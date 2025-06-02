Sicily's Mt. Etna Erupts, Sending Tourists Fleeing

Mt. Etna, Europe's highest active volcano, has erupted spectacularly, leading to the evacuation of tourists.

Advertisement

Here's more from CNN:

A massive eruption occurred at Mt. Etna on the Italian island of Sicily, producing a plume of high temperature gases, ash and rock “several kilometers high,” authorities said on Monday. The eruption, which began overnight, produced explosions heard as far away as Taormina and Catania, which are about 50 kilometers and 40 kilometers (31 miles and 25 miles) away, respectively, according to several witnesses who posted footage on social media. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Observatory said that the preliminary observations show a “partial collapse” of the northern flank of the volcano’s southeast crater, which has produced spectacular lava flows during recent eruptions in the last few months.

The video and photos of the eruption are incredible.

Europe’s tallest active volcano, Mount Etna, has begun erupting in Italy. pic.twitter.com/aR8Ha1IxR5 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 2, 2025

Mother Nature is not to be trifled with.

BREAKING: Mount Etna erupts, forcing tourists to flee as a massive plume of smoke billows into the sky. pic.twitter.com/Xu1nLQko7o — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 2, 2025

There was a group of tourists hiking on Mt. Etna, and according to reports, they were all able to leave safely.

This is Mount Etna right now - a thread 🧵pic.twitter.com/ZKBlVxyik9 — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) June 2, 2025

Here's close-up footage of the eruption:

Insane close-up of the eruptionpic.twitter.com/E9dJkjb83T — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) June 2, 2025

And scenes from a town at the base of the volcano:

The eruption seen from Catania, Sicilypic.twitter.com/VrnEnqwnaY — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) June 2, 2025

Imagine looking out your window and seeing that.

The collapse of the crater wall unleashes a massive pyroclastic flow racing downhillpic.twitter.com/qfXaAfJ7QO — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) June 2, 2025

Wow.

This video shows the extent of the pyroclastic flow from this morning’s eruptionpic.twitter.com/sOhDVpjRy9 — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) June 2, 2025

Just insane.

Etna is considered Europe’s most active volcano and one of the tallest active volcanoes in Europe pic.twitter.com/YAQKsc0ArB — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) June 2, 2025

So for locals, it' just part of the way of life:

Due to its frequent eruptions, extraordinary events like this happen regularly: a classical concert in the ancient Taormina Theater beneath the glowing eruption of Mount Etna.pic.twitter.com/oXQT9eA76c — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) June 2, 2025

Mt. Etna erupted in February, April, and May of this year, too.

As of right now, there are no reports of injuries or property damage, but authorities are advising those traveling to or visiting the area to listen to local news for directions and instructions, or to contact their airlines for questions about flights.