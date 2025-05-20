Sen. Tim Kaine Joins Sen. Van Hollen In the 'Marco Rubio Just Humiliated...
MAN-MAiD Horrors: Canada's Assisted Suicide Targets KIDS (and 'Saves Time' on Mental Health Appointments)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 20, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer has a healthy dose of cynicism and she's lived long enough to be not-shocked by most of the atrocities mankind create.

But Canada's 'Medical Assistance in Dying' (MAiD) program still makes her catch her breath with how horrific, homicidal, and anti-life it really is.

She's written extensively about MAiD and similar assisted suicide programs in the U.S., and always comes to the same conclusion: it's a slippery slope that will lead to broad eugenics. Canada already offs the elderly, veterans, and the poor.

Now they're coming for kids, too. And to save time on mental health appointment waitlists.

According to the Canadian government, the lives of the mentally ill are not worth waiting a month for counseling services.

Just monstrous.

It is beyond reprehensible.

A socialist one.

Canada is lost.

So much for parental rights, huh?

The flyer comes from an anti-MAiD group.

But the contents are accurate.

And it'll only grow once they realize it's cheaper to euthanize people than, say, pay for their cancer treatments and mental health support.

Yes, it is.

They have to use the Orwellian 'MAiD' terminology because the truth would frighten people.

It is not normal.

All of this.

It is incredibly dire. It is the sign of a culture that has no hope for its future and no love for its present.

