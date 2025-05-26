They Want to Control Us: MA Democrat Introduces Legislation to Limit How Far Citizens Can Travel

Years ago, Rush Limbaugh predicted the fall of communism wasn't really a fall, and that it would return disguised as the environmental movement.

Limbaugh was right.

Advertisement

Because the environmental movement is communism wearing a green cloak. Massachusetts Democrat Cynthia Creem, leader of the state senate, wants to limit how far you can drive and fine you if you go too far.

🚨 WATCH: Sen. Cynthia Creem says EVs aren’t enough—Massachusetts must limit how far you can drive, too. Her bill creates a panel to track your mileage and fine you if you go too far.



She says just walk or bike instead.



Textbook extreme, out-of-touch policymaking. 👇#mapoli pic.twitter.com/RgI3OqMTL0 — Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance (@MassFiscal) May 23, 2025

Creem and her ilk will, of course, be exempt from this. Because they're special.

This writer used to do home nursing visits, so she drove a lot. Guess that would be penalized.

But she will be able to travel anywhere she pleases. She's the definition of "Masshole". — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) May 25, 2025

She sure is.

Bookmark this for the next time a lib says something about liberty or freedom. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) May 25, 2025

Already did.

Senator Cynthia creem is a democrat authoritarian. — margaret (@Maggiestoneham) May 24, 2025

We bet she thinks Trump is a dictator, though.

Her next bill is for limiting the number of times you exhale in a day. — Cape Cod Concerned Citizens-Legal Citizens First! (@CapeCodCitizens) May 23, 2025

We are, ultimately, the carbon they want to reduce. Don't forget that.

Lol this is utterly impossible to execute — wallyclark (@Truthandsnacks) May 24, 2025

They'll figure out those pesky little details later.

There's actually a lot of research that indicates that we may need MORE C02 in order to help vegetation increase and crops to yield more. — David Sumner (@DavidsumnerFilm) May 25, 2025

They don't care about this.

Coming soon to Rhode Island https://t.co/Oz2pvurz3U — EG Republican Town Committee (EGRTC) (@EG_GOP) May 23, 2025

Every blue state, really.

No no no. Everybody in Massachusetts should stay in Massachusetts to checks notes save the planet. https://t.co/OVSBayTk3b — DX Just DX (@itsdxok) May 25, 2025

Make it make sense.

Are they looking for a population decimation https://t.co/9T1SKskiPo — Loriloohoo (@Loriloohoo) May 23, 2025

Yes.

Next question.

But the right is taking your rights away?

Lol https://t.co/urFSMdyogC — Chris_R (@bike_pusher) May 26, 2025

'Traveling is not a right.'

That's what they'll argue.

This is insanity and will absolutely push me to leave Massachusetts. https://t.co/ohuLtryuyB — Brian Doherty (@bdoherty9099) May 24, 2025

Just hope you don't have to drive too far. Creem will fine you.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.