BUT TRUMP: Alex Thompson Pivots From Not Covering Biden's Decline to Questioning Trump's Health (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 26, 2025
Twitchy

One day, the media will learn that their constant pivots to 'BUT TRUMP' are -- like the racist/homophobe/transphobe card they often play -- worn out and have no sway on the vast majority of voters.

Yet, they keep going to that well time and again to cover their own butts because they're not journalists, they're propagandists for the Democratic Party.

Alex Thompson, who co-wrote 'Original Sin' with Jake Tapper, is going the 'BUT TRUMP' route again on MSNBC.

WATCH:

This argument doesn't hold up because we know the media would be reporting 24/7 if Donald Trump weren't remembering long-time staffers, or if he appeared 'incoherent' at meetings. Absent actual stories about Trump, the media just make things up -- like the 'very fine people' and 'inject bleach' lies they keep repeating.

So spare us, Alex.

Totally shocked.

But he held a glass of water funny once!

It'll work, too.

And just like we saw Joe Biden's decline on camera, we don't see Trump's decline. So keep trying, media.

'Where we will also lie about his health.'

YUP.

Amen, sister.

This is the best they've got.

So they're going to run with it.

Where's the lie?

This was always the endgame here.

'No, no! Don't believe the videos, believe US instead!' -- Alex Thompson.

He will never try this.

