They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far Citizens Can Travel

Years ago, Rush Limbaugh predicted the fall of communism wasn't really a fall, and that it would return disguised as the environmental movement.
Limbaugh was right.
Because the environmental movement is communism wearing a green cloak. Massachusetts Democrat Cynthia Creem, leader of the state senate, wants to limit how far you can drive and fine you if you go too far.
🚨 WATCH: Sen. Cynthia Creem says EVs aren’t enough—Massachusetts must limit how far you can drive, too. Her bill creates a panel to track your mileage and fine you if you go too far.— Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance (@MassFiscal) May 23, 2025
She says just walk or bike instead.
Textbook extreme, out-of-touch policymaking. 👇#mapoli pic.twitter.com/RgI3OqMTL0
Creem and her ilk will, of course, be exempt from this. Because they're special.
This writer used to do home nursing visits, so she drove a lot. Guess that would be penalized.
But she will be able to travel anywhere she pleases. She's the definition of "Masshole".— Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) May 25, 2025
She sure is.
Bookmark this for the next time a lib says something about liberty or freedom.— Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) May 25, 2025
Already did.
Senator Cynthia creem is a democrat authoritarian.— margaret (@Maggiestoneham) May 24, 2025
We bet she thinks Trump is a dictator, though.
Her next bill is for limiting the number of times you exhale in a day.— Cape Cod Concerned Citizens-Legal Citizens First! (@CapeCodCitizens) May 23, 2025
We are, ultimately, the carbon they want to reduce. Don't forget that.
Lol this is utterly impossible to execute— wallyclark (@Truthandsnacks) May 24, 2025
They'll figure out those pesky little details later.
There's actually a lot of research that indicates that we may need MORE C02 in order to help vegetation increase and crops to yield more.— David Sumner (@DavidsumnerFilm) May 25, 2025
They don't care about this.
Coming soon to Rhode Island https://t.co/Oz2pvurz3U— EG Republican Town Committee (EGRTC) (@EG_GOP) May 23, 2025
Every blue state, really.
No no no. Everybody in Massachusetts should stay in Massachusetts to checks notes save the planet. https://t.co/OVSBayTk3b— DX Just DX (@itsdxok) May 25, 2025
Make it make sense.
Are they looking for a population decimation https://t.co/9T1SKskiPo— Loriloohoo (@Loriloohoo) May 23, 2025
Yes.
Next question.
But the right is taking your rights away?— Chris_R (@bike_pusher) May 26, 2025
Lol https://t.co/urFSMdyogC
'Traveling is not a right.'
That's what they'll argue.
This is insanity and will absolutely push me to leave Massachusetts. https://t.co/ohuLtryuyB— Brian Doherty (@bdoherty9099) May 24, 2025
Just hope you don't have to drive too far. Creem will fine you.
