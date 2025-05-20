MAN-MAiD Horrors: Canada's Assisted Suicide Targets KIDS (and 'Saves Time' on Mental Health Appointments)

This writer has a healthy dose of cynicism and she's lived long enough to be not-shocked by most of the atrocities mankind create.

But Canada's 'Medical Assistance in Dying' (MAiD) program still makes her catch her breath with how horrific, homicidal, and anti-life it really is.

She's written extensively about MAiD and similar assisted suicide programs in the U.S., and always comes to the same conclusion: it's a slippery slope that will lead to broad eugenics. Canada already offs the elderly, veterans, and the poor.

Now they're coming for kids, too. And to save time on mental health appointment waitlists.

Spotted in Manitoba. You have to be a special kind of demonic to advocate for MAID for young vulnerable people and people who are suicidal.



Imagine walking into a clinic for help, and being told the world would be better off without you… that you should cave to the lies the… pic.twitter.com/uItvf7aJEn — Jasmin Laine 🇨🇦 (@JasminLaine_) May 19, 2025

According to the Canadian government, the lives of the mentally ill are not worth waiting a month for counseling services.

Just monstrous.

This Is REPREHENSIBLE.



For Someone Who has recovered, Healed from severe childhood trauma, anxiety, severe depression, numerous medical conditions AND Helped THOUSANDS of patients do the same including chronic mental illness, suicidality, addictions as well as other chronic… — Amani MD (@nedaamani) May 19, 2025

It is beyond reprehensible.

Oh. My. Word. What kind of country does this? — Theresa (@frogaustin) May 20, 2025

A socialist one.

This is the future in Canada because too many were silent when it mattered.



And by the way, there is no way to appeal once a doctor has decided a child should get MAID and be killed.



It has already went to Court in Alberta. — William Makis MD (@MakisMD) May 19, 2025

Canada is lost.

So much for parental rights, huh?

The flyer comes from an anti-MAiD group.

1) This is clearly an anti-MAiD flyer.

2) What it points out about Canada’s MAiD program is terrifying and true, especially when Canada insists on telling children who don’t fit into regressive 1950’s sex-role stereotypes that they don’t fit their immutably-sexed bodies! — 🇨🇦 Women Exist ♀ (@Women___Exist) May 19, 2025

But the contents are accurate.

Holy smokes! Just looked up info, and evidently, MAID accounts for 4% of deaths in Canada.

That's terrible. — Dogula (@Dogula66) May 19, 2025

And it'll only grow once they realize it's cheaper to euthanize people than, say, pay for their cancer treatments and mental health support.

This is evil in the most concentrated form. 💔 https://t.co/kl1hiv9JFl — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 19, 2025

Yes, it is.

MAID stands for "medically assisted in dying" and this pamphlet advocates for children to be "eligible" for it.



It doesn't say the words "suicide" or "euthanasia" or "killing" prob bc even the writers knew this was doom for society. https://t.co/LNmDrzKIcM — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) May 19, 2025

They have to use the Orwellian 'MAiD' terminology because the truth would frighten people.

It used to be that when people expressed suicidal ideation because they couldn't find the support to live, we were outraged and demanded the government provide timelier access to support. Now the government wants you to kill yourself. This is not normal. https://t.co/atHnUYUwc3 — Fr. Matthew Perreault (@Canadian_Matt) May 19, 2025

It is not normal.

The revolution that liberalism wreaks has no terminus … by its nature it is continually destructive of all bonds of obligation or of concern … there are only rights & only benefits … never duties & never “burdens” https://t.co/21rgcmMaDx — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) May 20, 2025

All of this.

I continue to believe medically-assisted suicide was an enormous mistake. Whatever your politics, telling anyone—much less kids—that they’re better off killing themselves than trying to overcome their problems is so dire. https://t.co/MbFO3JquMO — Billy Binion (@billybinion) May 19, 2025

It is incredibly dire. It is the sign of a culture that has no hope for its future and no love for its present.

