They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far Citizens Can Travel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 26, 2025
Meme screenshot

Years ago, Rush Limbaugh predicted the fall of communism wasn't really a fall, and that it would return disguised as the environmental movement.

Limbaugh was right.

Because the environmental movement is communism wearing a green cloak. Massachusetts Democrat Cynthia Creem, leader of the state senate, wants to limit how far you can drive and fine you if you go too far.

Creem and her ilk will, of course, be exempt from this. Because they're special.

This writer used to do home nursing visits, so she drove a lot. Guess that would be penalized.

She sure is.

Already did.

We bet she thinks Trump is a dictator, though.

We are, ultimately, the carbon they want to reduce. Don't forget that.

WE ARE LAUGHING: Chris Mowrey Claims He And Harry Sisson Are 'Nightmare Fuel for the Right'
Grateful Calvin
They'll figure out those pesky little details later.

They don't care about this.

Every blue state, really.

Make it make sense.

Yes.

Next question.

'Traveling is not a right.'

That's what they'll argue.

Just hope you don't have to drive too far. Creem will fine you.

