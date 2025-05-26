BUT TRUMP: Alex Thompson Pivots From Not Covering Biden's Decline to Questioning Trump's Health (WATCH)

One day, the media will learn that their constant pivots to 'BUT TRUMP' are -- like the racist/homophobe/transphobe card they often play -- worn out and have no sway on the vast majority of voters.

Yet, they keep going to that well time and again to cover their own butts because they're not journalists, they're propagandists for the Democratic Party.

Alex Thompson, who co-wrote 'Original Sin' with Jake Tapper, is going the 'BUT TRUMP' route again on MSNBC.

WATCH:

Axios’ @AlexThomp: “While we didn’t know much about Joe Biden’s health, we know even less about Donald Trump’s health” pic.twitter.com/li3MVlf1M4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2025

This argument doesn't hold up because we know the media would be reporting 24/7 if Donald Trump weren't remembering long-time staffers, or if he appeared 'incoherent' at meetings. Absent actual stories about Trump, the media just make things up -- like the 'very fine people' and 'inject bleach' lies they keep repeating.

So spare us, Alex.

I’m shocked. Shocked I tell ‘ya. https://t.co/h3PjrAc88m — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 26, 2025

Totally shocked.

Alex,

Trump doesn't lose his train of thought mid-sentence.

He golfs 18 weekly

He runs 18 hour days, even overseas.



We see it.

Sadly, just like America (and the world) saw Biden's fragile existence. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 26, 2025

But he held a glass of water funny once!

He wants to eat his cake and have it too. He’s pissed off his leftard friends writing a book that revealed what everyone already knew and now he’s trying to “yeah but Trump” his way back into their good graces. — Jay Parker (@Soob) May 26, 2025

It'll work, too.

Except we see Trump in front of the cameras talking to the press daily. If he starts hiding like they did with Biden, get back to me. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 26, 2025

And just like we saw Joe Biden's decline on camera, we don't see Trump's decline. So keep trying, media.

"We lied about Biden's health... now let's talk about Trump" — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) May 26, 2025

'Where we will also lie about his health.'

If you didn't notice Joe Biden was senile, maybe you were too. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 26, 2025

YUP.

Dear @alexthomp -



This is a perfect example of why people despise the media.



GFY. https://t.co/B2LTEW9irX — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 26, 2025

Amen, sister.

Questioning Trump’s health will not restore their integrity as journalists or make amends for their willful coverup of Biden’s decline. Nice try though https://t.co/VOgArRLDTl — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) May 26, 2025

This is the best they've got.

So they're going to run with it.

At this point donkey show participants have more societal worth and honor than journalists https://t.co/Km7nPQpdKz — Magills (@magills_) May 26, 2025

Where's the lie?

And there it is. The talking point has been laundered. Well done, @AlexThomp. https://t.co/P2YaU6rFLa — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 26, 2025

This was always the endgame here.

Here comes the pivot! These people are shameless. Again- with feeling: Anyone with eyes and ears knew exactly what was happening for years. https://t.co/EqdHB9OZwL — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 26, 2025

'No, no! Don't believe the videos, believe US instead!' -- Alex Thompson.

I can see with my own eyes that he’s the same Trump he’s always been. Alex should try that sometime. https://t.co/njwbPi8G0z — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 26, 2025

He will never try this.

