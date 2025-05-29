J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charity

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

The trans activist Left have found a new target: a mom-to-mom breastfeeding group in the U.K., that is -- gasp! -- single sex.

Because only women can get pregnant. Only women can breastfeed.

And they have a right to safe spaces to learn how to nurse their children and support one another.

J.K. Rowling threw her support behind it:

And noticed that the usual suspects were already starting to chum the waters for outrage mobs:

No means no, Peaches.

Heh.

(Mr. Tate was being facetious.)

They're going to have a massive target on their backs now.

Yep. Bank on this.

And fight back against them.

Of course they will.

There is a need for this, which is why the Left has their knickers in a twist.

Yep. It's a safe bet to donate to places Rowling supports.

Well played.

That monster.

