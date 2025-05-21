He's SO ANGRY! Senator Chris Van Hollen Is NOT HAPPY With Marco Rubio's Good Work (WATCH)

Yesterday, we told you how Secretary of State Marco Rubio absolutely bodied Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen during a Senate hearing.

It was embarrassing for Van Hollen, but that didn't stop him from doubling down on his attacks of Rubio.

The Marco Rubio who testified today is not the one I served with in the Senate. He has had a full MAGA lobotomy.



Today I directly told him about the many ways he has betrayed American values and interests: pic.twitter.com/bOkcz6Qxtv — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 20, 2025

Cope and seethe, Chris.

And go have a margarita.

Actually, you insulted him and he handed you your a**. Go to happy hour with another gang banger. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 21, 2025

It's five o'clock somewhere, Senator.

You can dish it out but you can't take it, can you tough guy?



Rubio ate your lunchhttps://t.co/aNflut4Aj5 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 20, 2025

He sure did.

Marco eviscerated you up one wall and down the other.



And why you clowns keep going all-in on positions 80%+ of the country hates is beyond me…



….but by all means do continue. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 21, 2025

We won't stop him.

You’ve made it very clear who you support and it is not Americans. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) May 20, 2025

Very clearly not Americans.

You’re literally flying across the world to break out illegal immigrant criminals..



You might wanna sit this one out. — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) May 20, 2025

Narrator: He will not, in fact, sit this one out.

How do I know you're lying? As soon as you open your mouth to speak. — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) May 20, 2025

That's the tell.

American values are to try and get a wife-beating gang banger back into the country? https://t.co/GlrTAVszk5 — Lake Bum (@dustopian) May 21, 2025

According to Democrats, yes.

The ratio is glorious.

Way to go, Chrissy. You disrespect more than half the country. https://t.co/i6sNQ9snnY — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 21, 2025

That's what Democrats do best.

You traveled to El Salvador to drink margaritas with a wife-beating, human-trafficking, illegal gang member.



Shut up. https://t.co/Mvi9EpQruK — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 20, 2025

He sure did.

You lied about the obvious dementia of Joe Biden to every American and betrayed your oath of office. You have no standing Senator. You are excused. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/d9j2pmizPp — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) May 20, 2025

Dismissed.