Just STOP: New Yorker Suggests Some 'Stealth' LGBTQ Books Leftists Can Use to Indoctrinate Our Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on June 03, 2025
The Left is desperate to indoctrinate our children and to put inappropriate and explicit books in schools to groom them into accepting the LGBTQ lifestyle.

It's twisted and sick.

There's no ban of any of these books -- school libraries have no obligation to carry LGBTQ books, and not carrying them is not a form of censorship.

But because the Left can't have the graphic texts they want, they're retconning classic works into 'LGBTQ themed works' to use them to indoctrinate kids.

Here's more:

In an increasing number of states, that choice could contravene the law. In March, Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, signed the Parental Rights in Education bill, popularly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which declares that “classroom instruction . . . on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate”; it also prohibits “classroom discussion” of such topics. In April, Governor Kay Ivey, of Alabama, signed a bill with similar language, and multiple states have comparable legislation pending. In Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott has attempted to criminalize gender-affirming pediatric care and asked the state’s education agency to investigate “the availability of pornography” in public schools, the state representative Matt Krause has compiled a widely circulated master list of some eight hundred and fifty books that potentially violate HB 3979, which bars the teaching of material that could cause a student to feel “psychological distress on account of the individual’s race or sex.” Other groups, such as the right-wing Moms for Liberty, have disseminated hit lists of their own.

Krause’s list names books that have been frequently targeted for bans owing to drummed-up panics over critical race theory (such as Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist”) and queer-centered books for older readers, including two memoirs that Abbott has condemned as “clearly pornographic” (Carmen Maria Machado’s “In the Dream House” and Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer”). But it also includes a number of superb picture books with L.G.B.T. themes, such as “And Tango Makes Three,” about two male penguins who have a baby, and “Julián at the Wedding,” about a boy who loves to dress up. These books, like “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding,” are striking for their pointed lack of “psychological distress.” They are part of a genre that barely existed a generation ago, and they present a surprising vision of what a children’s book should be—one that many lawmakers are trying to legislate out of existence.

Just insane.

By the way, 'Ferdinand the Bull' and 'Frog and Toad' are not LGBTQ themed books. They're books about friendship and being your own person.

They're not gay.

They'll never stop.

Heh.

Yep.

To the staff in the office, it's normal.

It's not the win they think it is.

It says nothing good.

They're two guys who are friends.

Leftists -- who have no real friends -- think this is gay.

Because they have no real, meaningful friendships.

Yup.

It sure is.

So did we.

We all know why.

They don't have kids of their own, so they have to indoctrinate ours.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

