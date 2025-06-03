Just STOP: New Yorker Suggests Some 'Stealth' LGBTQ Books Leftists Can Use to Indoctrinate Our Kids

The Left is desperate to indoctrinate our children and to put inappropriate and explicit books in schools to groom them into accepting the LGBTQ lifestyle.

It's twisted and sick.

There's no ban of any of these books -- school libraries have no obligation to carry LGBTQ books, and not carrying them is not a form of censorship.

But because the Left can't have the graphic texts they want, they're retconning classic works into 'LGBTQ themed works' to use them to indoctrinate kids.

If overtly L.G.B.T.Q. books continue to be banished from library shelves, then it may be left to older works like “Ferdinand the Bull” and “Frog and Toad” to smuggle in queer-friendly themes. https://t.co/IJAaswOVZe — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 3, 2025

Here's more:

In an increasing number of states, that choice could contravene the law. In March, Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, signed the Parental Rights in Education bill, popularly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which declares that “classroom instruction . . . on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate”; it also prohibits “classroom discussion” of such topics. In April, Governor Kay Ivey, of Alabama, signed a bill with similar language, and multiple states have comparable legislation pending. In Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott has attempted to criminalize gender-affirming pediatric care and asked the state’s education agency to investigate “the availability of pornography” in public schools, the state representative Matt Krause has compiled a widely circulated master list of some eight hundred and fifty books that potentially violate HB 3979, which bars the teaching of material that could cause a student to feel “psychological distress on account of the individual’s race or sex.” Other groups, such as the right-wing Moms for Liberty, have disseminated hit lists of their own. Krause’s list names books that have been frequently targeted for bans owing to drummed-up panics over critical race theory (such as Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist”) and queer-centered books for older readers, including two memoirs that Abbott has condemned as “clearly pornographic” (Carmen Maria Machado’s “In the Dream House” and Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer”). But it also includes a number of superb picture books with L.G.B.T. themes, such as “And Tango Makes Three,” about two male penguins who have a baby, and “Julián at the Wedding,” about a boy who loves to dress up. These books, like “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding,” are striking for their pointed lack of “psychological distress.” They are part of a genre that barely existed a generation ago, and they present a surprising vision of what a children’s book should be—one that many lawmakers are trying to legislate out of existence.

Just insane.

By the way, 'Ferdinand the Bull' and 'Frog and Toad' are not LGBTQ themed books. They're books about friendship and being your own person.

They're not gay.

Please stop trying to teach small children about sex — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 3, 2025

They'll never stop.

Are you saying that Alex Jones was right? pic.twitter.com/OrWPJzykMb — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) June 3, 2025

Heh.

Everyone hates you and you deserve it — Magills (@magills_) June 3, 2025

Yep.

I bet you think this sounds normal — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) June 3, 2025

To the staff in the office, it's normal.

"We will have to secretly indoctrinate the children instead of being open about it!" — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 3, 2025

It's not the win they think it is.

Why are so many of you so intent on introducing sex into schools? What does this say about you? — Just Carmen (@Carmen50) June 3, 2025

It says nothing good.

What is the charge? Enjoying a bike ride? A hetero tandem bike ride? https://t.co/WWmrSJNGJO pic.twitter.com/VGv44i9Gw7 — protomemetic (@protomemetic) June 3, 2025

They're two guys who are friends.

Leftists -- who have no real friends -- think this is gay.

Frog and Toad? What is wrong with those people that they find the idea of relationships without sex incomprehensible? https://t.co/a1JpkOijA4 — Patrick (@notstpaddy) June 3, 2025

Because they have no real, meaningful friendships.

LGBTQ: "Stop pushing gender stereotypes!"



Also LGBTQ: "Ferdinand is ghey because he likes flowers lol" https://t.co/U1USJ7IEHb — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) June 3, 2025

Yup.

ferdinand isn't gay he just likes not getting ritualistically stabbed by a bullfighter that's a very reasonable position I think most people agree on https://t.co/wuFOKTCQxc — Duck Walk (@duck_walk_blog) June 3, 2025

It sure is.

GP I must've missed the "Frog and Toad Are Ghey" edition. https://t.co/adF1eM9ABo — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 3, 2025

So did we.

Why is it so important to you for schools to have gay porn in their libraries? https://t.co/lWckzRsEul — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 3, 2025

We all know why.

When I go to bookstores I often go to the kids section out of curiosity to see what the market looks like for children’s books.



At some locations, a good 50%+ are explicitly political, racial, or sexual. It’s bizarre. https://t.co/AE8AnlRaNY — Caleb Wayne (@DemocraticDesp1) June 3, 2025

They don't have kids of their own, so they have to indoctrinate ours.

