c6
Oof.
The entire post reads:
I know California politicians are pros at burning taxpayer cash but President Trump is not going to let your paid activists destroy LA. Working class Americans - especially business owners - are happy the Nat’l Guard is there.
Since you’re now a budget hawk, let’s talk about the $16 BILLION your state wasted on a high speed rail to nowhere! Californians are sick of paying for your scams while you let mobs torch their cities.
Democrats only care about spending when Republicans do it to enforce laws.
Because he's a day drinking, useless politician whose entire job is to write one trolling social media post a day and he can't even do that correctly.— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 27, 2025
He just sucks.
The Democrats who run California didn't waste 16 billion Mr Secretary... they put it directly into their pockets— The Bruiser (@DrHoosierHermit) June 27, 2025
Newsom did buy a new mansion not too long ago.
Just sayin'.
You can't have dialogue with Swalwell, he's dumb as a box of rocks. Ask him about why after his Chinese gf Christine Fang was forced to leave the country for being a spy, his father, and friends, kept in touch with her on social media and asked her to come back.— Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) June 27, 2025
This is an insult to rocks.
And lets talk about the $24 Billion that was supposed to be spent fixing the "homelessness" problem and now can't be accounted for. If anyone should always sit this one out, it's all politicians from California.— 🇺🇸 Jen 🇺🇸 (@JenCommon) June 27, 2025
Where'd all that money go?
Sean Duffy went there.— Pattayaman (@FlyOnWall888) June 27, 2025
Swalwell will always be remembered for dating the CCP spy.
As he should be.
how is Mr. Fang Fang still in Congress? https://t.co/qfFUDqLbPy— Sleepy Joe (@kylemcd19) June 28, 2025
Voters.
The more pertinent question is: why is he still on any committees?
Grab the burn cream https://t.co/vZe2nHeKT4— Daryl Zero (@0DarylZero) June 27, 2025
Swalwell needs it, STAT.
@ericswalwell You’re out of your league with the Trump Administration. You’re not smart enough, successful enough or patriotic enough to go up against any of them. https://t.co/PxOHHOch8f— Jamo (@Jamo36457159) June 27, 2025
He is not.
So happy that Americans have leaders who are on their side! Thank you, @SecDuffy for calling out this moronic lawmaker. We appreciate your efforts to modernize, deregulate, and ensure the safety of our country's infrastructure. We don't need any more roads to nowhere! #MAGA! https://t.co/RPmUxrzJyx— Mama Liberty (@MamaLiberty2) June 28, 2025
It's nice to have a Transportation Secretary who doesn't think bridges and roads are racist.
