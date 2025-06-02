New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case...
VIP
VIP
Sicily's Mt. Etna Erupts, Sending Tourists Fleeing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra

Mt. Etna, Europe's highest active volcano, has erupted spectacularly, leading to the evacuation of tourists.

Here's more from CNN:

A massive eruption occurred at Mt. Etna on the Italian island of Sicily, producing a plume of high temperature gases, ash and rock “several kilometers high,” authorities said on Monday.

The eruption, which began overnight, produced explosions heard as far away as Taormina and Catania, which are about 50 kilometers and 40 kilometers (31 miles and 25 miles) away, respectively, according to several witnesses who posted footage on social media.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Observatory said that the preliminary observations show a “partial collapse” of the northern flank of the volcano’s southeast crater, which has produced spectacular lava flows during recent eruptions in the last few months.

The video and photos of the eruption are incredible.

Mother Nature is not to be trifled with.

There was a group of tourists hiking on Mt. Etna, and according to reports, they were all able to leave safely.

Here's close-up footage of the eruption:

And scenes from a town at the base of the volcano:

Imagine looking out your window and seeing that.

Wow.

Just insane.

So for locals, it' just part of the way of life:

Mt. Etna erupted in February, April, and May of this year, too.

As of right now, there are no reports of injuries or property damage, but authorities are advising those traveling to or visiting the area to listen to local news for directions and instructions, or to contact their airlines for questions about flights.

