He's SO ANGRY! Senator Chris Van Hollen Is NOT HAPPY With Marco Rubio's Good Work (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 21, 2025
Bravo/Meme

Yesterday, we told you how Secretary of State Marco Rubio absolutely bodied Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen during a Senate hearing.

It was embarrassing for Van Hollen, but that didn't stop him from doubling down on his attacks of Rubio.

Cope and seethe, Chris.

And go have a margarita.

It's five o'clock somewhere, Senator.

He sure did.

We won't stop him.

Very clearly not Americans.

Narrator: He will not, in fact, sit this one out.

That's the tell.

According to Democrats, yes.

The ratio is glorious.

That's what Democrats do best.

He sure did.

Dismissed.

