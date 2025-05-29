J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charity

The trans activist Left have found a new target: a mom-to-mom breastfeeding group in the U.K., that is -- gasp! -- single sex.

Because only women can get pregnant. Only women can breastfeed.

And they have a right to safe spaces to learn how to nurse their children and support one another.

J.K. Rowling threw her support behind it:

I’ve donated to this new breastfeeding support charity. Mother-to-mother support is incredibly important at what many women can find a challenging time.

1/2 https://t.co/qeWUsvCOZl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 29, 2025

And noticed that the usual suspects were already starting to chum the waters for outrage mobs:

You get a free gift, too. The gift of annoying men who can’t abide biological women having anything that excludes them.

2/2 pic.twitter.com/CFJvTNMXMb — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 29, 2025

No means no, Peaches.

Excuse me, excuse me. It's *chest* feeding — MrTate (@MrTate) May 29, 2025

Heh.

(Mr. Tate was being facetious.)

Brilliant support for this fledging group which will replace the breastfeeding support groups that pander to men. Thank you. — Coach (@rowinggeek) May 29, 2025

They're going to have a massive target on their backs now.

You'll probably get another avalanche of hate, because the men taking chemicals to get man moob liquid, will claim they are unfairly being excluded from your support! — WeAreNarrative (@AndyWest_tweets) May 29, 2025

Yep. Bank on this.

And fight back against them.

Watch the alphabet mob hate on this charity just because JK supports it. — Thayne Stratton (@OfWesternSands) May 29, 2025

Of course they will.

Thank you so much! We know how important it is to so many mothers, and the response we've received over the last 24 hours really does back that up. https://t.co/UZWqTtR3PZ — MoMaBreastfeeding (@MoMaBfing) May 29, 2025

There is a need for this, which is why the Left has their knickers in a twist.

I love when JKR shares what charity she donated to. I know her people vetted it, and that whatever money I choose to donate will not go to waste. https://t.co/9IVpLtBfG7 — SilverAgatka (@SimSilverAgatka) May 29, 2025

Yep. It's a safe bet to donate to places Rowling supports.

Nasty pasty JKR donates more to another deserving charity. Where does she get off doing good and being a decent human being? Ffs. I'm literally shaking right now.



Appalling, distressing and predictable @jk_rowling. Why oh why oh why oh why oh why oh why?



*swoons and faints. https://t.co/xtnMajpSsj — Fergulator (@FergusOKeefe) May 29, 2025

Well played.

That monster.

